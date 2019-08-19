Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Farfetch provides an online marketplace for luxury goods.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Leo Kandinov

(800) 350-6003

LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com

