Farmers & Merchants Bancorp : Reports Record 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results 0 02/06/2020 | 11:38am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NEWS RELEASE Post Office Box 216 307 North Defiance Street Archbold, Ohio 43502 Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Lars B. Eller Andrew M. Berger President and Chief Executive Officer Managing Director Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc. (419) 446-2501 (216) 464-6400 leller@fm.bank andrew@smberger.com Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Record 2019 Financial Results Driven by Strong Operating Performance and Benefits of the Bank of Geneva Acquisition ARCHBOLD, OHIO, February 5, 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2019 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on ayear-over-yearbasis unless noted): Total loans at December 31, 2019 increased 5.2% from September 30, 2019

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 25.1% to $12.6 million

Net income increased 47.9% to $4.7 million

Earnings increased 26.5% to $0.43 per basic and diluted share, despite a 19.9% increase in the weighted average shares outstanding

Return on average assets increased to 1.18%, compared to 1.15% for the same period last year 2019 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include (on ayear-over-yearbasis unless noted): Total loans increased 44.3% to $1.212 billion as a result of the contribution from the Bank of Geneva acquisition and strong organic loan growth

Organic loan growth increased by 511.78% or $90.3 million, a record increase of $112.2 million

Total assets increased 44.0% to a record $1.607 billion

Deposits increased 38.7% to a record $1.288 billion

Organic deposit growth increased by 1,619.98%, or $143.6 million, to a record increase of $153.1 million

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 32.6% to $52.4 million

Net income increased 23.1% to a record $18.4 million

Earnings increased 3.1% to a record $1.66 per basic and diluted share, despite a 19.9% increase in the weighted average shares outstanding (Earnings adjusted for acquisition expenses were $1.69 per basic and diluted share)

Book value per share increased 34.0% to $20.68 per share

Tangible book value per share increased 4.8% to $16.01 per share

2019 cash dividend increased 8.9% to $0.61 per share "I am proud of the significant accomplishments we achieved during 2019, which includes the successful completion of the Bank of Geneva acquisition, strong organic loan and deposit growth, and improvements in profitability. As a result, 2019 was the fifth consecutive year of record assets and earnings," stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During 2019, we also developed a new three-year strategic plan and we have a clear roadmap to follow in 2020 and beyond, as we focus on our goal of becoming a financial institution with over $3 billion in assets. We invested across our platform to build the necessary resources to support our growth initiatives and I am particularly pleased with the progress we made attracting, developing, and retaining key members of our leadership, lending and banking teams. This will be an important initiative for F&M during 2020 and I look forward to reporting on our progress. As we look to the future, I am encouraged by F&M's position to consistently and profitably grow, while supporting our customers, local communities and employees. I am excited by the direction we are headed and expect 2020 to be a year of execution and strong financial performance for F&M." Income Statement Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $4.7 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2019 fourth quarter was $0.43, compared to $0.34 for the same period last year. 2019 fourth quarter earnings included $0.02 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a 19.9% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition. 2018's fourth quarter earnings included one-time merger related expenses of $0.07 per basic and diluted share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $18.4 million, compared to $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Earnings per basic and diluted share for 2019 was $1.66, compared to $1.61 for the same period last year. 2019 earnings included $0.03 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses, and a 19.9% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition. 2018's earnings included one-time merger related expenses of $0.07 per basic and diluted share. Mr. Eller continued, "We ended 2019 with record annual and quarterly net income as a result of a 32.6% annual increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses and an 8.8% annual increase in noninterest income. For the year 2019, we worked hard and lowered our operating efficiency ratio to 60.96% at the Bank level, excluding acquisition and captive expenses. We expect interest rates will remain low throughout 2020 as a result of Federal Reserve monetary policies, which we believe will put pressure on interest income across our industry. We are focused on offsetting the macro related impact on interest income during 2020 by maintaining a stable net interest margin, increasing core deposits, driving loan growth and managing risk." Deposits At December 31, 2019, total deposits were $1.288 billion, an increase of 38.7% from December 31, 2018. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing continues to be due primarily to new product development that has allowed F&M to attract new customers and expand existing customer holdings. Loan Portfolio Total loans, net at December 31, 2019, increased 44.3%, or by $372.2 million to $1.212 billion, compared to $839.6 million at December 31, 2018, and up 5.2%, or $59.8 million from $1.152 billion at September 30, 2019. The year- over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of the Bank of Geneva acquisition and organic loan growth. "F&M's market share increased throughout 2019 as we experienced strong organic loan and deposit growth and, for the month of December 2019 alone, net loans increased over $58 million. In addition, fourth quarter 2019 ended with the largest number of 1-4 family loans being closed in the last ten years. Our strong loan and deposit growth are primarily due to our leading position in many of the markets we serve, our strong network of local bankers, and our compelling financial products and services." "During 2019, we completed a comprehensive review of each loan from the Bank of Geneva merger. As a result, our nonperforming assets to total assets increased from 0.10% at December 31, 2018, to 0.22% at December 31, 2019, and our over-30-day past due loans to total loans increased from 0.09% at December 31, 2018 to 0.18% at December 31, 2019. Despite these increases, our net charge-offs to average loans was stable year-over-year and our overall asset quality remains significantly better than many of our peers. Provision expense for the fourth quarter was higher than previous quarters as we provided for the significant amount of organic loan growth and our reviewed and subsequently refinanced acquisition loans. In addition, our allowance for loan and lease does not include a $2.1 million credit mark associated with the Limberlost acquisition, which further supports the future performance of our loan portfolio. With stable asset quality and strong liquidity, we have significant capital to support our growth initiatives," concluded Mr. Eller. Stockholders' Equity and Dividends Total stockholders' equity increased 60.7% to $230.3 million at December 31, 2019, from $143.3 million at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.52%, compared to 12.81% at December 31, 2018. The decline in the Tier 1 leverage ratio was primarily due to the added goodwill associated with the Limberlost acquisition. Tangible stockholders' equity increased to $178.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $141.9 million at December 31, 2018. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders' equity at December 31, 2019, was $16.01 per share, compared to $15.28 per share at December 31, 2018. For 2019, we raised our dividend again. The company declared cash dividends of $0.61 per share, an 8.9% increase over $0.56 per share declared in 2018. For 2019, the dividend payout ratio was 36.59% compared to 25.18% for the same period last year. About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.6 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties. Safe harbor statement Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or through F&M's website www.fm.bank. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below. FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 15,608 $ 15,202 $ 16,723 $ 14,680 $ 10,955 $ 62,213 $ 42,303 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 840 972 816 713 630 3,341 2,478 Municipalities 225 190 211 211 250 837 1,095 Dividends 60 69 76 88 56 293 220 Federal funds sold and other 416 579 457 170 112 1,622 333 Total interest income 17,149 17,012 18,283 15,862 12,003 68,306 46,429 Interest Expense Deposits 3,336 3,654 3,339 2,613 1,670 12,942 5,989 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 207 201 141 185 127 734 503 Borrowed funds 270 257 269 287 20 1,083 80 Total interest expense 3,813 4,112 3,749 3,085 1,817 14,759 6,572 Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses 13,336 12,900 14,534 12,777 10,186 53,547 39,857 Provision for Loan Losses 728 247 133 30 105 1,138 324 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 12,608 12,653 14,401 12,747 10,081 52,409 39,533 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 1,732 1,722 1,694 1,578 1,612 6,726 5,935 Other service charges and fees 1,132 1,179 1,091 1,041 1,032 4,443 4,181 Net gain on sale of loans 119 260 196 102 140 677 757 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities - - - (26) (19) (26) (9) Total noninterest income 2,983 3,161 2,981 2,695 2,765 11,820 10,864 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 4,029 4,158 3,830 4,312 3,834 16,329 13,760 Employee benefits 1,410 1,331 1,223 1,594 1,102 5,558 4,115 Net occupancy expense 406 630 614 667 451 2,317 1,757 Furniture and equipment 596 720 763 696 450 2,775 2,110 Data processing 396 482 376 1,299 318 2,553 1,318 Franchise taxes 246 248 229 258 244 981 954 ATM expense 434 416 418 447 368 1,715 1,340 Advertising 340 587 382 260 218 1,569 887 Net loss on sale of other assets owned 16 22 28 15 27 81 44 FDIC assessment (11) - 98 96 77 183 326 Mortgage servicing rights amortization 158 149 105 75 100 487 364 Consulting fees 264 196 95 113 461 668 928 Other general and administrative 1,482 1,667 1,551 1,679 1,167 6,379 4,318 Total noninterest expense 9,766 10,606 9,712 11,511 8,817 41,595 32,221 Income Before Income Taxes 5,825 5,208 7,670 3,931 4,029 22,634 18,176 Income Taxes 1,102 933 1,490 707 836 4,232 3,227 Net Income 4,723 4,275 6,180 3,224 3,193 18,402 14,949 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (472) 841 3,061 1,749 2,374 5,179 (1,058) Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for- sale securities - - - 26 19 26 9 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (472) 841 3,061 1,775 2,393 5,205 (1,049) Tax expense (benefit) (99) 176 643 373 503 1,093 (220) Other comprehensive income (loss) (373) 665 2,418 1,402 1,890 4,112 (829) Comprehensive Income $ 4,350 $ 4,940 $ 8,598 $ 4,626 $ 5,083 $ 22,514 $ 14,120 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.56 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 1.66 $ 1.61 Dividends Declared $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 50,137 $ 103,188 $ 108,085 $ 48,740 $ 37,492 Federal funds sold 1,159 11,404 15,193 33,109 873 Total cash and cash equivalents 51,296 114,592 123,278 81,849 38,365 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,309 4,554 4,509 4,509 4,019 Securities - available-for-sale 222,293 190,465 204,415 174,682 168,447 Other securities, at cost 5,810 5,789 5,789 5,789 3,679 Loans held for sale 4,248 606 1,909 859 495 Loans, net 1,211,771 1,151,937 1,084,448 1,091,829 839,599 Premises and equipment 26,351 25,990 26,013 25,205 22,615 Goodwill 47,340 47,340 47,340 47,340 4,074 Mortgage servicing rights 2,629 2,556 2,465 2,397 2,385 Other real estate owned 214 351 329 510 600 Bank owned life insurance 15,235 15,151 15,050 14,963 14,884 Other assets 15,834 15,549 15,002 15,729 17,001 Total Assets $ 1,607,330 $ 1,574,880 $ 1,530,547 $ 1,465,661 $ 1,116,163 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 265,156 $ 261,719 $ 242,510 $ 236,847 $ 215,422 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 423,655 430,646 430,505 418,773 298,254 Savings 322,973 310,667 293,179 272,875 227,701 Time 276,563 274,996 276,153 258,929 187,413 Total deposits 1,288,347 1,278,028 1,242,347 1,187,424 928,790 Federal Funds Purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 48,073 30,056 27,102 25,521 32,181 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 24,806 24,669 24,532 24,682 - Dividend payable 1,768 1,657 1,654 1,654 1,379 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,078 13,062 10,865 9,446 10,526 Total liabilities 1,377,072 1,347,472 1,306,500 1,248,727 972,876 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 12/31/19, 10,400,000 shares 12/31/18 81,535 81,264 81,955 81,760 10,823 Treasury stock - 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19, 1,114,739 shares 12/31/18 (12,456) (12,453) (12,707) (12,680) (12,409) Retained earnings 160,081 157,126 153,993 149,466 147,887 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,098 1,471 806 (1,612) (3,014) Total stockholders' equity 230,258 227,408 224,047 216,934 143,287 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,607,330 $ 1,574,880 $ 1,530,547 $ 1,465,661 $ 1,116,163 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT FINANCIAL DATA Selected financial data December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Return on average assets 1.18% 1.10% Return on average equity 8.26% 7.54% Yield on earning assets 4.63% 4.74% Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.40% 1.55% Net interest spread 3.23% 3.19% Net interest margin 3.60% 3.60% Efficiency 63.67% 65.86% Dividend payout ratio 43.34% 38.67% Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.01 $ 15.68 $ Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.52% 11.45% Loans December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 551,309 $ 502,137 $ Agricultural real estate 199,105 200,791 Consumer real estate 165,349 159,074 Commercial and industrial 135,631 130,150 Agricultural 111,820 110,270 Consumer 49,237 49,552 Other 8,314 8,167 Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs (1,766) (1,445) Total loans,net $ 1,218,999 $ 1,158,696 $ Asset quality data December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 3,400 $ 3,275 $ Troubled debt restructuring $ 956 $ 1,051 $ 90 day past due and accruing $ - $ - $ Nonperforming loans $ 3,400 $ 3,275 $ Other real estate owned $ 214 $ 351 $ Nonperforming assets $ 3,614 $ 3,626 $ (Dollar amounts in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 7,228 $ 6,759 $ Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 0.59% 0.58% Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 295 $ 171 $ Year-to-date $ 685 $ 426 $ Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.03% 0.02% Year-to-date 0.06% 0.04% Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.28% 0.28% Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans 187.17% 173.25% For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 1.63% 1.00% 1.15% 1.23% 1.34% 11.21% 7.16% 9.04% 8.26% 10.86% 5.25% 4.80% 4.61% 4.85% 4.46% 1.45% 1.26% 0.96% 1.42% 0.86% 3.80% 3.54% 3.65% 3.43% 3.60% 4.18% 3.87% 3.92% 3.80% 3.83% 56.00% 73.11% 67.59% 63.42% 63.19% 26.78% 42.77% 43.16% 36.59% 25.18% 15.49 $ 14.90 $ 15.28 11.77% 13.35% 12.81% June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 443,257 $ 440,993 $ 419,784 193,768 191,752 68,609 159,540 160,967 80,766 125,609 137,949 121,793 113,755 112,898 108,495 48,952 47,647 41,953 7,341 7,392 5,889 (1,091) (1,133) (915) 1,091,131 $ 1,098,465 $ 846,374 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 1,328 $ 1,188 $ 542 981 $ 102 $ 178 - $ - $ - 1,328 $ 1,188 $ 542 329 $ 510 $ 600 1,657 $ 1,698 $ 1,142 6,964 $ 6,636 $ 6,755 0.64% 0.60% 0.80% 86 $ 169 $ 84 255 $ 169 $ 417 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.05% 0.12% 0.11% 0.06% 375.51% 558.92% 1249.57% (1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) PRO-FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE Pro-forma Three Months Ended Pro-forma Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Earnings per share Net income $ 4,732 $ 3,546 $ 19,431 $ 20,358 Less: distributed earnings allocated to participating securities (14) (14) (51) (52) Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (25) (16) (95) (119) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 4,693 $ 3,516 $ 19,285 $ 20,187 Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities 11,137,004 11,115,261 11,113,810 11,102,964 Less: average unvested restricted shares (88,711) (93,940) (83,369) (93,000) Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,048,293 11,021,321 11,030,441 11,009,964 Basic earnings and diluted per share $ 0.43 $ 0.32 $ 1.75 $ 1.83 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (in thousands of dollars) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME Non-GAAP Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income as reported $ 4,723 $ 3,193 $ 18,402 $ 14,949 Acquisition expenses 11 553 1,281 742 Accretion/amortization fair value adjustments 289 - (825) - Tax effect (62) (59) (79) (78) Net income excluding acquisition and fair value adjustments $ 4,961 $ 3,687 $ 18,779 $ 15,613 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Loans $ 1,174,748 $ 15,608 5.32% $ 836,055 $ 10,955 5.24% Taxable Investment Securities 165,745 975 2.35% 142,353 727 2.04% Tax-exempt Investment Securities 31,831 150 2.39% 43,307 209 2.44% Fed Funds Sold & Other 114,278 416 1.46% 24,469 112 1.83% Total Interest Earning Assets 1,486,602 $ 17,149 4.63% 1,046,184 $ 12,003 4.61% Nonearning Assets 111,367 65,904 Total Assets $ 1,597,969 $ 1,112,088 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings Deposits $ 758,594 $ 1,746 0.92% 541,786 956 0.71% Other Time Deposits 275,406 1,590 2.31% 185,734 714 1.54% Other Borrowed Money 24,715 270 4.37% 4,785 20 1.67% Fed Funds Purchased & Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurch. 30,464 207 2.72% 25,752 127 1.97% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 1,089,179 $ 3,813 1.40% $ 758,057 $ 1,817 0.96% Noninterest bearing Liabilities 280,027 212,714 Stockholders Equity $ 228,763 $ 141,317 Net Interest Income and interest rate spread $ 13,336 3.23% $ 10,186 3.65% Net Interest Margin 3.60% 3.92% Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts For the Twelve Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Average Balance Interest/Dividends Loans $ 1,129,231 $ 62,213 5.51% $ 831,614 $ 42,303 5.09% Taxable Investment Securities 163,777 3,832 2.34% 147,186 2,863 1.95% Tax-exempt Investment Securities 33,112 639 2.44% 48,059 930 2.45% Fed Funds Sold & Other 86,971 1,622 1.86% 21,218 333 1.57% Total Interest Earning Assets 1,413,091 $ 68,306 4.85% 1,048,077 $ 46,429 4.46% Nonearning Assets 86,119 64,136 Total Assets $ 1,499,210 $ 1,112,213 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings Deposits $ 720,879 $ 7,323 1.02% 551,746 3,453 0.63% Other Time Deposits 265,046 5,619 2.12% 183,512 2,536 1.38% Other Borrowed Money 25,538 1,083 4.24% 4,946 80 1.62% Fed Funds Purchased & Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurch. 29,859 734 2.46% 26,252 503 1.92% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 1,041,322 $ 14,759 1.42% $ 766,456 6,572 0.86% Noninterest bearing Liabilities 235,010 208,118 Stockholders Equity $ 222,878 $ 137,639 Net Interest Income and interest rate spread $ 53,547 3.43% $ 39,857 3.60% Net Interest Margin 3.80% 3.83% Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 16:37:03 UTC 0 Latest news on FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCOR 11:38a FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : Reports Record 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year F.. PU 02/05 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,.. AQ 02/05 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full.. GL 01/31 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Oth.. AQ 01/31 Farmers & Merchants State Bank Announces the Appointment of Rex D. Rice as Ch.. GL 01/17 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 2019 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Raises 2019 Fourth-Quarter Cash Dividend P.. GL 2019 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL .. AQ 2019 FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,.. AQ 2019 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2019 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date.. GL