FARFETCH LIMITED

(FTCH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/14 04:10:00 pm
15.89 USD   +2.06%
06:05pFARFETCH : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
PU
05:59pFARFETCH : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:03pFARFETCH : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Farfetch : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

05/14/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

First Quarter 2020 Results

May 14, 2020

2

Important Notice

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our profitability for 2021, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain and the broader luxury industry, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may,"

"should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees,

but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry, in particular in light of COVID-19 and its impact on consumer spending patterns; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our acquisition and integration of other companies or technologies, for example, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group, could divert management's attention and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; we may be unsuccessful in integrating any acquired businesses or realizing any anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, as well as on the luxury fashion industry and consumer spending more broadly, and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; impact of general economic factors, natural disasters or other unexpected events; Mr. Neves has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data, and our experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which we believe to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate and our future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by us. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Farfetch, New Guards, their respective boards of directors or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") including but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue, gross profit or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the Appendix as applicable.

Certain figures in this presentation may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented.

3

Q1'20 Performance

Strong results demonstrate execution across all three segments

USDm

Digital Platform

Brand Platform

In-store

Group

GMV

495

107

9

611

Adjusted Revenue2

1851

107

9

301

Gross Profit

97

52

4

153

Demand generation expense

(38)

na

na

(38)

Order Contribution2

59

52

4

115

% Adjusted Revenue2

32.0%

48.8%

43.3%

38.3%

Technology expense

(26)

General and administrative

(111)

Adjusted EBITDA2

(22)

% Adjusted Revenue2

(7.4%)

1 Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue.

2 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.

4

Q1'20 GMV & Revenue Build

All figures in USDm

Digital Platform

Brand

Digital Platform

1P Digital

3P Digital

Platform

In-Store

GMV

GMV1

Fulfilment GMV

Platform

Platform

FPS GMV5

GMV6

GMV7

$611

$495

$30

GMV2,3

GMV3,4

$107

$9

100%

100%

3P take rate

100%

100%

drop through

drop through

drop through

drop through

Digital Platform

Brand

In-Store

Adjusted

1P Digital Platform

3P Digital Platform

Platform

Revenue

Fulfilment

Revenue

Revenue8

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue6

Revenue

$331

$107

$9

$301

$30

Digital Platform Services Revenue

$185

Note: GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations.

1

Where we use the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics, such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform". No changes have been made to the calculation of the Digital Platform metrics.

2

GMV from first-party sales, which is equal to Revenue from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales on our platform of inventory purchased by us.

3 Includes Farfetch Marketplace, BrownsFashion.com, Stadium Goods and New Guards brands' e-commerce websites.

4

GMV from third-party sales refers to GMV generated from third-party supply sourced from brands and retailers.

5

Refers to Farfetch Platform Solutions GMV.

6 Includes revenue relating to the New Guards Group operations less revenue from New Guards Group's owned e-commerce websites, direct to consumer channel via Farfetch marketplaces and directly operated stores.

7

Includes GMV from Browns in-store, Stadium Goods in-store and New Guards brands' in-store.

8

Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliation to IFRS measure in the Appendix.

Q1'20 Results of Operations

All figures in USDm

5

Total

GMV1

Revenue

(Cost of Revenue)

Gross Profit

(Demand generation expense)

(General and administrative)4

(Technology expense)

Adjusted EBITDA5

Loss After Tax

Growth

$495

$107

$9

YoY

+46%

2

Growth

$185

$30

$107

$9

YoY

+90%

3

($118)

($55)

($5)

$97

$52

$

4

Gross

Profit Margin

46%

($22)

($79)

$611

$331

($178)

$153

($38)

($111)

($26)

($22) ($79)

(120)

0

120

240

360

480

600

720

840

Digital Platform

Digital Platform

Brand Platform

In-Store

Group

Fulfilment

1

GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations.

2

Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue.

3

Refers to Digital Platform Services cost of revenue plus Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue.

4 Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items). 5 Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliation to IFRS measure in the Appendix.

6

Q1'20 - Driving GMV, Revenue and Gross Profit growth

GMV (USDm)REVENUE1,2(USDm)GROSS PROFIT (USDm)

Adjusted Revenue

Gross Profit Margin % 46.3%

47.9%

Group

$611

$146

$301

$83

$419

$153

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Platform

Digital Platform Services

Revenue

57.1%

Gross Profit Margin %

52.5%

$415

$495

$185

%YoY growth: 20.1%

Digital

$142

$81

$97

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Brand Platform3

Brand Platform Revenue

Gross Profit Margin %

48.8%

New Guards

$107

New Guards

$107

New Guards

acquired in

acquired in

acquired in

August 2019

$52

August 2019

August 2019

Q1 20

Q1 20

Q1 20

Continuing to target Adjusted EBITDA profitability for FY 2021

Note: Q1'19 figures do not include New Guards as this was prior to the August 2019 New Guards acquisition.

1 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 2 Group Revenue refers to Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Revenue refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue and Brand Platform refers to Brand Platform Revenue. 3 Reported Brand Platform GMV, Revenue and Gross Profit.

7

Q1'20 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin

DEMAND GENERATION

DIGITAL PLATFORM ORDER CONTRIBUTION MARGIN1,

1P DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV (AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV)

35%

32%

Demand generation expense

22%

remained relatively flat as a

21%

percentage of Digital Platform

GMV as we drove an increased mix

of GMV through unpaid channels,

and continued to invest in paid

channels to engage new customers

on the Farfetch Marketplace

8%

8%

Q1'19

Q1'20

Demand Generation as a % of Digital Digital Platform Services Revenue

Demand Generation as a % of Digital Digital Platform GMV

1 Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliation to IFRS measure in the Appendix.

2 Does not include 1PO (first party sales of owned brands' products).

Digital Platform Order Contribution

Margin in-line with Q4 2019

12%

9%

Q1'19

Q1'20

Digital Platform Order

1P Digital Platform GMV2

as a % of Digital Platform

Contribution Margin1

GMV (excl. fulfillment)

Q1'20 Cost Base

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE ("G&A")1

TECHNOLOGY SPEND2

Improved due to Adjusted

Revenue growing more

YoY

-532

than the G&A expense cost

YoY

-1107

base, and the addition of

improvement

bps

New Guards, which

improvement

bps

operates with lower G&A

costs as a percentage of

27%

Adjusted Revenue

42%

37%

13%

16%

7%

14%

9%

Q1'19

Q1'20

Q1'19

Q1'20

as a % of Adjusted Revenue3

Capitalized development costs as a % of

Adjusted Revenue3

P&L Technology Spend as a % of

Adjusted Revenue3

1 Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items).

2 Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs.

3 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.

8

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN3

Q1'19Q1'20

(7%)

YoY improvement

-1325 bps

(21%)

as a % of Adjusted Revenue3

9

$400 Million Convertible Senior Notes Issuance Further

Strengthens Liquidity Position

Well capitalized as we continue to focus on the path to Adjusted EBITDA profitability

(USDm)

On April 30, 2020, we completed a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes for net proceeds of $390 million

390

Includes net proceeds from February 2020

issuance of $250 million convertible senior

notes to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and

422

422

Dragoneer Investment Group

March 31, 2020 cash and cash equivalents

After giving effect to our April 2020 offering

COVID-19 Update

1

Well-being of

our People &

Community

Adapting

2

Operations to

Continue Serving

Our Community

3

#SupportBoutiques

Initiative

4

Cost-savings

Initiatives and

Financial Flexibility

11

COVID-19 Actions Taken

  • Top priorityhas been thehealth and well-beingof ourFarfetchers, ourboutique andbrand partners, and ourconsumers
  • Adapting operationstocontinue serving our community ofluxury sellers and consumers
  • Temporary closuresof ourretail locations andmost of our offices
  • Temporary closures or reductions of capacityin ourproduction studios toimplement safety measures andensure social distancing whilemaintaining operations
  • Mostof our impactedpersonnel havebeen able to safely work from home, and we havecontinued to compensate all our employees without availing ourselves ofgovernment loans or furlough schemes
  • Launched our #SupportBoutiques initiativein April 2020, aimed atbringing our broader community

together infurther support of our boutique partners

  • Launched a social initiative, andhighlighted it as themain content on our Marketplace
  • Revisitedourcost base,deferring and delaying anyincremental spend not deemed essential to nearer- term priorities
  • On April 30, 2020,completed the private offering of $400 millionin aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notesfor net proceeds of $390 million

12

Q1'20 Performance Underlines the Resilience of Our Model

Our unique business model has enabled us to remain operational throughout the COVID-19 crisis

Global

Geo-

Global

Diversified

Markets

Logistics

Supply

Revenueprimarily generated

by digital channels,which enables us

to reach aglobal consumer base

across190 countries

Able toadjust demand generation inreal time, in response to fluctuations

Supply network of>1,200 partners,

representing thousandsof stock

points across50+ countries

Continued to offer>3,400 brands

85% ofproducts available frommultiple suppliers anddifferent locations1

As anat-scale business,

able to leverage long-standing relationships withmajor global logistics providers

Whilesome minor disruptions, they havenot materially impacted our

operational performance

Our global scale and geographically distributed 3rdparty inventory model underpin the resilience of our business

1 Products available is based on our main SS20 catalogue as of April 15, 2020.

13

Well Positioned to Capitalize on Long-Term Structural Trends

We believe we have six key differentiating advantages which position us to emerge from the current situation in an even stronger position

Resilience of our

Market-leading

Localized

E-concession

Farfetch Platform

Augmented Retail

business model

digital platform

operations in China

model

Solutions

Strategy

Our model has

We expect online

enabled us to

luxury penetration

continue serving the

will accelerate as

industry and our

physical store

consumers

shoppers seek to

throughout the

make more

pandemic, with

purchases through

minimal disruption

digital channels

Now expect online to represent up to 30%of the personal luxury goodsmarket in 20251

Chinese consumers

Prior to COVID-19,

We expect this part

We believe that a key

represented 35%of

brands listed digital

of our business to

structural change that

luxury consumption

transformation

accelerate as brands

will result from the

in2019

among their top

and department

COVID-19 crisis, will

priorities, along with

stores focus more

be the need to

~$70 billion, was

a transition away

closely on their

digitize brick-and-

made while

from wholesale

digital strategies

mortar luxury when

traveling, which

distribution channels

customers can safely

would need to be

return to retail stores

repatriated as

In the current

international travel is

environment we

expectedto decline

believe there is even

up to 80% in 2020

more urgency behind

these initiatives

1 As per Bain-Altagamma Spring Update 2020, May 7,2020

Appendix

15

Q1'20 Technology Spend Breakdown

TECHNOLOGY SPEND1(USDm)

27%

25%

16%

14%

9%

$20

$19

$26

$20

Q1'19

Q1'20

Technology P&L expense

P&L Spend as a % of Adjusted

Capitalized development costs

Technology spend1as a % of Adjusted

Revenue2

Revenue2

1 Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs.

2 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.

16

Q1'20 Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

USDm

Q1'19

Q1'20

Loss after tax

$

(78)

$ (79)

Net finance (income)/expense

(8)

34

Income tax expense

1

3

Depreciation and amortization

14

51

Share based payments1

39

27

Gains on items held at fair value2

-

(65)

Other items3

2

5

Impairment losses on tangible assets

-

2

Share of results of associates

(0)

0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(30)

$

(22)

USDm

Q1'19

Q1'20

Revenue

$

174

$

331

Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue

(28)

(30)

Adjusted Revenue

$

146

$

301

DEFINITIONS

  • Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. These metrics are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS.
  • Adjusted EBITDA means loss after taxes before net finance expense/(income), income tax (credit)/expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, share of results of associates and items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss, and impairment losses on tangible assets). Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
  • We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate such measures in the same manner.

1 Represents share based payment expense.

2 Represents fair value gains on remeasuring the embedded derivative liability associated with Tencent and Dragoneer convertible senior notes and the Chalhoub put option liability. 3 Represents Other Items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items.

17

Q1'20 Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures (Continued)

DEFINITIONS

USDm

Q1'19

Q1'20

Digital Platform Gross Profit

$

81

$

97

Less: Demand generation expense

(31)

(38)

Digital Platform Order Contribution

$

50

$

59

USD per share

Q1'19

Q1'20

Earnings per share

(0.26)

(0.24)

Share based payments

1

0.13

0.08

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.01

0.09

Gains on items held at fair value

2

-

(0.19)

Other items

3

0.01

0.01

Impairment losses on tangible assets

-

0.01

Share of results of associates

-

-

Adjusted EPS

(0.11)

(0.24)

  • Digital Platform Order Contribution is defined as Digital Platform Gross Profit less demand generation expense. Digital Platform Order Contribution is not a measurement of our financial performance under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS.
  • We believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution is a useful measure in evaluating our operating performance because it takes into account demand generation expense and is used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital platform for the periods presented. We also believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution is a useful measure in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because it permits the evaluation of our platform productivity, efficiency and performance.
  • Adjusted EPS means earnings per share further adjusted for share based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss, and impairment losses on tangible assets) and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of other companies.

1 Represents share based payment expense on a per share basis.

2 Represents fair value gains on remeasuring the embedded derivative liability associated with Tencent and Dragoneer convertible senior notes and the Chalhoub put option liability on a per share basis. 3 Represents Other Items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items on a per share basis.

Disclaimer

Farfetch Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 21:59:02 UTC
