FARFETCH LTD

(FTCH)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

08/19/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Farfetch provides an online marketplace for luxury goods.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
