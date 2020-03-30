Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Farm Pride Foods Limited    FRM   AU000000FRM1

FARM PRIDE FOODS LIMITED

(FRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farm Pride Foods : donates 57,000 fried eggs to hardest-hit Victorians

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

Farm Pride Foods' commitment to supporting Australian communities doing it tough has continued with more than 57,000 fried eggs donated to local charities.

We were able to donate our products to Second Bite and Cranbourne West Primary School Breakfast Club and assist their efforts in feeding children and families in need.

Farm Pride spokesperson Sarah McLeod said the donation assisted Australians in need gained the benefits of a nutritious breakfast.

'Australia is doing it tough right now. And we want to help in whatever way we can,' Sarah said.

'Eggs and egg-based products are an important part of a nutritious, balanced diet for Australians. Some children go to school every day without food, so we take great pride in supporting programs like breakfast clubs around Australia.

'We decided to donate some of our fried eggs to local food charities to help those in need.

'Now more than ever people need help from companies. We will continue to partner with local charities and schools to help Australians facing food insecurity have egg-cellent days.'

Second Bite, a food rescue charity determined to feed those in need, said Farm Pride Foods is leading by example.

'Egg and egg products are so nutritious and the feedback we have received from our agencies has been overwhelming. Your donation has really made a big difference to so many lives,' Jim Mullan CEO at SecondBite said.

'57,000 fried eggs have now gone to good homes and fed those who need it most.'

Farm Pride Foods remains committed to supporting Australia in times of need.

Disclaimer

Farm Pride Foods Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 03:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FARM PRIDE FOODS LIMITED
03/30FARM PRIDE FOODS : donates 57,000 fried eggs to hardest-hit Victorians
PU
2017FARM PRIDE FOODS : ASX 18.08.2017 App 4E & Stat Accounts FY17
PU
2017FARM PRIDE FOODS : ASX 18.08.2017 App 4G_Corporate Governance Key Disclosures 20..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 13,2 M
Chart FARM PRIDE FOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Farm Pride Foods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,24  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daryl Bird Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bell Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce de Lacy Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Geoffrey Ward Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARM PRIDE FOODS LIMITED-45.45%7
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-0.20%35 525
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.1.60%22 479
CORTEVA INC0.00%17 391
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED3.17%8 294
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group