Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Farfetch Ltd    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LTD

(FTCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limited Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTCH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Farfetch securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARFETCH LTD
08/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limi..
BU
08/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch ..
BU
08/08FARFETCH : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/08FARFETCH : Acquires Brand Platform New Guards Group, Advancing its Strategy to b..
BU
08/06FARFETCH : Announces Time Change for Upcoming Second Quarter 2019 Results Call
BU
07/25FARFETCH : to Present at Investor Conference
BU
07/23FARFETCH : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/18FARFETCH : to Be Founding Member of New Blockchain Initiative
BU
06/07Gucci parent Kering moves to tighten grip on e-commerce
RE
06/04FARFETCH : to Present at Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 916 M
EBIT 2019 -299 M
Net income 2019 -343 M
Finance 2019 584 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,29x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 3 598 M
Chart FARFETCH LTD
Duration : Period :
Farfetch Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARFETCH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 23,62  $
Last Close Price 12,00  $
Spread / Highest target 208%
Spread / Average Target 96,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Ferreira Neves Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie Sara Massenet Co-Chairman
Andrew Robb Chief Operating Officer
Elliot Gilbert Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Court Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARFETCH LTD-35.63%3 418
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING19.67%414 749
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%46 987
SHOPIFY INC (US)166.69%41 282
JD.COM46.49%39 604
EBAY INC.41.57%33 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group