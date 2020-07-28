Log in
Farfetch : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/28/2020 | 06:51am EDT

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced that the company's second quarter 2020 financial results will be released after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Farfetch will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call, along with the company's earnings press release, can be accessed at the Farfetch Investor Relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,200 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch’s additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2020
