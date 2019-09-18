Log in
FARFETCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farfetch Limited - FTCH

09/18/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 18, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), if they purchased the Company’s securities issued in connection with its September 2018 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Farfetch and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ftch/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 18, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Farfetch and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in connection with its IPO, violating federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, the Company disclosed a loss of $89.6M for 2Q2019, much larger than expected, as well as the $675M acquisition of New Guards Group and the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer.

On this news, the price of Farfetch’s shares plummeted.

The case is Omdahl v. Farfetch Limited et al., 1:19-cv-08657.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
