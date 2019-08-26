Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Farfetch Ltd    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LTD

(FTCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.8 million for second quarter 2019. In addition to its disappointing financials, Farfetch announced a $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer. On this news, Farfetch's share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019. Farfetch provides an online marketplace for luxury goods.

If you own shares of Farfetch and have suffered a loss, click here.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARFETCH LTD
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Far..
BU
07:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating the..
BU
08/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
08/19INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08/16Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
08/16INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/16BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Farfetch Ltd. (F..
PR
08/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch ..
BU
08/15BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : FTCH) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
PR
08/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Farfe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 935 M
EBIT 2019 -316 M
Net income 2019 -366 M
Finance 2019 584 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,56x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 2 927 M
Chart FARFETCH LTD
Duration : Period :
Farfetch Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARFETCH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,50  $
Last Close Price 9,76  $
Spread / Highest target 279%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Ferreira Neves Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie Sara Massenet Co-Chairman
Andrew Robb Chief Operating Officer
Elliot Gilbert Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Court Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARFETCH LTD-43.99%2 975
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING20.04%428 392
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%51 704
SHOPIFY INC (US)176.45%43 085
JD.COM37.46%41 972
PINDUODUO INC31.42%34 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group