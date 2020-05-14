Farfetch : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 05/14/2020 | 05:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First Quarter 2020 Results May 14, 2020 2 Important Notice This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our profitability for 2021, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain and the broader luxury industry, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry, in particular in light of COVID-19 and its impact on consumer spending patterns; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our acquisition and integration of other companies or technologies, for example, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group, could divert management's attention and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; we may be unsuccessful in integrating any acquired businesses or realizing any anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, as well as on the luxury fashion industry and consumer spending more broadly, and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; impact of general economic factors, natural disasters or other unexpected events; Mr. Neves has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data, and our experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which we believe to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate and our future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by us. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Farfetch, New Guards, their respective boards of directors or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") including but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue, gross profit or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the Appendix as applicable. Certain figures in this presentation may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented. 3 Q1'20 Performance Strong results demonstrate execution across all three segments USDm Digital Platform Brand Platform In-store Group GMV 495 107 9 611 Adjusted Revenue2 1851 107 9 301 Gross Profit 97 52 4 153 Demand generation expense (38) na na (38) Order Contribution2 59 52 4 115 % Adjusted Revenue2 32.0% 48.8% 43.3% 38.3% Technology expense (26) General and administrative (111) Adjusted EBITDA2 (22) % Adjusted Revenue2 (7.4%) 1 Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue. 2 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 4 Q1'20 GMV & Revenue Build All figures in USDm Digital Platform Brand Digital Platform 1P Digital 3P Digital Platform In-Store GMV GMV1 Fulfilment GMV Platform Platform FPS GMV5 GMV6 GMV7 $611 $495 $30 GMV2,3 GMV3,4 $107 $9 100% 100% 3P take rate 100% 100% drop through drop through drop through drop through Digital Platform Brand In-Store Adjusted 1P Digital Platform 3P Digital Platform Platform Revenue Fulfilment Revenue Revenue8 Revenue Revenue Revenue6 Revenue $331 $107 $9 $301 $30 Digital Platform Services Revenue $185 Note: GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. 1 Where we use the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics, such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform". No changes have been made to the calculation of the Digital Platform metrics. 2 GMV from first-party sales, which is equal to Revenue from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales on our platform of inventory purchased by us. 3 Includes Farfetch Marketplace, BrownsFashion.com, Stadium Goods and New Guards brands' e-commerce websites. 4 GMV from third-party sales refers to GMV generated from third-party supply sourced from brands and retailers. 5 Refers to Farfetch Platform Solutions GMV. 6 Includes revenue relating to the New Guards Group operations less revenue from New Guards Group's owned e-commerce websites, direct to consumer channel via Farfetch marketplaces and directly operated stores. 7 Includes GMV from Browns in-store, Stadium Goods in-store and New Guards brands' in-store. 8 Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliation to IFRS measure in the Appendix. Q1'20 Results of Operations All figures in USDm 5 Total GMV1 Revenue (Cost of Revenue) Gross Profit (Demand generation expense) (General and administrative)4 (Technology expense) Adjusted EBITDA5 Loss After Tax Growth $495 $107 $9 YoY +46% 2 Growth $185 $30 $107 $9 YoY +90% 3 ($118) ($55) ($5) $97 $52 $ 4 Gross Profit Margin 46% ($22) ($79) $611 $331 ($178) $153 ($38) ($111) ($26) ($22) ($79) (120) 0 120 240 360 480 600 720 840 Digital Platform Digital Platform Brand Platform In-Store Group Fulfilment 1 GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. 2 Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue. 3 Refers to Digital Platform Services cost of revenue plus Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue. 4 Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items). 5 Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliation to IFRS measure in the Appendix. 6 Q1'20 - Driving GMV, Revenue and Gross Profit growth GMV (USDm) REVENUE 1,2 (USDm) GROSS PROFIT (USDm) Adjusted Revenue Gross Profit Margin % 46.3% 47.9% Group $611 $146 $301 $83 $419 $153 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Platform Digital Platform Services Revenue 57.1% Gross Profit Margin % 52.5% $415 $495 $185 %YoY growth: 20.1% Digital $142 $81 $97 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 GMV Brand Platform3 Brand Platform Revenue Gross Profit Margin % 48.8% New Guards $107 New Guards $107 New Guards acquired in acquired in acquired in August 2019 $52 August 2019 August 2019 Q1 20 Q1 20 Q1 20 Continuing to target Adjusted EBITDA profitability for FY 2021 Note: Q1'19 figures do not include New Guards as this was prior to the August 2019 New Guards acquisition. 1 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 2 Group Revenue refers to Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Revenue refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue and Brand Platform refers to Brand Platform Revenue. 3 Reported Brand Platform GMV, Revenue and Gross Profit. 7 Q1'20 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin DEMAND GENERATION DIGITAL PLATFORM ORDER CONTRIBUTION MARGIN1, 1P DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV (AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV) 35% 32% Demand generation expense 22% remained relatively flat as a 21% percentage of Digital Platform GMV as we drove an increased mix of GMV through unpaid channels, and continued to invest in paid channels to engage new customers on the Farfetch Marketplace 8% 8% Q1'19 Q1'20 Demand Generation as a % of Digital Digital Platform Services Revenue Demand Generation as a % of Digital Digital Platform GMV 1 Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliation to IFRS measure in the Appendix. 2 Does not include 1PO (first party sales of owned brands' products). Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin in-line with Q4 2019 12% 9% Q1'19 Q1'20 Digital Platform Order 1P Digital Platform GMV2 as a % of Digital Platform Contribution Margin1 GMV (excl. fulfillment) Q1'20 Cost Base GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE ("G&A")1 TECHNOLOGY SPEND2 Improved due to Adjusted Revenue growing more YoY -532 than the G&A expense cost YoY -1107 base, and the addition of improvement bps New Guards, which improvement bps operates with lower G&A costs as a percentage of 27% Adjusted Revenue 42% 37% 13% 16% 7% 14% 9% Q1'19 Q1'20 Q1'19 Q1'20 as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 Capitalized development costs as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 P&L Technology Spend as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 1 Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items). 2 Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs. 3 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 8 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN3 Q1'19Q1'20 (7%) YoY improvement -1325 bps (21%) as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 9 $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes Issuance Further Strengthens Liquidity Position Well capitalized as we continue to focus on the path to Adjusted EBITDA profitability (USDm) On April 30, 2020, we completed a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes for net proceeds of $390 million 390 Includes net proceeds from February 2020 issuance of $250 million convertible senior notes to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and 422 422 Dragoneer Investment Group March 31, 2020 cash and cash equivalents After giving effect to our April 2020 offering COVID-19 Update 1 Well-being of our People & Community Adapting 2 Operations to Continue Serving Our Community 3 #SupportBoutiques Initiative 4 Cost-savings Initiatives and Financial Flexibility 11 COVID-19 Actions Taken Top priority has been the health and well-being of our Farfetchers , our boutique and brand partners , and our consumers

health and well-being Farfetchers boutique brand partners consumers Adapting operations to continue serving our community of luxury sellers and consumers

continue serving our community luxury sellers and consumers Temporary closures of our retail locations and most of our offices

retail locations most of our offices Temporary closures or reductions of capacity in our production studios to implement safety measures and ensure social distancing while maintaining operations

production studios implement safety measures ensure social distancing maintaining operations Most of our impacted personnel have been able to safely work from home , and we have continued to compensate all our employees without availing ourselves of government loans or furlough schemes

personnel been able to safely work from home continued to compensate all our employees without government loans or furlough schemes Launched our #SupportBoutiques initiative in April 2020, aimed at bringing our broader community together infurther support of our boutique partners Launched a social initiative , and highlighted it as the main content on our Marketplace

highlighted it main content on our Marketplace Revisited our cost base , deferring and delaying any incremental spend not deemed essential to nearer- term priorities

cost base deferring and delaying incremental spend not deemed essential to nearer- term priorities On April 30, 2020, completed the private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes for net proceeds of $390 million 12 Q1'20 Performance Underlines the Resilience of Our Model Our unique business model has enabled us to remain operational throughout the COVID-19 crisis Global Geo- Global Diversified Markets Logistics Supply Revenueprimarily generated by digital channels,which enables us to reach aglobal consumer base across190 countries Able toadjust demand generation inreal time, in response to fluctuations Supply network of>1,200 partners, representing thousandsof stock points across50+ countries Continued to offer>3,400 brands 85% ofproducts available frommultiple suppliers anddifferent locations1 As anat-scale business, able to leverage long-standing relationships withmajor global logistics providers Whilesome minor disruptions, they havenot materially impacted our operational performance Our global scale and geographically distributed 3rdparty inventory model underpin the resilience of our business 1 Products available is based on our main SS20 catalogue as of April 15, 2020. 13 Well Positioned to Capitalize on Long-Term Structural Trends We believe we have six key differentiating advantages which position us to emerge from the current situation in an even stronger position Resilience of our Market-leading Localized E-concession Farfetch Platform Augmented Retail business model digital platform operations in China model Solutions Strategy Our model has We expect online enabled us to luxury penetration continue serving the will accelerate as industry and our physical store consumers shoppers seek to throughout the make more pandemic, with purchases through minimal disruption digital channels Now expect online to represent up to 30%of the personal luxury goodsmarket in 20251 Chinese consumers Prior to COVID-19, We expect this part We believe that a key represented 35%of brands listed digital of our business to structural change that luxury consumption transformation accelerate as brands will result from the in2019 among their top and department COVID-19 crisis, will priorities, along with stores focus more be the need to ~$70 billion, was a transition away closely on their digitize brick-and- made while from wholesale digital strategies mortar luxury when traveling, which distribution channels customers can safely would need to be return to retail stores repatriated as In the current international travel is environment we expectedto decline believe there is even up to 80% in 2020 more urgency behind these initiatives 1 As per Bain-Altagamma Spring Update 2020, May 7,2020 Appendix 15 Q1'20 Technology Spend Breakdown TECHNOLOGY SPEND1(USDm) 27% 25% 16% 14% 9% $20 $19 $26 $20 Q1'19 Q1'20 Technology P&L expense P&L Spend as a % of Adjusted Capitalized development costs Technology spend1as a % of Adjusted Revenue2 Revenue2 1 Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs. 2 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 16 Q1'20 Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures USDm Q1'19 Q1'20 Loss after tax $ (78) $ (79) Net finance (income)/expense (8) 34 Income tax expense 1 3 Depreciation and amortization 14 51 Share based payments1 39 27 Gains on items held at fair value2 - (65) Other items3 2 5 Impairment losses on tangible assets - 2 Share of results of associates (0) 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ (30) $ (22) USDm Q1'19 Q1'20 Revenue $ 174 $ 331 Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue (28) (30) Adjusted Revenue $ 146 $ 301 DEFINITIONS Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. These metrics are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA means loss after taxes before net finance expense/(income), income tax (credit)/expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, share of results of associates and items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss, and impairment losses on tangible assets). Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate such measures in the same manner. 1 Represents share based payment expense. 2 Represents fair value gains on remeasuring the embedded derivative liability associated with Tencent and Dragoneer convertible senior notes and the Chalhoub put option liability. 3 Represents Other Items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items. 17 Q1'20 Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures (Continued) DEFINITIONS USDm Q1'19 Q1'20 Digital Platform Gross Profit $ 81 $ 97 Less: Demand generation expense (31) (38) Digital Platform Order Contribution $ 50 $ 59 USD per share Q1'19 Q1'20 Earnings per share (0.26) (0.24) Share based payments 1 0.13 0.08 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.09 Gains on items held at fair value 2 - (0.19) Other items 3 0.01 0.01 Impairment losses on tangible assets - 0.01 Share of results of associates - - Adjusted EPS (0.11) (0.24) Digital Platform Order Contribution is defined as Digital Platform Gross Profit less demand generation expense. Digital Platform Order Contribution is not a measurement of our financial performance under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS.

We believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution is a useful measure in evaluating our operating performance because it takes into account demand generation expense and is used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital platform for the periods presented. We also believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution is a useful measure in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because it permits the evaluation of our platform productivity, efficiency and performance.

Adjusted EPS means earnings per share further adjusted for share based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss, and impairment losses on tangible assets) and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of other companies. 1 Represents share based payment expense on a per share basis. 2 Represents fair value gains on remeasuring the embedded derivative liability associated with Tencent and Dragoneer convertible senior notes and the Chalhoub put option liability on a per share basis. 3 Represents Other Items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items on a per share basis. Attachments Original document

