Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Farfetch Limited Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Omdahl v. Farfetch Limited et al., (Case No 1:19-cv-08657), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On or about September 24, 2018, the Company held its IPO in which it sold approximately 50.88 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $20.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019. The Company also announced a $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.12, or over 44%, to close at $10.13 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s stock was trading as low as $10.20 per share, a nearly 50% decline from the $20 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that large scale online wholesale was reasonably likely to lead to pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods; (2) that the Company’s core business was vulnerable to such pricing pressures; (3) that the Company would aggressively pursue acquisitions to remain profitable; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

