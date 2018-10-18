Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, OHIO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2018 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018.



2018 Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):



62 consecutive quarters of profitability

Total loans increased 5.5% to $838,698,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 9.2% to $9,941,000

Net income increased 20.3% to $3,875,000

Earnings per basic and diluted share increased 20.0% to $0.42

Return on average assets was 1.40%, up from 1.20%

Return on average equity was 11.19%, up from 9.76%

“2018 is shaping up to be a historic year for F&M as we continue to execute our growth initiatives and achieve strong financial results, while investing in our future,” stated Paul S. Siebenmorgen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the year, our organic growth initiatives have focused on expanding our reach in newer markets and I am pleased with the success we have achieved so far. F&M ended the quarter with record total loans, which increased 5.5% over the past 12 months. In addition, we continue to convert offices into our new layout and will have upgraded two F&M offices by the end of 2018. The investments in F&M’s physical locations, as well as in our digital and mobile banking platforms, are improving F&M’s customer experience and making it more efficient and convenient for our customers to interact with the Bank. Finally, I am excited with the August 2018 announcement of the Limberlost Bancshares merger, which quickly expands F&M’s footprint in Indiana. The merger brings together two well-performing banks that have a similar culture and focus on community banking values. We expect the merger to close at year end or in early first quarter 2019 and look forward to updating our shareholders, customers, communities, and associates on our progress.”



Income Statement

Net income for the 2018 third quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $3,875,000, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share compared to $3,222,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. The 20.3% improvement in net income for the 2018 third quarter was primarily due to a 9.2% increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, partially offset by a 10.5% increase in noninterest expense. Net income for the 2018 nine months was $11,756,000, or $1.27 per basic and diluted share compared to $9,284,000, or $1.01 per basic and diluted share for the nine months of 2017. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act, the Bank’s tax rate was lowered which benefitted earnings.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans at September 30, 2018, increased 5.5% to $838,698,000, compared to $795,205,000 at September 30, 2017, and up 1.9% from $823,024,000 at December 31, 2017. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from a 5.8% increase in commercial real estate loans, a 19.0% increase in agricultural loans, a 15.6% increase in consumer loans, and a 7.8% increase in agricultural real estate.

The company’s provision for loan losses for the 2018 third quarter was $47,000, compared to $99,000 for the 2017 third quarter. Year-to-date, the provision for loan losses was $219,000, compared to $197,000 for the same period last year.

F&M’s loan quality remains strong as the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 1,399.6% at September 30, 2018, compared to 397.4% at September 30, 2017. Net charge-offs for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $81,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $87,000 or 0.01% of average loans, at September 30, 2017. Year-to-date, net charge-offs were $332,000, or 0.04% of average loans outstanding, compared to $111,000, or 0.01% of average loans outstanding for the same period last year.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $134,903,000 at September 30, 2018, compared to $129,667,000 at December 31, 2017, and $128,278,000 at September 30, 2017. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2018, was $14.53, compared with $13.99 at December 31, 2017, and $13.84 at September 30, 2017. The increase in tangible stockholders’ equity is the result of growth in retained earnings due to increased profitability. At September 30, 2018, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.63%, compared to 12.02% at September 30, 2017.

For the 2018 third quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.14 per share, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% compared to 37.0% for the same period last year.

Mr. Siebenmorgen concluded, “Our pipeline of new loans remains strong and we continue to experience stable economic trends throughout our Western Ohio and Eastern Indiana communities. In addition, F&M’s asset quality is excellent as nonperforming loans fell to 0.06% of total loans and nonperforming assets have declined 48.8% over the past 12 months, compared to the 1.6% growth in total assets we have experienced over this period. 2018’s third quarter results demonstrate F&M is well positioned to achieve another strong year of growth and improved profitability.”

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 10,725 $ 9,547 $ 31,348 $ 27,367 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 613 605 1,848 1,870 Municipalities 275 290 845 905 Dividends 56 49 164 135 Federal funds sold and other 84 44 221 103 Total interest income 11,753 10,535 34,426 30,380 Interest Expense Deposits 1,611 1,161 4,319 3,289 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 134 135 376 366 Borrowed funds 20 37 60 110 Total interest expense 1,765 1,333 4,755 3,765 Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses 9,988 9,202 29,671 26,615 Provision for Loan Losses 47 99 219 197 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 9,941 9,103 29,452 26,418 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 1,392 1,320 4,323 4,131 Other service charges and fees 1,097 1,134 3,149 3,214 Net gain on sale of loans 184 181 617 600 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 10 - 10 47 Total noninterest income 2,683 2,635 8,099 7,992 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 3,391 3,236 9,926 9,374 Employee benefits 1,029 943 3,013 2,648 Net occupancy expense 478 434 1,306 1,221 Furniture and equipment 588 493 1,660 1,456 Data processing 364 300 1,000 919 Franchise taxes 243 226 710 676 ATM expense 327 256 972 853 Advertising 236 181 669 548 Net loss on sale of other assets owned 1 13 17 27 FDIC assessment 81 82 249 247 Mortgage servicing rights amortization 84 85 264 266 Other general and administrative 1,304 1,108 3,618 3,291 Total noninterest expense 8,126 7,357 23,404 21,526 Income Before Income Taxes 4,498 4,381 14,147 12,884 Income Taxes 623 1,159 2,391 3,600 Net Income 3,875 3,222 11,756 9,284 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (617 ) (472 ) (3,432 ) 1,984 Reclassification adjustment for gain on sale of available-for-sale

securities (10 ) - (10 ) (47 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (627 ) (472 ) (3,442 ) 1,937 Tax expense (benefit) (132 ) (160 ) (723 ) 659 Other comprehensive income (loss) (495 ) (312 ) (2,719 ) 1,278 Comprehensive Income $ 3,380 $ 2,910 $ 9,037 $ 10,562 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.42 $ 0.35 $ 1.27 $ 1.01 Dividends Declared $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.41 $ 0.37





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of dollars)

(in thousands of dollars) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 28,782 $ 33,480 Federal funds sold 939 987 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,721 34,467 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,019 4,018 Securities - available-for-sale 183,075 196,398 Other securities, at cost 3,717 3,717 Loans held for sale 1,679 1,221 Loans, net 831,943 816,156 Premises and equipment 22,117 21,726 Goodwill 4,074 4,074 Mortgage servicing rights 2,373 2,299 Other real estate owned 717 674 Bank owned life insurance 14,799 14,523 Other assets 9,778 7,736 Total Assets $ 1,108,012 $ 1,107,009 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 197,088 $ 199,114 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 314,873 298,711 Savings 230,306 233,949 Time 186,592 187,566 Total deposits 928,859 919,340 Federal Funds Purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 27,026 39,495 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 5,000 5,000 Dividend payable 1,287 1,193 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,493 7,844 Total liabilities 968,665 972,872 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 10,400,000 shares 9/30/18 and 12/31/17 10,589 11,546 Treasury stock - 1,114,739 shares 9/30/18, 1,134,120 shares 12/31/17 (12,409 ) (12,160 ) Retained earnings 146,072 136,577 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,905 ) (1,826 ) Total stockholders' equity 139,347 134,137 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,108,012 $ 1,107,009





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 Selected financial data 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.20 % 1.41 % 1.16 % Return on average equity 11.19 % 9.76 % 11.49 % 9.57 % Yield on earning assets 4.52 % 4.24 % 4.41 % 4.12 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.92 % 0.72 % 0.83 % 0.68 % Net interest spread 3.60 % 3.52 % 3.58 % 3.44 % Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.71 % 3.80 % 3.61 % Efficiency 63.86 % 61.41 % 61.66 % 61.49 % Dividend payout ratio 33.21 % 37.03 % 32.02 % 36.51 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 14.53 $ 13.84 Tier 1 capital to average assets 12.63 % 12.02 % September 30 Loans 2018 2017 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 417,217 $ 394,481 Agricultural real estate 68,548 63,603 Consumer real estate 83,134 84,283 Commercial and industrial 119,536 124,078 Agricultural 103,624 87,095 Consumer 41,444 35,843 Industrial development bonds 6,005 6,555 Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs (810 ) (733 ) Total loans,net $ 838,698 $ 795,205 September 30 Asset quality data 2018 2017 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 483 $ 1,729 Troubled debt restructuring $ 205 $ 679 90 day past due and accruing $ - $ - Nonperforming loans $ 483 $ 1,729 Other real estate owned $ 717 $ 615 Non-performing assets $ 1,200 $ 2,344 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 6,755 $ 6,870 Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 0.81 % 0.86 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 81 $ 87 Year-to-date $ 332 $ 111 Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.01 % 0.01 % Year-to-date 0.04 % 0.01 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.06 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans 1399.58 % 397.35 % (1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible)











