FARFETCH LIMITED

FARFETCH LIMITED

(FTCH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/14 04:10:00 pm
15.89 USD   +2.06%
06:05pFARFETCH : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
PU
05:59pFARFETCH : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:03pFARFETCH : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Farfetch : Q1 2020 Earnings Release

05/14/2020 | 06:05pm EDT

Farfetch Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

  • Results demonstrate strength of platform model within the luxury industry; continued market share gains
  • Well-capitalizedto continue on path to Adjusted EBITDA profitability - targeted for full year 2021
  • Q1 2020 Gross Merchandise Value up 46%year-over-year; Digital Platform GMV up 19% year- over-year (20% on constant currency basis)
  • $107 million Brand Platform GMV in Q1 2020 on continued strength of New Guards brand portfolio
  • Q1 2020 Revenue increased 90%year-over-year to $331 million
  • Q1 2020 Loss After Tax remained relatively unchanged and Adjusted EBITDA improved, year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to (7)%
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $422 million atquarter-end; $400 million Convertible Senior Notes issuance in April 2020 further strengthens liquidity position

LONDON, U.K. May 14, 2020- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

José Neves, Farfetch Founder, CEO and Co-Chair said: "When I founded Farfetch 12 years ago, I never imagined that the global platform I was building for the luxury industry would be put to the test in such a devastating crisis. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this global pandemic, and we are deeply grateful to the frontline and essential workers who are helping us all manage through this situation.

"Over the past few months, as we have responded to an ever-changing environment to serve the community of creators, curators, and consumers of this industry we so love, our teams have stretched beyond perceived limits, and demonstrated the resilience of our business model. I am extremely proud of them for rising to this unbelievable challenge. I can't think of a better example of when our people have embodied our values, and I thank every Farfetcher for their resilience and dedication throughout this difficult period.

"The investments we have made to build the global platform for the luxury fashion industry have been paying off, with features such as our global logistics capabilities, geo-diversified supply network, and localized services for a global consumer base, enabling the continuity of our operations and delivery of our strong first quarter 2020 results. But one thing that has become evident over the past weeks, is that the world will not go back to the same 'normal' as we knew it pre-COVID-19. As we consider the structural changes that will likely impact the luxury industry, I am confident that our unique set of capabilities position Farfetch to be even stronger in the future."

Elliot Jordan, CFO of Farfetch, said: "I am very pleased by our financial results in first quarter 2020, which highlight the strength of our business model. GMV growth across the quarter, stable unit economics and cost base leverage means we have significantly outperformed on Adjusted EBITDA, continuing on our path to profitability. Our strong balance sheet positions us well to navigate near- term uncertainties as we continue to build on our position as the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry by focusing on delivering sustainable growth, while also improving cost efficiencies."

1

Consolidated Financial Summary and Key Operating Metrics (in thousands, except per share data,

Average Order Value, or otherwise stated):

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

Consolidated Group:

Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV")

$

419,273

$

610,874

Revenue

174,064

331,437

Adjusted Revenue

146,374

301,152

Gross profit

83,291

153,376

Gross profit margin

47.9%

46.3%

Loss after tax

$

(77,686)

$

(79,177)

Adjusted EBITDA

(30,236)

(22,319)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(20.7)%

(7.4)%

Earnings per share ("EPS")

$

(0.26)

$

(0.24)

Adjusted EPS

(0.11)

(0.24)

Digital Platform:

Digital Platform GMV

$

414,737

$

494,899

Digital Platform Services Revenue

141,838

185,177

Digital Platform Gross Profit

80,941

97,207

Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin

57.1%

52.5%

Digital Platform Order Contribution

$

49,518

$

59,241

Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin

34.9%

32.0%

Active Consumers

1,699

2,149

Average Order Value ("AOV") - Marketplace

$

601

$

571

AOV - Stadium Goods

300

314

Brand Platform:

Brand Platform GMV

$

-

$

107,459

Brand Platform Revenue

-

107,459

Brand Platform Gross Profit

-

52,480

Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin

-

48.8%

See "Metrics Definitions" on page 17 for further explanations. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics" on page 17 for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.

Recent Business Highlights

Liquidity

  • Further strengthened liquidity position in April 2020 with the private placement of $400 million 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2027. Net proceeds of $390 million supplementsquarter-end cash and cash equivalents balance of $422 million. Quarter-end cash balance also includes net proceeds from February 2020 issuance of $250 million convertible senior notes to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Dragoneer Investment Group

Impacts and Actions Taken in Light of COVID-19

  • Prioritized the health and wellbeing of Farfetch employees, partners and customers
  1. Temporarily closed Browns Fashion, Stadium Goods and NGG brands retail stores, production studios in Los Angeles and Hong Kong (the latter now fully operational), as

well as most office locations, enabling employees to work safely from home

  1. Enhanced social distancing of Portugal and Brazil production studio employees by reducing capacity and dividing teams into rotatingpart-time shifts

2

  1. Ensured safety of all employees in production studios and Fulfilment by Farfetch centers by meeting and exceeding government guidelines
    1. To date, implemented safety measures have not resulted in a material impact to operations and supply chain
  • Many of the brands, boutiques and department stores that serve as our luxury sellers are temporarily offline, as they are currently unable to fulfil orders. To date, this has not had a material impact on GMV due to the fact that 85% of products in our main SS20 catalog were available from multiple sellers
  • Towards the latter part of the quarter we observed a slowdown in growth from our larger markets in Europe and North America, coinciding with the implementation of lockdown policies in various countries in those regions. As indicated by the strong growth of GMV year-over-year, this did not have a material impact on our first quarter 2020 results. However, while there were encouraging signs in the China region, the first market to experience the impacts of COVID-19, where we saw a meaningful acceleration in the last two months of the quarter, we did observe a deceleration in Group GMV growth in the latter part of the quarter
  • Launched a comprehensive #SupportBoutiques initiative to help boutique partners weather a challenging environment for physical retail
    1. Engagement:Encouraged the Farfetch community to support boutiques through marketing campaigns aimed at driving customer engagement with boutique supply
  1. Financial:Eased certain service level obligations and lowered some customary platform service fees
  1. Operational:Helped boutiques remain operational by warehousing and fulfilling their orders from one of our Fulfilment by Farfetch facilities, and waiving the related

service fees

    1. Safety:Provided guidance and protective wear to help ensure the safety of boutique employees
  • Collaborated closely with global logistics partners to ensure availability of global service routes. During the quarter we incurred some minor disruptions in the fulfilment network and shipments, which did not have a material impact on our operations
  • Reduced spend plans for marketing, headcount growth, technology investments, capital expenditures, and other discretionary costs

Digital Platform

  • Third-partytransactions generated 86% of Digital Platform GMV at a 29.9% take rate in Q1 2020
  • Continued to capture market share of the online luxury fashion industry
  • Continued to offer consumers an exceptionally broad selection of luxury fashion through partnerships with more than 1,200 sellers, including over 500 direct brande-concessions
    oQ1 in-season stock exceeded 300,000 SKUs from more than 3,400 brands oSigned new e-concession with Balmain, among other luxury brands
    oMaintained 100% three-year retention of top 100 direct brand and top 100 boutique partners
  • ACCESS loyalty program accelerated to 1.4 million enrolled customers at the end of March 2020, with program members demonstrating higher propensity to upgrade to higher tiers as compared to control group
  • Following the February 2020 launch ofHarrods.com by Farfetch Platform Solutions, Farfetch has enabled Harrods' global e-commerce business, including throughout the department store's temporary closure in light of COVID-19 lockdown measures
  • As part ofPositively Farfetch, our mission to be the global platform for good in luxury fashion, Farfetch announced Climate Conscious Delivery, a commitment to offset the carbon impact of

3

all deliveries and returns, or 85% of our total carbon footprint, by funding global environmental projects

New Guards

  • For the fourth consecutive quarter, GMV from NGG brands, in aggregate, exceeded GMV for the single largest brand on the Farfetch Marketplace in Q1 2020
  • New Guards' brand portfolio continued to create culturally relevant collections
  1. Off-Whiteretained the #1 ranking as Hottest Brand according to Lyst Index for the third consecutive quarter; also released a Lunar New Year capsule collection, exclusively available online at Farfetch and off---white.com
  1. In response to heightened interest from women,Palm Angelslaunched its first women's ready-to-wear collection for Spring-Summer 2020
  1. Heron Prestoncollaborated with HP Inc. to develop compostable pouches intended to

replace plastic bags used in retail packaging

  1. In conjunction with the release of theBeastie Boys Storydocumentary, Opening Ceremonycollaborated with the influential band to create a limited-edition collection, sold exclusively on Farfetch

First Quarter 2020 Results Summary

Gross Merchandise Value (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

Digital Platform GMV

$

414,737

$

494,899

Brand Platform GMV

-

107,459

In-Store GMV

4,536

8,516

GMV

$

419,273

$

610,874

Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") increased by $191.6 million from $419.3 million in first quarter 2019 to $610.9 million in first quarter 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 45.7%. Digital Platform GMV increased by $80.2 million from $414.7 million in first quarter 2019 to $494.9 million in first quarter 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 19.3%. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, Digital Platform GMV would have increased by approximately 20.1%.

The increase in GMV primarily reflects the growth in Digital Platform GMV and the addition of $107.5 million of Brand Platform GMV from New Guards which we acquired in August 2019. The increase in Digital Platform GMV was primarily driven by growth in Active Consumers to 2.1 million in first quarter 2020, increased supply available from over 1,200 partners, and the addition of direct-to- consumer brand sales from New Guards. This was partially offset by a decrease in the blended Marketplace and Stadium Goods Average Order Values across the Digital Platform. During first quarter 2020, we also saw a year-over-year growth in transactions through our managed websites supported by Farfetch Platform Solutions, primarily driven by the launch of the Harrods e-commerce site at the end of February 2020.

4

Revenue (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

Digital Platform Services Revenue

$

141,838

$

185,177

Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue

27,690

30,285

Brand Platform Revenue

-

107,459

In-Store Revenue

4,536

8,516

Revenue

$

174,064

$

331,437

Revenue increased by $157.3 million year-over-year from $174.1 million in first quarter 2019 to $331.4 million in first quarter 2020, representing growth of 90.4%. The increase was primarily driven by 30.6% growth in Digital Platform Services Revenue to $185.2 million and the addition of Brand Platform Revenue from New Guards. In-Store Revenue increased by 87.7% to $8.5 million primarily due to the addition of revenue from New Guards, as well as growth in Browns and Stadium Goods directly-operated stores, despite COVID-19-related store closures toward the end of the quarter.

The increase in Digital Platform Services Revenue of 30.6% was driven by 19.3% overall growth in Digital Platform GMV and an increase in the mix of first-party GMV, which grew 39.6% year-over-year, and is included in Digital Platform Services Revenue at 100% of the GMV.

Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue represents the pass-through of delivery and duties charges incurred by our global logistics solutions, net of any Farfetch-funded consumer promotions and incentives. Whilst Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue would be expected to grow in line with the cost of delivery and duties, which increase as Digital Platform GMV and order volumes grow, variations in the level of Farfetch-funded promotions and incentives will impact Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. In first quarter 2020, Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue increased 9.4%, a lower rate as compared to Digital Platform Services Revenue growth, due to an increased proportion of orders that qualified for free shipping year-on-year, as well as some targeted consumer engagement activities.

Cost of Revenue (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

Digital Platform Services cost of revenue

$

60,897

$

87,970

Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue

27,690

30,285

Brand Platform cost of revenue

-

54,979

In-Store cost of goods sold

2,186

4,827

Cost of revenue

$

90,773

$

178,061

Cost of revenue increased by $87.3 million, or 96.1% year-over-year from $90.8 million in first quarter 2019 to $178.1 million in first quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Brand Platform cost of revenue related to New Guards and growth in first-party GMV and the associated cost of goods, as well as delivery costs and duties on an increased volume of transactions, and growth in our In-Store revenue and the associated costs of goods sold. As we are reliant on third- parties to provide shipping and delivery services, potential changes in their operations in light of COVID-19 could result in future impacts to our service levels or cost of revenue.

5

Gross profit (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

Digital Platform Gross Profit

$

80,941

$

97,207

Brand Platform Gross Profit

-

52,480

In-Store Gross Profit

2,350

3,689

Gross profit

$

83,291

$

153,376

Gross profit increased by $70.1 million, or 84.2% year-over-year, from $83.3 million in first quarter 2019 to $153.4 million in first quarter 2020, primarily due to the addition of New Guards Brand Platform operations and the growth in our Digital Platform Services Revenue. Gross profit margin in first quarter decreased from 47.9% to 46.3% year-over-year, primarily driven by a lower Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin due to an increase of first-party sales in our total sales volumes which has a lower gross margin profile, as well as increased Farfetch-funded consumer promotions and a decrease in In-Store Gross Profit Margin, partially offset by the addition of New Guards Brand Platform.

Selling, general and administrative expenses by type (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

Demand generation expense

$

31,423

$

37,966

Technology expense

20,159

26,307

Depreciation and amortization

14,106

51,323

Share based payments

38,714

26,760

General and administrative

61,945

111,422

Other items

2,493

5,025

Selling, general and administrative expense

$

168,840

$

258,803

First quarter 2020 demand generation expense increased 20.8% year-over-year to $38.0 million, while remaining relatively flat as a percentage of Digital Platform GMV at 7.7% as we drove an increased mix of GMV through unpaid channels, and continued to invest in paid channels to engage new customers on the Farfetch Marketplace.

Technology expense, which is primarily related to development and operations of our platform features and services, and also includes software, hosting and infrastructure expenses, increased by $6.1 million, or 30.5%, in first quarter 2020 from first quarter 2019, primarily driven by an increase in technology staff headcount. We continue to operate three globally distributed data centers, which support the processing of our growing base of transactions, including one in Shanghai dedicated to serving our Chinese customers. First quarter 2020 technology expense as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue decreased from 13.8% to 8.7% year-over-year as Adjusted Revenue grew at a rate greater than the underlying costs.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $37.2 million or 263.8% year-over-year from $14.1 million in first quarter 2019 to $51.3 million in first quarter 2020. Amortization expense increased principally due to $30.7 million of amortization recognized on intangible assets acquired in recent acquisitions. Amortization expense also increased as a result of the historic investment into technology, where qualifying technology development costs are capitalized and amortized over a three-year period. Depreciation expense increased as a result of new leases entered into across the group.

6

Share based payments decreased by $12.0 million or (30.9%) year-over-yearin first quarter 2020 from first quarter 2019. The decrease was driven by a $24.7 millionyear-over-yeardifference in the fair value remeasurement forcash-settledpayment awards and the related employment taxes, as result of an increase in our share price during first quarter 2019 ($22.5 million fair value increase) as compared to a decrease in our share price during first quarter 2020 ($2.2 million fair

value decrease). This was partially offset by a $12.7 million year-over-year increase in share based payment expense for equity-settled awards, which was driven by a $9.4 million increase related to additional employee awards and $3.3 million from long-term employee incentives related to the acquisition of New Guards.

General and administrative expense increased by $49.5 million, or 79.9%, year-over-year in first quarter 2020 compared to first quarter 2019, primarily due to the incorporation of New Guards into the group and an increase in non-technology headcount across a number of areas to support the expansion of our business. General and administrative costs decreased as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue to 37.0% compared to 42.3% in first quarter 2019 primarily due to Adjusted Revenue growing more than the general and administrative expense cost base, and the addition of New Guards, which operates with lower general and administrative costs as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

Other items of $5.0 million in first quarter 2020 primarily reflects transaction-related legal and advisory expenses.

Gains on items held at fair value (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

Fair value gains on put and call option liabilities

$

-

$

21,420

Fair value gains on embedded derivative liabilities

-

44,014

Gains on items held at fair value

$

-

$

65,434

In first quarter 2020 the gain of $65.4 million comprised of a $44.0 million fair value revaluation gain related to the embedded derivative liability associated with Tencent and Dragoneer convertible senior notes, and a $21.4 million fair value revaluation gain related to Chalhoub Group's put option over their non-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited. There were no such items in first quarter 2019.

Impairment losses on tangible assets (in thousands):

Three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

Impairment losses on right-of-use asset

$

-

$

(1,535)

Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment

-

(757)

Impairment losses on tangible assets

$

-

$

(2,292)

The impairment charge of $2.3 million in first quarter 2020 relates to a reduction in the carrying value of the right-of-use asset, and property, plant and equipment at one of our smaller retail locations. This resulted from our quarterly considerations of potential impairment of assets, including our retail stores, whereby indicators of impairment were present. For first quarter 2020, our impairment

7

assessment incorporated the potential impacts of COVID-19 across the broader economy as well as from the current temporary store closures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $7.9 million, to $(22.3) million in first quarter 2020, for the reasons described above. Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved from (20.7)% to (7.4)% over the same prior year period, primarily reflecting lower general and administrative expenses, demand generation and technology expenses as percentages of Adjusted Revenue, and was partially offset by lower gross profit margin.

Loss After Tax

Loss after tax increased by $1.5 million, to $79.2 million in first quarter 2020. The decrease in the operating loss from $85.5 million to $42.3 million was broadly fully offset by a higher charge in relation to unrealized foreign exchange revaluations of non-United States Dollar denominated receivables and payables. The quarterly improvement in operating loss was primarily due to the $65.4 million gain realized on items held at fair value during first quarter 2020, as described above.

Liquidity

At March 31, 2020 cash and cash equivalents were $422.0 million, an increase of $99.6 million compared to $322.4 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily due to the private placement of convertible senior notes to Tencent and Dragoneer, pursuant to which we received $250 million (excluding transaction-related legal and advisory expenses) in first quarter 2020. This was partially offset by a net cash outflow from operating activities, primarily due to the seasonal reversal of working capital benefit in first quarter 2020, as well as New Guards' acquisitions of Ambush and the Opening Ceremony brand.

On April 30, 2020, we completed the private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes for net proceeds of $390 million. The notes will mature on May 1, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on November 1, 2020.

Outlook

While the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a material impact on our first quarter 2020 performance, the uncertainties resulting from the evolving nature of the situation could have material impacts on our future performance. Factors involving COVID-19 that could potentially impact our future performance include, among others:

  • extended disruptions to our operations, fulfilment network, shipments
  • reduced supply from fewer sellers being able to sell on the marketplace and/or production shutdowns potentially delayingFall-Winter 2020 collections
  • weakened consumer sentiment and discretionary income potentially arising from a prolonged shutdown and decliningmacro-economic conditions

8

We cannot estimate the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic or the potential impacts we could ultimately see on our business and results of operations, however, depending on the duration and scope, it could be material.

In light of the heightened uncertainty surrounding the evolving COVID-19 global health pandemic, we are not providing forward-looking financial guidance at this time, but we remain focused on our path to profitability and continue to target Adjusted EBITDA profitability for full year 2021.

Conference Call Information

Farfetch will host a conference call today, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results as well as expectations about Farfetch's business. Listeners may access the live conference call via audio webcast at http://farfetchinvestors.com, where listeners can also access Farfetch's earnings press release and slide presentation. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website for 30 days.

9

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended March 31

(in $ thousands, except share and per share data)

2019

2020

Revenue

174,064

331,437

Cost of revenue

(90,773)

(178,061)

Gross profit

83,291

153,376

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(168,840)

(258,803)

Gains on items held at fair value

-

65,434

Impairment losses on tangible assets

-

(2,292)

Share of results of associates

15

(31)

Operating loss

(85,534)

(42,316)

Finance income

9,167

1,241

Finance cost

(759)

(35,596)

Loss before tax

(77,126)

(76,671)

Income tax expense

(560)

(2,506)

Loss after tax

(77,686)

(79,177)

(Loss)/profit after tax attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(77,686)

(82,067)

Non-controlling interests

-

2,890

(77,686)

(79,177)

Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent

Basic and diluted

(0.26)

(0.24)

Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

304,444,601

340,272,047

10

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31

(in $ thousands, except share and per share data)

2019

2020

Loss after tax

(77,686)

(79,177)

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the consolidated

statement of operations (net of tax):

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

29,448

12,896

Loss on cash flow hedges

(267)

(14,205)

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to the consolidated

statement of operations (net of tax):

Remeasurement loss on severance plan

-

(3)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax

29,181

(1,312)

Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

(48,505)

(80,489)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(48,505)

(83,379)

Non-controlling interests

-

2,890

(48,505)

(80,489)

11

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position

(in $ thousands)

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2020

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables

12,388

13,721

Deferred tax assets

5,324

5,663

Intangible assets, net

1,362,967

1,371,690

Property, plant and equipment, net

67,999

68,543

Right-of-use assets

115,176

118,328

Investments

16,229

6,649

Investments in associates

2,466

2,362

Total non-current assets

1,582,549

1,586,956

Current assets

Inventories

128,107

105,269

Trade and other receivables

191,770

214,479

Derivative financial assets

3,024

8,171

Cash and cash equivalents

322,429

422,013

Total current assets

645,330

749,932

Total assets

2,227,879

2,336,888

Liabilities and equity

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

23,704

22,046

Lease liabilities

100,833

106,233

Deferred tax liabilities

219,789

214,558

Derivative financial liabilities

-

37,898

Borrowings

-

168,093

Employee benefit obligations

16,455

16,156

Put and call option liabilities

61,268

39,848

Total non-current liabilities

422,049

604,832

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

413,696

381,923

Current tax liability

28,289

37,538

Derivative financial liabilities

5,601

25,490

Lease liabilities

18,485

18,926

Put and call option liabilities

1,118

1,118

Other financial liabilities

809

158

Total current liabilities

467,998

465,153

Total liabilities

890,047

1,069,985

Equity

Share capital

13,584

13,627

Share premium

878,007

878,007

Merger reserve

783,529

783,529

Foreign exchange reserve

(30,842)

(17,946)

Other reserves

349,463

342,598

Accumulated losses

(826,135)

(885,513)

Equity attributable to the parent

1,167,606

1,114,302

Non-controlling interests

170,226

152,601

Total equity

1,337,832

1,266,903

Total equity and liabilities

2,227,879

2,336,888

12

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the three months ended March 31

(in $ thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before tax

Adjustments to reconcile loss before tax to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

Amortization

Non-cash employee benefits expense Net loss on sale of non-current assets Share of results of associates

Net finance (income)/expense Net exchange differences Impairment losses on tangible assets Impairment of investments

Fair value gains on put and call option liabilities

Fair value gains on convertible note embedded derivative liabilities

Change in working capital

Increase in receivables (Increase)/decrease in inventories Decrease in payables

Change in other assets and liabilities

Increase in non-current receivables Decrease in other liabilities Decrease in provisions

Increase/(decrease) in derivative financial instruments Income taxes paid

Net cash outflow from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

Payments for property, plant and equipment

Payments for intangible assets

Payments for investments

Interest received

Dividends received from associate

Net cash outflow from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of the principal elements of lease payments

Interest paid and fees paid on loan notes

Dividends paid to holders of non-controlling interests

Proceeds from issue of convertible loan notes

Proceeds from issue of shares, net of issue costs

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

13

2019

2020

(77,126)

(76,671)

6,136

9,332

7,970

41,991

24,064

28,822

84

-

(15)

31

(8,408)

34,355

(5)

-

-

2,292

-

102

-

(21,420)

-

(44,014)

(11,375)

(20,527)

(15,255)

23,617

(734)

(65,013)

(1,443) (864)

  • (852)
  • (2,291)

776 (4,248)

(295) (619)

(75,626) (95,977)

(148,522) (12,016)

(5,082) (4,376)

(16,721) (24,257)

(5,520) (1,109)

2,554 1,264

  • 58
    (173,291) (40,436)

(3,683) (3,459)

(95) (10,458)

  • (1,369)
  • 250,000
    1,013 1,254

(2,765) 235,968

(251,682) 99,555

1,044,786 322,429

1,55429

794,658 422,013

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity

(in $ thousands)

Balance at January 1, 2019

Changes in equity

Loss after tax for the period Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Issue of share capital, net of transaction costs

Share based payment -equity settled

Share based payment -reverse vesting shares

Balance at March 31, 2019

Balance at January 1, 2020 Changes in equity

Equity

Foreign

attributable

Non-

Share

Share

Merger

exchange

Other

Accumulated

to

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserves

losses

the parent

interest

equity

11,994

772,300

783,529

(23,509)

67,474

(483,357)

1,128,431

-

1,128,431

-

-

-

-

-

(77,686)

(77,686)

-

(77,686)

-

-

-

29,448

(267)

-

29,181

-

29,181

289

51,975

-

-

26,920

-

79,184

-

79,184

-

-

-

-

3,587

4,335

7,922

-

7,922

-

-

-

-

(48,839)

-

(48,839)

-

(48,839)

12,283

824,275

783,529

5,939

48,875

(556,708)

1,118,193

-

1,118,193

13,584

878,007

783,529

(30,842)

349,463

(826,135)

1,167,606

170,226

1,337,832

Loss after tax for the period Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Issue of share capital, net of transaction costs

Share based payment -equity settled

Share based payment -reverse vesting shares

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

Balance at March 31, 2020

-

-

-

-

-

(82,067)

(82,067)

2,890

(79,177)

-

-

-

12,896

(14,208)

-

(1,312)

-

(1,312)

43

-

-

-

-

-

43

-

43

-

-

-

-

820

22,689

23,509

-

23,509

-

-

-

-

6,523

-

6,523

-

6,523

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(20,515)

(20,515)

13,627

878,007

783,529

(17,946)

342,598

(885,513)

1,114,302

152,601

1,266,903

14

Supplemental Metrics 1

2018

2019

2020

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(in thousands, except per share data or otherwise stated)

Consolidated Group:

Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV")

$

338,543

$

309,973

$

Revenue

146,693

134,541

Adjusted Revenue

118,677

112,742

In-Store Revenue

3,170

4,090

Gross profit

75,693

67,387

Gross profit margin

51.6%

50.1%

Demand generation expense

$

(21,895)

$

(22,103)

$

Technology expense

(17,135)

(19,034)

Share based payments

(5,956)

(38,475)

Depreciation and amortization

(5,463)

(6,014)

General and administrative

(62,080)

(58,561)

Other items

-

-

Gains / (losses) on items held at fair value

-

-

Impairment losses on tangible assets

-

-

Loss after tax

(17,681)

(77,255)

Adjusted EBITDA

(25,417)

(32,311)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(21.4)%

(28.7)%

Earnings per share ("EPS")

$

(0.07)

$

(0.30)

$

Adjusted EPS

(0.05)

(0.15)

Digital Platform:

Digital Platform GMV

$

335,373

$

305,883

$

Digital Platform Services Revenue

115,507

108,652

Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue

28,016

21,799

Digital Platform Gross Profit

74,222

65,487

Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin

64.3%

60.3%

Digital Platform Order Contribution

$

52,327

$

43,384

$

Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin

45.3%

39.9%

Active Consumers

1,139

1,240

AOV - Marketplace

$

602

$

585

$

AOV - Stadium Goods

-

-

Brand Platform:

Brand Platform GMV

$

-

$

-

$

Brand Platform Revenue

-

-

Brand Platform Gross Profit

-

-

Brand Platform Gross Profit Margin

-

-

466,490

$

419,273

$

488,475

$

492,014

$

739,937

$

610,874

195,533

174,064

209,260

255,481

382,232

331,437

170,089

146,374

180,738

228,227

337,738

301,152

4,314

4,536

4,220

9,077

9,788

8,516

94,197

83,291

85,280

115,139

176,136

153,376

48.2%

47.9%

40.8%

45.1%

46.1%

46.3%

(33,934)

$

(31,423)

$

(34,444)

$

(34,321)

$

(51,162)

$

(37,966)

(18,159)

(20,159)

(19,073)

(22,322)

(22,653)

(26,307)

(2,821)

(38,714)

(45,710)

(31,760)

(42,238)

(26,760)

(7,185)

(14,106)

(14,323)

(35,097)

(50,065)

(51,323)

(56,679)

(61,945)

(69,339)

(94,134)

(120,247)

(111,422)

-

(2,493)

1,764

(10,061)

(5,584)

(5,025)

-

-

-

32,286

(10,565)

65,434

-

-

-

-

-

(2,292)

(9,912)

(77,686)

(95,392)

(90,484)

(110,126)

(79,177)

(14,575)

(30,236)

(37,576)

(35,638)

(17,926)

(22,319)

(8.6)%

(20.7)%

(20.8)%

(15.6)%

(5.3)%

(7.4)%

(0.03)

$

(0.26)

$

(0.31)

$

(0.30)

$

(0.34)

$

(0.24)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.16)

(0.20)

(0.08)

(0.24)

462,176

$

414,737

$

484,255

$

420,266

$

628,610

$

494,899

165,775

141,838

176,518

156,479

226,411

185,177

25,444

27,690

28,522

27,254

44,494

30,285

92,632

80,941

84,106

83,294

123,572

97,207

55.9%

57.1%

47.6%

53.2%

54.6%

52.5%

58,698

$

49,518

$

49,662

$

48,973

$

72,410

$

59,241

35.4%

34.9%

28.1%

31.3%

32.0%

32.0%

1,382

1,699

1,773

1,889

2,068

2,149

637

$

601

$

600

$

582

$

636

$

571

-

300

336

327

301

314

-

$

-

$

-

$

62,671

$

101,539

$

107,459

-

-

-

62,671

101,539

107,459

-

-

-

27,464

47,543

52,480

-

-

-

43.8%

46.8%

48.8%

15

1 See "Metrics Definitions" on page 17 for further explanations. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics" on page 17 for reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our profitability for 2021, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain and the broader luxury industry, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry, in particular in light of COVID-19 and its impact on consumer spending patterns; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; fluctuation in foreign exchange rates; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our acquisition and integration of other companies or technologies, for example, Stadium Goods and New Guards, could divert management's attention and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; we may be unsuccessful in integrating any acquired businesses or realizing any anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, as well as on the luxury fashion industry and consumer spending more broadly, and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; José Neves, our chief executive officer, has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our website at http://farfetchinvestors.com. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

16

Metrics Definitions

The introduction of the term "Digital Platform" with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics is intended to distinguish between activities that occurred through our owned and operated e-commerce platforms (e.g. Farfetch.com, BrownsFashion.com,off---white.com)and the Brand Platform operations of New Guards, where GMV and Revenue are derived from our transactions with independent third party retailers or wholesalers. Such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform." No changes have been made to how we calculate the Digital Platform metrics from how we calculated Platform metrics.

We acquired New Guards in August 2019, therefore our results for first quarter 2019 do not include New Guards' performance.

Segment Realignment

Following the acquisition of New Guards in August 2019, management determined that it had three operating segments: (i) Digital Platform, (ii) Brand Platform and (iii) In-Store, given our new organizational structure and the manner in which our business is reviewed and managed. In fourth quarter 2019, we realigned our reportable operating segments to reflect how our Chief Operating Decision-Maker was making operating decisions, allocating resources and evaluating operating performance. The comparative periods have been revised to reflect this segment realignment.

Revisions to Previously Reported Financial Information

We have revised previously reported finance income and costs, loss after tax, and loss per share for each of the first three quarters of 2019. Refer to fourth quarter 2019 earnings release furnished on February 27, 2020 for further information.

Impairment Considerations

Based on current forecast information we did not identify any additional impairment losses further to those described within this release. Assumptions and judgments are required in calculating the fair value of cash generating units and individual assets whereby indicators of impairment were present. In developing our discounted cash flow analysis, assumptions about future revenues and expenses, capital expenditures and changes in working capital, are based on our annual operating and long-term business plans. These plans take into consideration numerous factors including historical experience, anticipated future economic conditions, discount rates, changes in the cost of goods and services, prices and growth expectations for the markets we operate in. As the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impacts on our business and results of operations continue to develop, our assumptions and judgments may change. Such changes to our assumptions and judgements will be reflected in our future assessments.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics

This release includes certain financial measures not based on IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin, Digital Platform Order Contribution, and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin (together, the "Non-IFRS Measures"),

17

as well as operating metrics, including GMV, Digital Platform GMV, Brand Platform GMV, In-Store GMV, Active Consumers and Average Order Value.

Management uses the Non-IFRS Measures:

  • as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives; and
  • to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business.

The Non-IFRS Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner. We present the Non-IFRS Measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance, and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies. Management believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including the Non-IFRS Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Many investors are interested in understanding the performance of our business by comparing our results from ongoing operations period over period and would ordinarily add back non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and items that are not part of normal day-to-day operations of our business. By providing the Non-IFRS Measures, together with reconciliations to IFRS, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Items excluded from the Non-IFRS Measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. The Non-IFRS Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for loss after tax, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

  • such measures do not reflect revenue related to fulfilment, which is necessary to the operation of our business;
  • such measures do not reflect our expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • such measures do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;
  • such measures do not reflect our share based payments, income tax expense or the amounts necessary to pay our taxes;
  • although depreciation and amortization are eliminated in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any costs for such replacements; and
  • other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue and Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us

18

to invest in the growth of our business and are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the Non-IFRS Measures we use may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, not all companies or analysts may calculate similarly titled measures in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our IFRS results and using the Non-IFRS Measures only as supplemental measures.

Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and do not purport to be alternatives to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS. We believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because they permit the evaluation of our digital platform productivity, efficiency and performance. We also believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance because they take into account demand generation expense and are used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital platform for the periods presented.

Farfetch reports under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Farfetch provides earnings guidance on a non-IFRS basis and does not provide earnings guidance on an IFRS basis. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in the fair value of cash-settled share based payment liabilities; foreign exchange gains/(losses) and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are included in the accompanying tables.

19

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is loss after tax:

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted)

2018

2019

2020

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loss after tax

$

(17,681)

$

(77,255)

$

(9,912)

$

(77,686)

$

(95,392)

$

(90,484)

$

(110,126)

$ (79,177)

Net finance

(income)/expense

(19,319)

(733)

(14,915)

(8,408)

(1,249)

10,689

(16,182)

34,355

Income tax expense/(benefit)

187

1,183

261

560

813

(104)

(108)

2,506

Depreciation and

amortization

5,463

6,014

7,185

14,106

14,323

35,097

50,065

51,323

Share based payments (a)

5,956

38,475

2,821

38,714

45,710

31,760

42,238

26,760

(Gains)/losses on items held

at fair value (b)

-

-

-

-

-

(32,286)

10,565

(65,434)

Other items (c)

-

-

-

2,493

(1,764)

10,061

5,584

5,025

Impairment losses on

tangible assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,292

Share of results of associates

(23)

5

(15)

(15)

(17)

(371)

38

31

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(25,417)

$

(32,311)

$

(14,575)

$

(30,236)

$

(37,576)

$

(35,638)

$

(17,926)

$ (22,319)

  1. Representsshare-based payment expense.
  2. Represents (gains)/losses on items held at fair value. There was a net gain in third quarter 2019 of $32.3 million, a loss in fourth quarter 2019 of $10.6 million, and a gain in first quarter 2020 of $65.4 million recognized on the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price. In third quarter 2019 the net gain of $32.3 million comprised of a $53.8 million fair value revaluation gain related to Chalhoub Group's put option over theirnon-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited, partially offset by a charge in respect of the fair value remeasurement ($21.5 million) of shares issued following the acquisition of New Guards Group. In fourth quarter 2019 the loss of $10.6 million comprised of a $9.0 million fair value revaluation loss related to Chalhoub Group's put option over their non-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited, and a $1.6 million fair value revaluation loss related to our call option over the remaining non-controlling interest in CuriosityChina. In first quarter 2020 the gain of $65.4 million comprised of a $44.0 million fair value revaluation gain related to the embedded derivative liability associated with Tencent and Dragoneer convertible senior notes, and a $21.4 million fair value revaluation gain related to Chalhoub Group's put option over their non-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited.
  3. Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities. See "Other items" on page 22 for a breakdown of these expenses. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative expenses.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Revenue to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue:

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted)

2018

2019

2020

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Revenue

$

146,693

$

134,541

$

195,533

$

174,064

$

209,260

$

255,481

$

382,232

$ 331,437

Less: Digital Platform

Fulfilment Revenue

(28,016)

(21,799)

(25,444)

(27,690)

(28,522)

(27,254)

(44,494)

(30,285)

Adjusted Revenue

$

118,677

$

112,742

$

170,089

$

146,374

$

180,738

$

228,227

$

337,738

$ 301,152

20

The following table reconciles Digital Platform Order Contribution to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is Digital Platform Gross Profit:

(in $ thousands, except as otherwise noted)

2018

2019

2020

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Digital Platform Gross

Profit

$

74,222

$

65,487

$

92,632

$

80,941

$

84,106

$

83,294

$

123,572

$

97,207

Less: Demand generation

expense

(21,895)

(22,103)

(33,934)

(31,423)

(34,444)

(34,321)

(51,162)

(37,966)

Digital Platform Order

Contribution

$

52,327

$

43,384

$

58,698

$

49,518

$

49,662

$

48,973

$

72,410

$

59,241

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is Earnings per share:

(per share amounts)

2018

2019

2020

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Earnings per share

$

(0.07)

$

(0.30)

$

(0.03 )

$

(0.26)

$

(0.31 )

$

(0.30 )

$

(0.34)

$

(0.24)

Share based payments (a)

0.02

0.15

0.01

0.13

0.15

0.11

0.12

0.08

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

0.06

0.09

0.09

(Gains)/losses on items

held at fair value (b)

-

-

-

-

-

(0.10 )

0.03

(0.19)

Other items (c)

-

-

-

0.01

(0.01 )

0.03

0.02

0.01

Impairment losses on

tangible assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.01

Share of results of

associates

(0.00)

0.00

(0.00 )

(0.00)

(0.00 )

(0.00 )

(0.00)

(0.00)

Adjusted EPS

$

(0.05)

$

(0.15)

$

(0.02 )

$

(0.11)

$

(0.16 )

$

(0.20 )

$

(0.08)

$

(0.24)

  1. Representsshare-based payment expense on a per share basis.
  2. Represents (gains)/losses on items held at fair value. There was a net gain in third quarter 2019 of $32.3 million, a loss in fourth quarter 2019 of $10.6 million, and a gain in first quarter 2020 of $65.4 million recognized on the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price. In third quarter 2019 the net gain of $32.3 million comprised of a $53.8 million fair value revaluation gain related to Chalhoub Group's put option over theirnon-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited, partially offset by a charge in respect of the fair value remeasurement ($21.5 million) of shares issued following the acquisition of New Guards Group. In fourth quarter 2019 the loss of $10.6 million comprised of a $9.0 million fair value revaluation loss related to Chalhoub Group's put option over their non-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited, and a $1.6 million fair value revaluation loss related to our call option over the remaining non-controlling interest in CuriosityChina. In first quarter 2020 the gain of $65.4 million comprised of a $44.0 million fair value revaluation gain related to the embedded derivative liability associated with Tencent and Dragoneer convertible senior notes, and a $21.4 million fair value revaluation gain related to Chalhoub Group's put option over their non-controlling interest in Farfetch International Limited.
  3. Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities. See "Other items" on page 22 for a breakdown of these expenses. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative expenses.

21

The following table represents other items:

2018

2019

2020

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Second

Third

Fourth

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Transaction-related legal

and advisory expenses

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(2,493)

$

(2,236)

$

(5,061)

$

(5,584)

$

(4,925)

Release of tax provisions

-

-

-

-

4,000

-

-

-

Loss on impairment of

investments carried at fair

value

-

-

-

-

-

(5,000)

-

(100)

Other items

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(2,493)

$

1,764

$

(10,061)

$

(5,584)

$

(5,025 )

We define our non-IFRS and other financial and operating metrics as follows:

"Active Consumers" means active consumers on our directly owned and operated sites and related apps. A consumer is deemed to be active if they made a purchase within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns. Active Consumers includes Farfetch Marketplace, BrownsFashion.com and Stadium Goods. Due to technical limitations, Active Consumers is unable to fully de-dupe Stadium Goods consumers from Farfetch Marketplace or BrownsFashion.com consumers. Active Consumers does not currently include those generated from New Guards owned and operated sites. The number of Active Consumers is an indicator of our ability to attract and retain our consumer base to our platform and of our ability to convert platform visits into sale orders.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means loss after taxes before net finance expense/ (income), income tax (credit)/expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, share of results of associates and items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss, and impairment losses on tangible assets). Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of other companies.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

"Adjusted EPS" means earnings per share further adjusted for share based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss, and impairment losses on tangible assets) and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of other companies.

"Adjusted Revenue" means revenue less Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue.

"Average Order Value" ("AOV") means the average value of all orders excluding value added taxes placed on either the Farfetch Marketplace or the Stadium Goods Marketplace, as indicated.

22

"Brand Platform Gross Profit" means Brand Platform Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to Brand Platform Revenue.

"Brand Platform GMV" and "Brand Platform Revenue" mean revenue relating to the New Guards operations less revenue from New Guards': (i) owned e-commerce websites, (ii) direct to consumer channel via our Marketplaces and (iii) directly operated stores. Revenue realized from Brand Platform is equal to GMV as such sales are not commission based.

"Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue" means revenue from shipping and customs clearing services that we provide to our digital consumers, net of Farfetch-funded consumer promotional incentives, such as free shipping and promotional codes. Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue was referred to as Platform Fulfilment Revenue in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform GMV" means GMV excluding In-Store GMV and Brand Platform GMV. Digital Platform GMV was referred to as Platform GMV in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Gross Profit" means gross profit excluding In-Store Gross Profit and Brand Platform Gross Profit. Digital Platform Gross Profit was referred to as Platform Gross Profit in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin" means Digital Platform Gross Profit calculated as a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue.

"Digital Platform Order Contribution" means Digital Platform Gross Profit after deducting demand generation expense, which includes fees that we pay for our various marketing channels. Digital Platform Order Contribution provides an indicator of our ability to extract digital consumer value from our demand generation expense, including the costs of retaining existing consumers and our ability to acquire new consumers. Digital Platform Order Contribution was referred to as Platform Order Contribution in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin" means Digital Platform Order Contribution calculated as a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue. Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin was referred to as Platform Order Contribution Margin in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Revenue" means the sum of Digital Platform Services Revenue and Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. Digital Platform Revenue was referred to as Platform Revenue in previous filings with the SEC.

"Digital Platform Services Revenue" means Revenue less Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue, In-Store Revenue and Brand Platform Revenue. Digital Platform Services Revenue is driven by our Digital Platform GMV, including revenue from first-party sales, and commissions from third-party sales. The revenue realized from first-party sales is equal to the GMV of such sales because we act as principal in these transactions, and thus related sales are not commission based. Digital Platform Services Revenue was also referred to as Adjusted Platform Revenue or Platform Services Revenue in previous filings with the SEC.

23

"Gross Merchandise Value" ("GMV") means the total dollar value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us, although GMV and revenue are correlated.

"In-Store Gross Profit" means In-Store Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to In-Store Revenue.

"In-Store GMV" and "In-Store Revenue" mean revenue generated in our retail stores which include Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards' directly operated stores. Revenue realized from In-Store sales is equal to GMV of such sales because such sales are not commission based.

"Third-Party Take Rate" means Digital Platform Services Revenue excluding revenue from first-party sales, as a percentage of Digital Platform GMV excluding GMV from first-party sales and Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. Revenue from first-party sales, which is equal to GMV from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales on our platform of inventory purchased by us.

Certain figures in the release may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented.

Investor Relations:

Alice Ryder

VP Investor Relations

IR@farfetch.com

Media:Susannah Clark

VP Communications, Global susannah.clark@farfetch.com+44 7788 405224

Brunswick Group farfetch@brunswickgroup.comUS: +1 (212) 333 3810

UK: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

24

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,200 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.

25

Disclaimer

Farfetch Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 22:04:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
