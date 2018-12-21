Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc    FMAO

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC (FMAO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 12/21 06:21:57 pm
36.8200 USD   -2.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Raises 2018 Fourth-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment by 7.1% to $0.15 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 05:46pm CET
  • Second Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend this Year

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.1 billion at September 30, 2018, today announced that it has approved a 7.1% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend payment. 

The new cash dividend has been raised to $0.15 per share from the previous dividend of $0.14 and represents the second increase to the quarterly cash dividend this year.  The fourth-quarter dividend is payable on January 20, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2018. 

Paul S. Siebenmorgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am extremely proud that the board has approved the second increase in our quarterly dividend payment this year.  The fourth quarter dividend payment is 15.4% higher than the dividend payment in the fourth quarter last year.  2018 is shaping up to be a historic year for F&M. The increased quarterly dividend payment reflects management’s and the board of directors’ confidence in our future performance, and desire to continually create value for our shareholders.”

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897.  The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 24 offices.  Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio.  In Northeast Indiana we have offices located in DeKalb, Allen and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Marty Filogamo
Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435
mfilogamo@fm.bank 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

F&M-bancorp-logo-blk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCOR
05:46pFarmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Raises 2018 Fourth-Quarter Cash Dividend Pa..
GL
10/24FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
10/18FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
10/18Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date..
GL
09/21Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2018 Third-Quarter Cash Dividend P..
GL
09/18FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/15FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : Announces Appointment of Lars B. Eller as Presiden..
AQ
09/14FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : Announces Appointment of Lars B. Eller as Presiden..
AQ
09/13FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Oth..
AQ
09/13Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Lars B. Eller as P..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39,9 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 15,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,35
P/E ratio 2019 20,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,48x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul S. Siebenmorgen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Cornelius Johnson Chairman
Edward A. Leininger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara J. Britenriker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Andrew Everhart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC-7.30%351
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-9.81%320 736
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.65%264 889
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%236 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.67%218 571
WELLS FARGO-24.11%216 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.