Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach    FMBL

FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH (FMBL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach : October 11, 2018 - Farmers & Merchants Bank Honors Ten Special Members of the Community at the 2018 “California’s Strongest People You Can Bank On” Awards Luncheon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:18am CEST

Honorees Chosen Based on Achievements That Demonstrate Values and Strength of Character That Help Make Southern California Communities Strong

From left to right: (Back row) F&M Chairman of the Board and CEO Daniel K. Walker, Dr. Kimberly BeDell, Dr. Christina Miller, Cherie Schenck, Kyle Circle (accepting on behalf of Jim Hogan) and Marty Burbank. (Front row) Joe Baldo, Dr. Jerry R. Schubel, Dora Jacildo, Jan Montague, Eric Forest Zahn, Christine Walker and F&M President W. Henry Walker.

Long Beach, CA (October 11, 2018) Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M) honored 10 members of the Southern California community at its eighth annual 'California's Strongest People You Can Bank On' awards ceremony. The awards presented yesterday were given to people who demonstrated the same values and strength of character as F&M's Declaration of Beliefs: Honesty, Faith, Loyalty, Integrity, Dedication, Gratitude, Humility, Dependability, Compassion, and Service above Self.

Winners, all members of the communities F&M serves, were nominated by Bank employees and represent many communities throughout Southern California including Long Beach, South Bay, San Clemente and Fullerton.

The 2018 'California's Strongest People You Can Bank On' Award Honorees are:

Recipient Organization/Affiliation Banking Community
Cherie Schenck Project Self-Sufficiency Huntington Beach
Dr. Christina Miller Mental Health America of Los Angeles East Long Beach
Dora Jacildo Comprehensive Child Development, Inc. Long Beach
Eric Forest Zahn Tidal Influence Long Beach
Dr. Jerry R. Schubel Aquarium of the Pacific Long Beach
Jim Hogan Standing Stone Ministries, Inc. Rolling Hills Estates
Joe Baldo Higher Ground Youth and Family Services Fullerton
Dr. Kimberly BeDell California Children's Rehabilitation Foundation Memorial Hospital
Marty Burbank OC Elder Law Fullerton

'One of my greatest joys is to get to honor these amazing members of our community every year,' stated F&M Bank President W. Henry Walker. 'Each and every one of them represent the very best of our shared values, and they embody the 'can do' spirit and service-above-self bedrock that F&M has been based on for the last 111 years,' Walker continued.

F&M presented the awards to all ten winners at a luncheon at Parkers' Lighthouse in Long Beach.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank has over $7.1 Billion in assets, and 25 branches across Southern California. The Bank specializes in commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts.

Disclaimer

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 22:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK
12:18aFARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : October 11, 2018 - Farmers & Merchants Ba..
PU
09/13FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : June 27, 2018 - FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK ..
PU
06/14FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : May 09, 2018 - F&M Bank Announces $1 Mill..
PU
03/14FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : August 29, 2017 - Farmers & Merchants Ban..
PU
2017FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG B : August 17, 2017 - Farmers & Merchants Ban..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach reports Q3 results 
08/16Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach declares $23.00 dividend 
07/12Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach reports Q2 results 
05/18Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach declares $23.00 dividend 
04/12Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach reports Q1 results 
Chart FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH
Duration : Period :
Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel K. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
W. Henry Walker President
H. Melissa Lanfre Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John W. H. Hinrichs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William G. Hayter Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH8.78%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.24%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA-0.95%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.48%274 785
WELLS FARGO-13.58%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.64%217 223
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.