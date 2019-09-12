Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Farfetch Limited – FTCH

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) resulting from allegations that Farfetch may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group. That same day, Farfetch announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer.

On this news, the price of Farfetch securities fell $8.12 per share, or over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Farfetch investors. If you purchased shares of Farfetch please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1673.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

