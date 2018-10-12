Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach : October 11, 2018 - Farmers & Merchants Bank Honors Ten Special Members of the Community at the 2018 “California’s Strongest People You Can Bank On” Awards Luncheon

Honorees Chosen Based on Achievements That Demonstrate Values and Strength of Character That Help Make Southern California Communities Strong

From left to right: (Back row) F&M Chairman of the Board and CEO Daniel K. Walker, Dr. Kimberly BeDell, Dr. Christina Miller, Cherie Schenck, Kyle Circle (accepting on behalf of Jim Hogan) and Marty Burbank. (Front row) Joe Baldo, Dr. Jerry R. Schubel, Dora Jacildo, Jan Montague, Eric Forest Zahn, Christine Walker and F&M President W. Henry Walker.

Long Beach, CA (October 11, 2018) Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M) honored 10 members of the Southern California community at its eighth annual 'California's Strongest People You Can Bank On' awards ceremony. The awards presented yesterday were given to people who demonstrated the same values and strength of character as F&M's Declaration of Beliefs: Honesty, Faith, Loyalty, Integrity, Dedication, Gratitude, Humility, Dependability, Compassion, and Service above Self.

Winners, all members of the communities F&M serves, were nominated by Bank employees and represent many communities throughout Southern California including Long Beach, South Bay, San Clemente and Fullerton.

The 2018 'California's Strongest People You Can Bank On' Award Honorees are:

Recipient Organization/Affiliation Banking Community Cherie Schenck Project Self-Sufficiency Huntington Beach Dr. Christina Miller Mental Health America of Los Angeles East Long Beach Dora Jacildo Comprehensive Child Development, Inc. Long Beach Eric Forest Zahn Tidal Influence Long Beach Dr. Jerry R. Schubel Aquarium of the Pacific Long Beach Jim Hogan Standing Stone Ministries, Inc. Rolling Hills Estates Joe Baldo Higher Ground Youth and Family Services Fullerton Dr. Kimberly BeDell California Children's Rehabilitation Foundation Memorial Hospital Marty Burbank OC Elder Law Fullerton

'One of my greatest joys is to get to honor these amazing members of our community every year,' stated F&M Bank President W. Henry Walker. 'Each and every one of them represent the very best of our shared values, and they embody the 'can do' spirit and service-above-self bedrock that F&M has been based on for the last 111 years,' Walker continued.

F&M presented the awards to all ten winners at a luncheon at Parkers' Lighthouse in Long Beach.

