Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results
10/18/2018 | 04:04pm CEST
ARCHBOLD, OHIO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2018 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018.
2018 Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
62 consecutive quarters of profitability
Total loans increased 5.5% to $838,698,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 9.2% to $9,941,000
Net income increased 20.3% to $3,875,000
Earnings per basic and diluted share increased 20.0% to $0.42
Return on average assets was 1.40%, up from 1.20%
Return on average equity was 11.19%, up from 9.76%
“2018 is shaping up to be a historic year for F&M as we continue to execute our growth initiatives and achieve strong financial results, while investing in our future,” stated Paul S. Siebenmorgen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the year, our organic growth initiatives have focused on expanding our reach in newer markets and I am pleased with the success we have achieved so far. F&M ended the quarter with record total loans, which increased 5.5% over the past 12 months. In addition, we continue to convert offices into our new layout and will have upgraded two F&M offices by the end of 2018. The investments in F&M’s physical locations, as well as in our digital and mobile banking platforms, are improving F&M’s customer experience and making it more efficient and convenient for our customers to interact with the Bank. Finally, I am excited with the August 2018 announcement of the Limberlost Bancshares merger, which quickly expands F&M’s footprint in Indiana. The merger brings together two well-performing banks that have a similar culture and focus on community banking values. We expect the merger to close at year end or in early first quarter 2019 and look forward to updating our shareholders, customers, communities, and associates on our progress.”
Income Statement Net income for the 2018 third quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $3,875,000, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share compared to $3,222,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. The 20.3% improvement in net income for the 2018 third quarter was primarily due to a 9.2% increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, partially offset by a 10.5% increase in noninterest expense. Net income for the 2018 nine months was $11,756,000, or $1.27 per basic and diluted share compared to $9,284,000, or $1.01 per basic and diluted share for the nine months of 2017. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act, the Bank’s tax rate was lowered which benefitted earnings.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality Total loans at September 30, 2018, increased 5.5% to $838,698,000, compared to $795,205,000 at September 30, 2017, and up 1.9% from $823,024,000 at December 31, 2017. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from a 5.8% increase in commercial real estate loans, a 19.0% increase in agricultural loans, a 15.6% increase in consumer loans, and a 7.8% increase in agricultural real estate.
The company’s provision for loan losses for the 2018 third quarter was $47,000, compared to $99,000 for the 2017 third quarter. Year-to-date, the provision for loan losses was $219,000, compared to $197,000 for the same period last year.
F&M’s loan quality remains strong as the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 1,399.6% at September 30, 2018, compared to 397.4% at September 30, 2017. Net charge-offs for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $81,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $87,000 or 0.01% of average loans, at September 30, 2017. Year-to-date, net charge-offs were $332,000, or 0.04% of average loans outstanding, compared to $111,000, or 0.01% of average loans outstanding for the same period last year.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $134,903,000 at September 30, 2018, compared to $129,667,000 at December 31, 2017, and $128,278,000 at September 30, 2017. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2018, was $14.53, compared with $13.99 at December 31, 2017, and $13.84 at September 30, 2017. The increase in tangible stockholders’ equity is the result of growth in retained earnings due to increased profitability. At September 30, 2018, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.63%, compared to 12.02% at September 30, 2017.
For the 2018 third quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.14 per share, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% compared to 37.0% for the same period last year.
Mr. Siebenmorgen concluded, “Our pipeline of new loans remains strong and we continue to experience stable economic trends throughout our Western Ohio and Eastern Indiana communities. In addition, F&M’s asset quality is excellent as nonperforming loans fell to 0.06% of total loans and nonperforming assets have declined 48.8% over the past 12 months, compared to the 1.6% growth in total assets we have experienced over this period. 2018’s third quarter results demonstrate F&M is well positioned to achieve another strong year of growth and improved profitability.”
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank: The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 25 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in DeKalb, Allen and Steuben counties.
Safe harbor statement Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
10,725
$
9,547
$
31,348
$
27,367
Debt securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
613
605
1,848
1,870
Municipalities
275
290
845
905
Dividends
56
49
164
135
Federal funds sold and other
84
44
221
103
Total interest income
11,753
10,535
34,426
30,380
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,611
1,161
4,319
3,289
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
134
135
376
366
Borrowed funds
20
37
60
110
Total interest expense
1,765
1,333
4,755
3,765
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
9,988
9,202
29,671
26,615
Provision for Loan Losses
47
99
219
197
Net Interest Income After Provision
For Loan Losses
9,941
9,103
29,452
26,418
Noninterest Income
Customer service fees
1,392
1,320
4,323
4,131
Other service charges and fees
1,097
1,134
3,149
3,214
Net gain on sale of loans
184
181
617
600
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
10
-
10
47
Total noninterest income
2,683
2,635
8,099
7,992
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and wages
3,391
3,236
9,926
9,374
Employee benefits
1,029
943
3,013
2,648
Net occupancy expense
478
434
1,306
1,221
Furniture and equipment
588
493
1,660
1,456
Data processing
364
300
1,000
919
Franchise taxes
243
226
710
676
ATM expense
327
256
972
853
Advertising
236
181
669
548
Net loss on sale of other assets owned
1
13
17
27
FDIC assessment
81
82
249
247
Mortgage servicing rights amortization
84
85
264
266
Other general and administrative
1,304
1,108
3,618
3,291
Total noninterest expense
8,126
7,357
23,404
21,526
Income Before Income Taxes
4,498
4,381
14,147
12,884
Income Taxes
623
1,159
2,391
3,600
Net Income
3,875
3,222
11,756
9,284
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(617
)
(472
)
(3,432
)
1,984
Reclassification adjustment for gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
(10
)
-
(10
)
(47
)
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(627
)
(472
)
(3,442
)
1,937
Tax expense (benefit)
(132
)
(160
)
(723
)
659
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(495
)
(312
)
(2,719
)
1,278
Comprehensive Income
$
3,380
$
2,910
$
9,037
$
10,562
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.42
$
0.35
$
1.27
$
1.01
Dividends Declared
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.41
$
0.37
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)
(in thousands of dollars)
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
28,782
$
33,480
Federal funds sold
939
987
Total cash and cash equivalents
29,721
34,467
Interest-bearing time deposits
4,019
4,018
Securities - available-for-sale
183,075
196,398
Other securities, at cost
3,717
3,717
Loans held for sale
1,679
1,221
Loans, net
831,943
816,156
Premises and equipment
22,117
21,726
Goodwill
4,074
4,074
Mortgage servicing rights
2,373
2,299
Other real estate owned
717
674
Bank owned life insurance
14,799
14,523
Other assets
9,778
7,736
Total Assets
$
1,108,012
$
1,107,009
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
197,088
$
199,114
Interest-bearing
NOW accounts
314,873
298,711
Savings
230,306
233,949
Time
186,592
187,566
Total deposits
928,859
919,340
Federal Funds Purchased and
securities sold under agreements to repurchase
27,026
39,495
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
5,000
5,000
Dividend payable
1,287
1,193
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,493
7,844
Total liabilities
968,665
972,872
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized;
issued and outstanding 10,400,000 shares 9/30/18 and 12/31/17