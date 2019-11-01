Farmaceutica Remedia : The National Top of Companies

Farmaceutica REMEDIA obtained the first place in 'Top Business Romania, HUNEDOARA county - Retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles' The National Top of Companies was performed according to the balance sheet data submitted in 2019, available on www.listafirme.ro.

