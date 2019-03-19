Farmaceutica Remedia : Current report 19.03.2019

Current report

according to ASF Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: 19.03.2019 Name of issuer: Farmaceutica REMEDIA Registered office: Deva, 43 Dorobantilor St. Tel/ fax no: 0254 22 32 60 / 0254 22 61 97 ORC no: 2115198 Trade Registry no: J20 / 700 / 1991 Subscribed and paid-in capital: RON 10,608,980 Regulated market: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Standard Cathegory

Important events to report:

Dear investors,

We hereby present the Convening Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) of 24/25 April 2019, approved during the meeting of the Board of Administrators of the Commercial Company Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. of 19.03.2019

CO N V E N I N G

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (O.G.M.S.)

and

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (E.G.M.S.)

The Board of Administrators ofFarmaceutica REMEDIA S.A., with registered office in Deva, Str. Dorobantilor nr. 43, tax identification number RO 2115198 and order number with the Trade Register J20/700/1991, share capital lei 10,608,980 fully subscribed and paid-up, web pagewww.remedia.ro, hereby convenes, in compliance with the Companies Law 31/1990, republished, Law 297/2004 on capital market, Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018,

O.G.M.S. and E.G.M.S. on:

On Wednesday, 24.04.2019,at 12 o'clock p.m. for the O.G.M.S. and at 3 o'clock p.m. for the E.G.M.S., at the company's office of Bucharest, No. 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., 4th City District, postal code 041836, sector 4.

If the O.G.M.S., the E.G.M.S. respectively, will not be able to be held duw to failure to fulfil the quorum, the second convening is on:

Thursday, 25.04.2019,at the same time, at the same place and with the same agenda.

At the O.G.M.S., E.G.M.S. respectively, shareholders registered with the Shareholders' Register kept by the S.C. Depozitarul Central S.A. at the end of the day of15.04.2019 - considered the reference date, are entitled to participate and to vote.

On the date of convening of the O.G.M.S., of the E.G.M.S. respectively, the share capital of S.C. Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. is of 10.608.980 lei divided in 106.089.800 shares with a nominal value of 0,10 lei/share.

Each share gives the right to one vote within the General Meeting of Shareholders.

There are no different classes of shares.

There are no voting rights suspended on the date hereof.

I.Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 24.04.2019 / 25.04.2019 - at 12 o'clock p.m.:

1.Presentation ofthe report of the President of the Board of Administrators and of the independent financial auditorregarding the financial statements afferent to the financial year 2018. Approvalof financial statements for 2018.

2.Approvalof the discharge from administrationof administrators for the financial year 2018.

3.Approvalof the budget of income and expenditures for 2019.

4.Approvalof the activity and investment program for 2019.

5.Approval of the manner ofprofit distribution for the financial year 2018.

The Board of Administrators of the Company proposes and recommends the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the net profit realised in the financial year 2018 to be distributed to the following destinations:

The net profit afferent to the consolidated financial year = 2.141.021 Lei

DESTINATION AMOUNT (Lei) Dividends from the profit for 2018 1.591.347 Legal reserves 109.859 Other reserves 439.815 TOTAL DISTRIBUTED NET PROFIT 2018 2.141.021

6.a)

Fixingthe gross dividend per share at 0,015 lei.

b) Approval of the date of25.09.2019asthe payment date- in compliance with the provisions of Art. 86 (2) of Law No. 24/2017 and Art. 178 (2) from the F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018;

c) Approval of the deadline forkeeping available to shareholders the dividends 3 (three) yearsfrom the dividends payment date;

d) Empowerment of the Board of Administrators to choose the payment agent and to establish the dividends distribution procedure, in compliance with the legal provisions in force.

e) Approval forbearing the costs of dividends distributionbyFarmaceutica REMEDIA S.A.

7. Electing a new Board of Administratorsof Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. composed of3 (three) administratorswithduration of the mandate of one (1) year,respectively from 01.05.2019 until 30.04.2020.

8.Establishing the remunerationfor the members of the Board of Administrators, the General Manager, as well as for the Managers with mandate contract,and the maximum limit until which additional remunerations and other benefits can be grantedof the unconsolidated net profit, all these for hte period 01.05.2019 - 30.04.2020.

Mandating the Board of Administrators to establish, depending on the performances realised, the distribution of benefits for the members of the Board of Administrators, the General Manager, as well as for the Managers with mandate contract.

9. Electing the external financial auditorand establishing the minimum duration of its contract, due to contract expiry of the external financial auditor.

10. Approval of the date of10.09.2019 as the registration date,in compliance with the provisions of Art. 86 (1) of Law No. 24/2017.

11. Approval of the date of09.09.2019 as ex-date,in compliance with the provisions of Art. 176 (1) from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 and Art. 2 (2) letter l from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018.

12. Empowerment of "TARUS" - Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U., President of the Board of Administrators, represented by Mr Valentin-Norbert TARUS, for signing all the documents issued following the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

24.04.2019 / 25.04.2019 - at 3 o'clock p.m.:

1.Approval of the empowerment of the Board of Administrators to explore and identify opportunities and to negotiate with eligible entities, natural or legal persons, in the following directions: a) entry into the shareholding of Farmaceutica REMEDIA S.A. by share capital increase in cash or/and in kind contribution;

b) mergers;

c) taking over of assets and/or goodwill;

d) purchase of shares and/or equity interests issued by third parties;

e) employing specialised assessors for carrying out the operations mentioned in points a), b), c), d)

f) approval by the BD of projects and substantiated proposals for the realisation of the above directions to be presented to the E.G.M.S., for approval.

2.Approval of the date of17.05.2019 as the registration date,in compliance with the provisions of Art. 86 (1) of Law No. 24/2017.

3.Approval of the date of16.05.2019 as ex-date,in compliance with the provisions of Art. 176 (1) from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018 and Art. 2 (2) letter l from the FSA Regulation No. 5/2018.

4.The "TARUS" empowerment - Valentin Norbert TARUS e.U., President of the Board of Administrators, represented by Mr Valentin-Norbert TARUS, for signing all the documents issued following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

A. Introduction of new items on the agenda and presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda of O.G.M.S., E.G.M.S. respectively.

According to the provisions of art. 1171para. (1) of Law No. 31/1990 republished and of art. 92 para. (3) of Law No. 24/2017, one or more shareholders representing individually or together at least 5% from the Company's share capital, may request the Board of Administrators of the company to introduce new items on the agenda of the O.G.M.S., E.G.M.S. respectively and/or presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda of the O.G.M.S., E.G.M.S. respectively, in compliance with the following conditions: i. In case of natural person shareholders, the requests must be accompanied by the copies of shareholders' identity documents, which must allow their identification in the company register, kept by the Depozitarul Central S.A..

ii. The quality of shareholder, as well as in the case of legal person shareholders or of entities with no legal personality, the quality of legal representative is found under art. 194 (1) from Regulation No. 5/2018, based on the following documents presented to the issuer by the shareholder: a) the statement of account from which the quality of shareholder and the number of shares held result; b) documents attesting the registration of the information regarding the legal representative at the depozitarul central/respective attendants.

In all cases, the documents attesting the quality of legal representative drafted in a foreign language, other than English language, will be accompanied by a translation, realised by a sworn translator in Romanian language or in English language.

iii. To be accompanied by a justification and/or by a draft resolution proposed for adoption; iv. Proposals on the introduction of new items on the agenda and of draft resolutions proposed for approval of the O.G.M.S., E.G.M.S. respectively, must be sent/submitted and recorded at the company's registered office of Bucharest, No. 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., 4th City District, postal code 041836,until the end of 03.04.2019, in original, signed and, as appropriate, stamped* by shareholders or their legal representatives, mentioning on the envelope in print and in capital letters: «FOR THE ORDINARY/EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 24/25.04.2019 ».

*In compliance with Art. V from the Government Ordinance No. 17/2015, natural persons, legal persons of private law, as well as entities without legal personality do not have the obligation to affix the stamp on documents or on any other deeds issued in relationship between them, the obligation being only of state institutions.

In compliance with the provisions of art. 1371para. (2) of Law No. 31/1990, the current members of the Board of Administrators or shareholders are entitled to nominate candidates for the posts of administrator.

Proposals regarding candidates for the position of administrator will be sent to the company office from Bucharest, No. 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., 4thcity district, postal code 041836, in an enclosed envelope, with the mention written in print and in capital letters:

«FOR THE ORDINARY/EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 24/25.04.2019» and will be accompanied by information regarding the name, domicile locality and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of administrator.

The list comprising information with regard to the name, domicile locality and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of administrator will be at shareholders' disposal, being able to be consulted (both on the Company websitewww.remedia.ro, and at the Company office) and filled-in by them.

The deadline until which shareholders can formulateproposals of candidatures is the end of 03.04.2019. The data regarding the domicile locality and the professional qualification will be available on the company website,http://www.remedia.ro/investitori/informatii-actionari/adunarea-generala-a-actionarilor/, as they are sent to the company.

B. Asking questions, in compliance with art. 198 from Regulation No. 5/2018, on the items on the agenda of the O.G.M.S., E.G.M.S. respectively

Each shareholder may ask questions to the company through a document that shall be submitted/transmitted and recorded at the company's registered office of Bucharest, No. 78 Metalurgiei Blvd., 4thCity District, postal code 041836until the end of 22.04.2019,in original, signed, as appropriate, stamped by the shareholder or by its legal representative, mentioning on the envelope in print and in capital letters: «FOR THE ORDINARY/EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 24/25.04.2019».

The same identification requirements specified in letter A from this convening ("Introduction of new items on the agenda and presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda") will be also applicable for shareholders/shareholders' legal representative asking questions on the items on the agenda of the O.G.M.S., E.G.M.S. respectively.

The company may formulate a general reply for the questions with the same content that will be available on the company website in the Frequently asked questions section, in question-answer format.

C.

Voting

Shareholders may exercise their voting right directly, by a representative or by mail.

C.1. Direct vote within the O.G.M.S., E.G.M.S. respectively

The access of shareholders entitled to attend the general meeting of shareholders is allowed by simply proving their identity, made in case of natural person shareholders with the identity document or, in case of legal persons and of represented natural person shareholders, with the authority given to the natural person representing them - except for the legal representative (who also is to present his/her identity document), in compliance with the applicable legal provisions and with the provisions contained in this notice to attend.

In case of legal person shareholders or of entities with no legal personality, the quality of legal representative is found based on the shareholders' list from the reference date, received from the Depozitarul Central. In case the shareholders' register at the reference date does not contain data regarding the quality of legal representative or they