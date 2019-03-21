Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach : March 20, 2019 - Farmers & Merchants Bank Celebrates Grand Opening in Redondo Beach Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M), California's Strongest bank, celebrated the Grand Opening of its Redondo Beach branch office at 1333 S. Pacific Coast Highway (at Avenue F) on Thursday night.

Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M), California's Strongest bank, celebrated the Grand Opening of its Redondo Beach branch office at 1333 S. Pacific Coast Highway (at Avenue F) on Thursday night. March 20, 2019

California's Strongest Bank Opens 25th Branch Bringing New, Gleaming Architecture to City

From left to right: F&M Bank Board members Christine A. Scheuneman, Walter M. Florie, Richard W. Darling and Lawrence J. McLaughlin join F&M Bank President W. Henry Walker F&M Bank Redondo Beach Branch Manager Faisal Hashmi and F&M Bank Chairman of the Board and CEO Daniel K. Walker for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

REDONDO BEACH, CA (March 19, 2019) - Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M), California's Strongest bank, celebrated the Grand Opening of its Redondo Beach branch office at 1333 S. Pacific Coast Highway (at Avenue F) on Thursday night. Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce members and other VIPs gathered at the new office for a ribbon cutting ceremony, proclamation presentations and hors d'oeuvres to mark the occasion.

Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce members and Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand joined F&M Bank Board members and Executives at the branch office for a ribbon cutting ceremony and proclamation presentations.

The state-of-the-art 9,000 square foot facility, two stories tall, proudly serves the community of Redondo Beach just as F&M Bank has done throughout Southern California for 112 years. 'F&M's unique and welcoming culture fits perfectly with the friendliness and community fabric of Redondo Beach. And our new building will become the gold standard of architecture, construction, service, access and comfort in the city of Redondo Beach for decades to come,' said Daniel Walker, Chairman of the Board and CEO of F&M Bank, and the great-grandson of founder C.J. Walker.

With $7.3 Billion in assets and 25 branches throughout the South Bay, Los Angeles, Orange County and Santa Barbara, the vibrant and growing City of Redondo Beach was chosen by the bank as a perfect complement to F&M's other South Bay branch offices in Rolling Hills Estates and Torrance.

'Since 1907 F&M Bank has been committed to investing in the communities in which we serve,' said Henry Walker, President of F&M and another great-grandson of F&M's founder. Walker continued, 'With F&M now being in the top 2% of all banks in the nation, we are proud to be bringing jobs and planting long-term roots in Redondo Beach with this new branch building, and we will be here for the next 100+ years. And with F&M decision makers located right in the branch, customers won't need to wait for decisions from some far off east coast headquarters.'

'We look forward to creating new relationships with Redondo Beach residents and businesses; and providing that special 'F&M touch' that we have been providing continually, since 1907.'' said Vice President and Redondo Beach Branch Manager, Faisal Hashmi.

'We are pleased that Farmers & Merchants Bank has joined our community,'' said Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand.

An Open House event is planned for April that will offer free lunch from In-N-Out Burger and family fun including face painting, a balloon artist, a prize wheel and more. This event is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:30am to 1pm in the F&M Bank Redondo Beach parking lot at 1333 S. Pacific Coast Highway. In the meantime, anyone can enter our F&M Bank sweepstakes to win a $5,000 prize by entering in-branch or online at www.fmb.com/sweepstakes until April 20, 2019. For the F&M Bank Redondo Beach office address and contact information, please visit www.fmb.com/locations.

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank has $7.3 Billion in assets, and 25 branches across Orange County, Long Beach, the South Bay and Santa Barbara. The Bank specializes in commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the F&M website.