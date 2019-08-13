Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limited Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTCH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

