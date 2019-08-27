Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Farfetch Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) on behalf of Farfetch investors. Our investigation concerns whether Farfetch has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019.

