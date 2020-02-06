Farmers & Merchants Bancorp : Reports Record 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
0
02/06/2020 | 11:38am EST
NEWS RELEASE
Post Office Box 216
307 North Defiance Street
Archbold, Ohio 43502
Company Contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
Andrew M. Berger
President and Chief Executive Officer
Managing Director
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
(216) 464-6400
leller@fm.bank
andrew@smberger.com
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record
2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
Record 2019 Financial Results Driven by Strong Operating Performance and Benefits of the Bank of Geneva Acquisition
ARCHBOLD, OHIO, February 5, 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2019 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on ayear-over-yearbasis unless noted):
Total loans at December 31, 2019 increased 5.2% from September 30, 2019
Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 25.1% to $12.6 million
Net income increased 47.9% to $4.7 million
Earnings increased 26.5% to $0.43 per basic and diluted share, despite a 19.9% increase in the weighted average shares outstanding
Return on average assets increased to 1.18%, compared to 1.15% for the same period last year
2019 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include (on ayear-over-yearbasis unless noted):
Total loans increased 44.3% to $1.212 billion as a result of the contribution from the Bank of Geneva acquisition and strong organic loan growth
Organic loan growth increased by 511.78% or $90.3 million, a record increase of $112.2 million
Total assets increased 44.0% to a record $1.607 billion
Deposits increased 38.7% to a record $1.288 billion
Organic deposit growth increased by 1,619.98%, or $143.6 million, to a record increase of $153.1 million
Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 32.6% to $52.4 million
Net income increased 23.1% to a record $18.4 million
Earnings increased 3.1% to a record $1.66 per basic and diluted share, despite a 19.9% increase in the weighted average shares outstanding (Earnings adjusted for acquisition expenses were $1.69 per basic and diluted share)
Book value per share increased 34.0% to $20.68 per share
Tangible book value per share increased 4.8% to $16.01 per share
2019 cash dividend increased 8.9% to $0.61 per share
"I am proud of the significant accomplishments we achieved during 2019, which includes the successful completion of the Bank of Geneva acquisition, strong organic loan and deposit growth, and improvements in profitability. As a result, 2019 was the fifth consecutive year of record assets and earnings," stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During 2019, we also developed a new three-year strategic plan and we have a clear roadmap to follow in 2020 and beyond, as we focus on our goal of becoming a financial institution with over $3 billion in assets. We invested across our platform to build the necessary resources to support our growth initiatives and I am particularly pleased with the progress we made attracting, developing, and retaining key members of our leadership,
lending and banking teams. This will be an important initiative for F&M during 2020 and I look forward to reporting on our progress. As we look to the future, I am encouraged by F&M's position to consistently and profitably grow, while supporting our customers, local communities and employees. I am excited by the direction we are headed and expect 2020 to be a year of execution and strong financial performance for F&M."
Income Statement
Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $4.7 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2019 fourth quarter was $0.43, compared to $0.34 for the same period last year. 2019 fourth quarter earnings included $0.02 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a 19.9% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition. 2018's fourth quarter earnings included one-time merger related expenses of $0.07 per basic and diluted share.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $18.4 million, compared to $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Earnings per basic and diluted share for 2019 was $1.66, compared to $1.61 for the same period last year. 2019 earnings included $0.03 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses, and a 19.9% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition. 2018's earnings included one-time merger related expenses of $0.07 per basic and diluted share.
Mr. Eller continued, "We ended 2019 with record annual and quarterly net income as a result of a 32.6% annual increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses and an 8.8% annual increase in noninterest income. For the year 2019, we worked hard and lowered our operating efficiency ratio to 60.96% at the Bank level, excluding acquisition and captive expenses. We expect interest rates will remain low throughout 2020 as a result of Federal Reserve monetary policies, which we believe will put pressure on interest income across our industry. We are focused on offsetting the macro related impact on interest income during 2020 by maintaining a stable net interest margin, increasing core deposits, driving loan growth and managing risk."
Deposits
At December 31, 2019, total deposits were $1.288 billion, an increase of 38.7% from December 31, 2018. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing continues to be due primarily to new product development that has allowed F&M to attract new customers and expand existing customer holdings.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans, net at December 31, 2019, increased 44.3%, or by $372.2 million to $1.212 billion, compared to $839.6 million at December 31, 2018, and up 5.2%, or $59.8 million from $1.152 billion at September 30, 2019. The year- over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of the Bank of Geneva acquisition and organic loan growth.
"F&M's market share increased throughout 2019 as we experienced strong organic loan and deposit growth and, for the month of December 2019 alone, net loans increased over $58 million. In addition, fourth quarter 2019 ended with the largest number of 1-4 family loans being closed in the last ten years. Our strong loan and deposit growth are primarily due to our leading position in many of the markets we serve, our strong network of local bankers, and our compelling financial products and services."
"During 2019, we completed a comprehensive review of each loan from the Bank of Geneva merger. As a result, our nonperforming assets to total assets increased from 0.10% at December 31, 2018, to 0.22% at December 31, 2019, and our over-30-day past due loans to total loans increased from 0.09% at December 31, 2018 to 0.18% at December 31, 2019. Despite these increases, our net charge-offs to average loans was stable year-over-year and our overall asset quality remains significantly better than many of our peers. Provision expense for the fourth quarter was higher than previous quarters as we provided for the significant amount of organic loan growth and our reviewed and subsequently refinanced acquisition loans. In addition, our allowance for loan and lease does not include a $2.1 million credit mark associated with the Limberlost acquisition, which further supports the future performance of our loan portfolio. With stable asset quality and strong liquidity, we have significant capital to support our growth initiatives," concluded Mr. Eller.
Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders' equity increased 60.7% to $230.3 million at December 31, 2019, from $143.3 million at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.52%, compared to 12.81% at December 31, 2018. The decline in the Tier 1 leverage ratio was primarily due to the added goodwill associated with the Limberlost acquisition.
Tangible stockholders' equity increased to $178.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $141.9 million at December 31, 2018. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders' equity at December 31, 2019, was $16.01 per share, compared to $15.28 per share at December 31, 2018.
For 2019, we raised our dividend again. The company declared cash dividends of $0.61 per share, an 8.9% increase over $0.56 per share declared in 2018. For 2019, the dividend payout ratio was 36.59% compared to 25.18% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.6 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.
Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or through F&M's website www.fm.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
15,608
$
15,202
$
16,723
$
14,680
$
10,955
$
62,213
$
42,303
Debt securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
840
972
816
713
630
3,341
2,478
Municipalities
225
190
211
211
250
837
1,095
Dividends
60
69
76
88
56
293
220
Federal funds sold and other
416
579
457
170
112
1,622
333
Total interest income
17,149
17,012
18,283
15,862
12,003
68,306
46,429
Interest Expense
Deposits
3,336
3,654
3,339
2,613
1,670
12,942
5,989
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
207
201
141
185
127
734
503
Borrowed funds
270
257
269
287
20
1,083
80
Total interest expense
3,813
4,112
3,749
3,085
1,817
14,759
6,572
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
13,336
12,900
14,534
12,777
10,186
53,547
39,857
Provision for Loan Losses
728
247
133
30
105
1,138
324
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
12,608
12,653
14,401
12,747
10,081
52,409
39,533
Noninterest Income
Customer service fees
1,732
1,722
1,694
1,578
1,612
6,726
5,935
Other service charges and fees
1,132
1,179
1,091
1,041
1,032
4,443
4,181
Net gain on sale of loans
119
260
196
102
140
677
757
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
(26)
(19)
(26)
(9)
Total noninterest income
2,983
3,161
2,981
2,695
2,765
11,820
10,864
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and wages
4,029
4,158
3,830
4,312
3,834
16,329
13,760
Employee benefits
1,410
1,331
1,223
1,594
1,102
5,558
4,115
Net occupancy expense
406
630
614
667
451
2,317
1,757
Furniture and equipment
596
720
763
696
450
2,775
2,110
Data processing
396
482
376
1,299
318
2,553
1,318
Franchise taxes
246
248
229
258
244
981
954
ATM expense
434
416
418
447
368
1,715
1,340
Advertising
340
587
382
260
218
1,569
887
Net loss on sale of other assets owned
16
22
28
15
27
81
44
FDIC assessment
(11)
-
98
96
77
183
326
Mortgage servicing rights amortization
158
149
105
75
100
487
364
Consulting fees
264
196
95
113
461
668
928
Other general and administrative
1,482
1,667
1,551
1,679
1,167
6,379
4,318
Total noninterest expense
9,766
10,606
9,712
11,511
8,817
41,595
32,221
Income Before Income Taxes
5,825
5,208
7,670
3,931
4,029
22,634
18,176
Income Taxes
1,102
933
1,490
707
836
4,232
3,227
Net Income
4,723
4,275
6,180
3,224
3,193
18,402
14,949
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(472)
841
3,061
1,749
2,374
5,179
(1,058)
Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-
sale
securities
-
-
-
26
19
26
9
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(472)
841
3,061
1,775
2,393
5,205
(1,049)
Tax expense (benefit)
(99)
176
643
373
503
1,093
(220)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(373)
665
2,418
1,402
1,890
4,112
(829)
Comprehensive Income
$
4,350
$
4,940
$
8,598
$
4,626
$
5,083
$
22,514
$
14,120
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.43
$
0.38
$
0.56
$
0.29
$
0.34
$
1.66
$
1.61
Dividends Declared
$
0.16
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.61
$
0.56
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of dollars)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
50,137
$
103,188
$
108,085
$
48,740
$
37,492
Federal funds sold
1,159
11,404
15,193
33,109
873
Total cash and cash equivalents
51,296
114,592
123,278
81,849
38,365
Interest-bearing time deposits
4,309
4,554
4,509
4,509
4,019
Securities - available-for-sale
222,293
190,465
204,415
174,682
168,447
Other securities, at cost
5,810
5,789
5,789
5,789
3,679
Loans held for sale
4,248
606
1,909
859
495
Loans, net
1,211,771
1,151,937
1,084,448
1,091,829
839,599
Premises and equipment
26,351
25,990
26,013
25,205
22,615
Goodwill
47,340
47,340
47,340
47,340
4,074
Mortgage servicing rights
2,629
2,556
2,465
2,397
2,385
Other real estate owned
214
351
329
510
600
Bank owned life insurance
15,235
15,151
15,050
14,963
14,884
Other assets
15,834
15,549
15,002
15,729
17,001
Total Assets
$
1,607,330
$
1,574,880
$
1,530,547
$
1,465,661
$
1,116,163
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
265,156
$
261,719
$
242,510
$
236,847
$
215,422
Interest-bearing
NOW accounts
423,655
430,646
430,505
418,773
298,254
Savings
322,973
310,667
293,179
272,875
227,701
Time
276,563
274,996
276,153
258,929
187,413
Total deposits
1,288,347
1,278,028
1,242,347
1,187,424
928,790
Federal Funds Purchased and
securities sold under agreements to repurchase
48,073
30,056
27,102
25,521
32,181
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
24,806
24,669
24,532
24,682
-
Dividend payable
1,768
1,657
1,654
1,654
1,379
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
14,078
13,062
10,865
9,446
10,526
Total liabilities
1,377,072
1,347,472
1,306,500
1,248,727
972,876
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued
and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 12/31/19, 10,400,000 shares 12/31/18
