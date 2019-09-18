Log in
FARFETCH LTD

(FTCH)
  Report  
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Farfetch Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/18/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FTCH) for violations of the Federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before November 18, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Farfetch failed to disclose that online wholesale operations were likely to lead to pricing volatility of luxury goods. In fact, the Company’s core operations were susceptible to pricing pressures. The Company resorted to aggressive acquisitions to maintain profitability. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Farfetch, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 -331 M
Net income 2019 -389 M
Finance 2019 584 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,38x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 3 059 M
Chart FARFETCH LTD
Duration : Period :
Farfetch Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARFETCH LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,77  $
Last Close Price 10,20  $
Spread / Highest target 263%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Ferreira Neves Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie Sara Massenet Co-Chairman
Andrew Robb Chief Operating Officer
Elliot Gilbert Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Court Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARFETCH LTD-42.41%3 059
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING30.59%466 039
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%53 370
JD.COM48.93%45 473
PINDUODUO INC57.89%40 890
SHOPIFY INC (US)137.50%38 453
