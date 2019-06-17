Log in
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC

(FMAO)
Benét Rupp Named Chief People Officer of Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

06/17/2019

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants State Bank announced the appointment of Benét Rupp as the Chief People Officer. Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Benét has a long and proven history of leading all elements of Human Resources and we look forward to her bringing that experience to F&M.”

As Chief People Officer, Benét will serve on the executive team and be responsible for developing a people strategy which aligns with the vision, mission and values of F&M. She will provide strategic counsel and oversight for diversity and inclusion, talent management, succession planning, organization development and cultural transformation, total rewards and HR technology.

She will have leadership accountability for the functional areas of human resources ensuring the installation of programs, processes and practices which build a culture that attracts, retains and develops the best team for F&M.

Benét has 30 years of human resources, leadership, and mergers and acquisitions experience. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources at ProMedica. Prior to this role, her career included a variety of progressive human resources leadership roles at The Andersons Inc., Therma-Tru Doors, MSC Walbridge Coatings and National City Bank. She has served on many Northwest Ohio Boards and Affiliations in leadership roles. 

She has a Bachelor of Science in I/O Psychology from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toledo. She has several industry specific certifications.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Marty Filogamo
Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435
mfilogamo@fm.bank
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51,7 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 17,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,07
P/E ratio 2020 15,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,13x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,85x
Capitalization 317 M
Chart FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars B. Eller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Cornelius Johnson Chairman
Edward A. Leininger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara J. Britenriker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Andrew Everhart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC-27.15%335
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.50%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.80%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
