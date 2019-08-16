Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Farfetch Limited

08/16/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTCH). This investigation concerns whether Farfetch has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned. On this news, Farfetch’s share price fell $8.12, or 44.5%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019.

If you acquired Farfetch securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
