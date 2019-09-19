Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Farfetch Ltd    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LTD

(FTCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) has filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its September 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Farfetch provides an online marketplace for luxury goods.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Farfetch's misconduct, click here.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Accused of Misleading Investors in IPO

According to the complaint, in September 2018, Farfetch sold approximately 50.88 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $20 per share and raised proceeds of approximately $750.5 million. In its Registration Statement, Farfetch stated that "the global market for personal luxury goods was estimated to reach a record high of $307 billion in 2017" and touted a business model that allowed "for low expenditures, favorable working capital dynamics, minimal inventory holding, and an ability to drive stronger margins." However, Farfetch failed to acknowledge that large scale online wholesale was vulnerable to pricing pressures due to the pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods. These issues became evident on August 8, 2019, when Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019, a 406.9% increase over the prior period, citing promotional discounting to compete with the heavy discounts offered by large online retailers as the reason. On this news, Farfetch's share price fell $8.12, or over 44%, to close at $10.13. Farfetch stock currently trades at around $9 per share, a 55% decline from its IPO price.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARFETCH LTD
06:54pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Sued fo..
BU
05:24pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Files a Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
BU
04:31pFTCH NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
11:16aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/18FARFETCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/18BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : FTCH) and Encourages Farfetch Investors t..
BU
09/18The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fa..
BU
09/18FARFETCH : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
BU
09/18Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Farfetc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 -331 M
Net income 2019 -389 M
Finance 2019 584 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,32x
EV / Sales2019 2,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 2 666 M
Chart FARFETCH LTD
Duration : Period :
Farfetch Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARFETCH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,77  $
Last Close Price 8,89  $
Spread / Highest target 316%
Spread / Average Target 145%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Ferreira Neves Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie Sara Massenet Co-Chairman
Andrew Robb Chief Operating Officer
Elliot Gilbert Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Court Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARFETCH LTD-47.26%2 801
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING31.32%468 643
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%55 835
JD.COM48.30%45 283
PINDUODUO INC53.16%39 667
SHOPIFY INC (US)135.36%37 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group