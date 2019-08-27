Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Farfetch Ltd    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LTD

(FTCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Farfetch Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) on behalf of Farfetch investors. Our investigation concerns whether Farfetch has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Farfetch please go to https://bespc.com/FTCH. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARFETCH LTD
04:48pJohnson & Johnson, Papa John's rise; Smucker, Farfetch fall
AQ
09:29aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS : at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Farfetch Limited..
BU
05:56aFARFETCH : Statement Regarding New York Post Story
BU
08/26Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Far..
BU
08/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating the..
BU
08/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
08/19INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08/16Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
08/16INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/16BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Farfetch Ltd. (F..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 935 M
EBIT 2019 -316 M
Net income 2019 -366 M
Finance 2019 584 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,44x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 2 888 M
Chart FARFETCH LTD
Duration : Period :
Farfetch Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARFETCH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,50  $
Last Close Price 9,63  $
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 134%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Ferreira Neves Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie Sara Massenet Co-Chairman
Andrew Robb Chief Operating Officer
Elliot Gilbert Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Court Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARFETCH LTD-45.62%2 927
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING21.03%431 932
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%56 269
SHOPIFY INC (US)185.99%44 572
JD.COM42.09%43 387
PINDUODUO INC36.41%35 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group