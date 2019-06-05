Log in
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC

(FMAO)
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2019 Second-Quarter Cash Dividend

06/05/2019

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of approximately $1.5 billion at March 31, 2019, today announced that it has approved the company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share.  The second quarter dividend is payable on July 20, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2019. 

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (NASDAQ: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M“) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Marty Filogamo
Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435
mfilogamo@fm.bank		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
