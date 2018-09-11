Log in
28.325 USD   +0.98%
05:59pFARMER BROS : Today
AQ
09/04FARMER BROS. CO : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018..
AQ
09/04Farmer Bros. Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 20..
GL
Farmer Bros Co : Farmer Bros. Co. to Host Earnings Call

09/11/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings to be held on September 11, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CF251189DB642.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network

https://www.accesswire.com/511554/Farmer-Bros-Co-to-Host-Earnings-Call

© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 610 M
EBIT 2018 0,90 M
Net income 2018 -22,4 M
Debt 2018 130 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 475 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. Keown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy E. Clark Chairman
Ellen D. Iobst Chief Operating Officer
David G. Robson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jeanne Farmer Grossman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMER BROS CO-12.29%475
NESTLÉ-3.10%255 132
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.39%69 790
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.23%62 915
DANONE-6.68%51 907
GENERAL MILLS-19.80%28 267
