Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Farfetch Ltd    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LTD

(FTCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fartech Limited (NYSE: FTCH) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Fartech Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Fartech Limited (NYSE: FTCH) on behalf of Fartech investors.  Our investigation concerns whether Fartech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fartech shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Fartech please go to https://bespc.com/FTCH.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-fartech-limited-nyse-ftch-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-fartech-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300902838.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARFETCH LTD
08:44pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : FTCH) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
PR
01:38pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Farfe..
BU
10:39aFARFETCH : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Jo..
PR
08/14FARFETCH : Hagens Berman Investigating Farfetch Limited (FTCH) For Possible Disc..
PR
08/14Investigation of Farfetch Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limi..
BU
08/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch ..
BU
08/08FARFETCH : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/08FARFETCH : Acquires Brand Platform New Guards Group, Advancing its Strategy to b..
BU
08/06FARFETCH : Announces Time Change for Upcoming Second Quarter 2019 Results Call
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group