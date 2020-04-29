Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Farmers National Banc Corp.    FMNB

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

(FMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmers National Banc Corp. : Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

  • Farmers takes active steps to assist its associates, customers and communities during the COVID-19 crisis
  • Net income of $8.6 million for the quarter is 3% higher than same quarter in 2019
  • 149 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • 18% noninterest income growth in the first quarter of 2020 compared to same quarter in 2019
  • 15% growth in customer non-brokered deposits compared to March 31, 2019
  • Loan loss provision of $1.1 million for the quarter; Election made to delay implementation of Current Expected Credit Losses model (CECL) as permitted by the CARES Act.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, which compares to $8.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $9.7 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Net income excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $9.7 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $8.4 million or $0.30 per share for the same quarter in 2019 and $9.8 million or $0.35 per share for the most recent quarter. Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.32% and 11.53%, respectively, for the three month period ending March 31, 2020, compared to 1.45% and 12.71% for the same three month period in 2019, and 1.58% and 12.78% for the linked quarter. Excluding acquisition costs, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on equity (non-GAAP) would have been 1.48% and 12.95% respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Farmers’ annualized return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 13.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 14.99% for the same quarter in 2019 and 15.03% for the linked quarter. Excluding acquisition costs, annualized return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) would have been 15.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “As we all experience the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused around the world, the people at Farmers remain actively engaged and are focused on helping our clients navigate through this challenging time. We arrive here uniquely prepared to address what’s ahead - at the end of 2019, the Company had $264 million in total regulatory capital and strong tangible common equity. As a result of the economic uncertainty, the Company has suspended its stock repurchase program in order to preserve capital."

In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Company focused first on the well-being of its people, customers and communities. Preventative health measures were put in place including elimination of business related travel requirements, mandatory work from home for all employees able to do so and social distancing precautions for all employees in the office. The Company also restricted access to branch lobbies to appointment only and continues to conduct preventative cleaning at all offices and branches. The Company also focused on business continuity measures, including forming a COVID-19 task force, monitoring potential business interruptions, making improvements to our remote working technology, and conducting regular discussions with our technology vendors.

Farmers is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through March 31, 2020, the Company has processed approximately 168 consumer payment deferral requests for a total of $8.3 million, including approximately 41 related to residential mortgages totaling $5.5 million. From a business customer perspective, the Company has processed approximately 170 payment deferral requests totaling $89.1 million. Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and has dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. Through April 24, 2020, the Company has facilitated PPP assistance to 726 business customers totaling approximately $145.6 million.

On January 7, 2020, Farmers announced it completed the merger of Maple Leaf Financial (“Maple Leaf”), the holding company for Geauga Savings Bank, with branches located in Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties in Ohio. The transaction increases Farmers’ market share in Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties and enables Farmers to continue building local scale throughout Northeast Ohio. As of January 7, 2020, Maple Leaf had total assets of $277.0 million, which included gross loans of $182.1 million, deposits of $183.1 million and equity of $32.1 million.

2020 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Loan growth
    Total loans were $1.98 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.74 billion at March 31, 2019, representing an increase of 13.4%. Excluding the $182.1 million of loans added from the Maple Leaf acquisition, loan growth was 2.9%. The increase in loans was a direct result of Farmers’ focus on loan growth utilizing a talented lending and credit team, while adhering to a sound underwriting discipline. The increase in loans has occurred in the agricultural, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loan portfolios. Loans now comprise 78.6% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, down slightly compared to 79.3% for the same period in 2019. The growth in loans has resulted in a 12.2% increase in tax equated loan interest income, including fees, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019.
  • Deposits and Liquidity
    Farmers maintains, in the opinion of management, liquidity sufficient to satisfy depositor’s requirements and meet the credit needs of its customers. The Company’s non-brokered deposits increased 15% from $1.9 billion at March 31, 2019 to $2.1 billion at March 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio at March 31, 2020 stands at 87.99%, a slight improvement compared to 89.22% one year ago. The Company has additional borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and approved lines of credit at two domestic banks. Funds have also been accessed through the Federal Reserve’s PPP Liquidity Facility.
  • Loan quality
    Non-performing assets to total assets remain at a low level, currently at 0.45%, but increased from the 0.26% reported in the most recent quarter. Early stage delinquencies were $19.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $11.9 million, or 0.66% of total loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $635 thousand, compared to $365 thousand in the same quarter in 2019, and total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 0.09% for the most recent quarter. As a result of the increased non-performing assets and early stage delinquencies, and the increased level of net charge-offs, the Company increased its provision for loan losses to $1.1 million, an increase of $500 thousand compared to the $600 thousand provision recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. This additional provision is due to necessary amount required for the allowance as a result of the impact of increased negative economic factors that exist in the current business environment. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for loan losses decreased to 0.76% during the current quarter compared to 0.80% during the quarter ended December 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the additional loans acquired in the Maple Leaf merger that are recorded at fair market value and require no additional allowance. Excluding the loans acquired in the Maple Leaf merger, the allowance as a percentage of loans would have been 0.92%. The amount of loans made to vulnerable industries (Restaurants, Transportation, Arts/Entertainment, Hotels and Oil & Gas) is less than 4.1% of our total loan portfolio. It is also important to note that the average FICO score of our consumer loan portfolio stands at a healthy 759.

    In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the CARES Act, the Bank has postponed the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards, primarily due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy and the lack of reasonable and supportable economic forecasts. Had we adopted CECL as of January 1, 2020, the increase to our allowance for loan losses estimated to have ranged from 15% to 20% of the amount recorded at December 31, 2019, which did not consider potential COVID-19 pandemic related impacts.
  • Net interest margin
    The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.75%, a 6 basis points decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 9 basis points less than the 3.84% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2019, asset yields decreased 5 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 1 basis point. Most of the decrease in the asset yields was the result of lower rates earned on tax-exempt securities, declining from 3.93% to 3.90%. Loan yields also dropped one basis point from 5.06% to 5.05%. Although the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased one basis point, this was offset by the cost of time deposits, which increased from 1.83% to 1.98%, however the 1.98% remains unchanged to the most recent quarter. The net interest margin is impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in the previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 6 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 4 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
  • Noninterest income
    Noninterest income increased 18.3% to $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $6.5 million in the same quarter in 2019. Gains on the sales of mortgage loans increased $695 thousand or 104%, investment commissions increased $163 thousand or 63%, insurance agency commissions grew $80 thousand or 10%, and security gains increased $147 thousand or 1,470% in comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same quarter in 2019.
  • Noninterest expenses
    Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2020 increased 16.3% to $18.6 million compared to $16.0 million in the same quarter in 2019, primarily as a result of increases in merger related costs of $1.3 million and salaries and employee benefits of $875 thousand or 9.4% and a $138 thousand or 158.6% increase in FDIC insurance expense. Annualized noninterest expenses excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets decreased from 2.77% in the first quarter of 2019 to 2.63% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio
    The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased to 59.72% compared to 57.83% for the same quarter in 2019. Excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) of $1.3 million, the efficiency ratio improved to 55.40% in the first quarter of 2020. The improvement in net interest income and noninterest income in the first quarter of 2020 was offset by a slightly higher level of noninterest expenses as explained in the preceding paragraphs.

Mr. Helmick added, "We want to extend our sincere best wishes to all those directly fighting the Coronavirus in Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and across the country. Farmers is focusing its capital, liquidity, financial strength and expertise on the broad-based solutions required to respond to this crisis," Helmick continued. "Thanks to the success of our pandemic response plan and the tireless work of our staff, we are prepared to support our communities as long as they need us.”

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $2.7 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 42 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at March 31, 2020 are $2.2 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity and net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

 

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Total interest income

$27,717

$25,847

$25,931

$25,529

$24,679

Total interest expense

5,415

4,682

5,174

5,038

4,714

Net interest income

22,302

21,165

20,757

20,491

19,965

Provision for loan losses

1,100

600

550

750

550

Noninterest income

7,715

7,647

7,441

6,994

6,520

Acquisition related costs

1,319

104

112

(19)

0

Other expense

17,263

16,247

16,311

16,723

15,977

Income before income taxes

10,335

11,861

11,225

10,031

9,958

Income taxes

1,696

2,186

2,071

1,488

1,570

Net income

$8,639

$9,675

$9,154

$8,543

$8,388

 

 

 

 

 

Average diluted shares outstanding

28,710

27,829

27,819

27,931

27,983

Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.30

0.35

0.33

0.31

0.30

Cash dividends

3,139

2,767

2,767

2,504

2,500

Cash dividends per share

0.11

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.09

Performance Ratios

Net Interest Margin (Annualized)

3.75%

3.84%

3.79%

3.84%

3.81%

Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)

59.72%

54.51%

55.90%

58.28%

57.83%

Return on Average Assets (Annualized)

1.32%

1.58%

1.51%

1.45%

1.45%

Return on Average Equity (Annualized)

11.53%

12.78%

12.49%

12.34%

12.71%

Dividends to Net Income

36.34%

28.60%

30.23%

29.31%

29.80%

Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)

Return on Average Tangible Assets

1.33%

1.62%

1.55%

1.47%

1.46%

Return on Average Tangible Equity

13.81%

15.03%

14.80%

14.59%

14.99%

Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs

15.50%

15.17%

14.95%

14.55%

14.99%

 
 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$83,107

$70,760

$85,675

$64,007

$69,672

Securities available for sale

448,043

432,233

423,193

424,252

403,770

Equity securities

8,080

7,909

7,856

7,222

7,460

Loans held for sale

3,272

2,600

2,079

1,093

2,360

Loans

1,976,582

1,811,539

1,784,125

1,780,504

1,743,651

Less allowance for loan losses

14,952

14,487

14,261

14,222

13,777

Net Loans

1,961,630

1,797,052

1,769,864

1,766,282

1,729,874

 

Other assets

164,256

138,604

144,543

143,093

142,938

Total Assets

$2,668,388

$2,449,158

$2,433,210

$2,405,949

$2,356,074

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$449,952

$434,126

$432,609

$415,935

$415,131

Interest-bearing

1,796,325

1,574,838

1,608,043

1,584,700

1,539,202

Total deposits

2,246,277

2,008,964

2,040,652

2,000,635

1,954,333

Other interest-bearing liabilities

96,852

122,197

76,324

96,978

109,348

Other liabilities

21,523

18,688

23,011

23,511

19,442

Total liabilities

2,364,652

2,149,849

2,139,987

2,121,124

2,083,123

Stockholders' Equity

303,736

299,309

293,223

284,825

272,951

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$2,668,388

$2,449,158

$2,433,210

$2,405,949

$2,356,074

 

Period-end shares outstanding

28,127

27,671

27,669

27,768

27,777

Book value per share

$10.80

$10.82

$10.60

$10.26

$9.83

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*

8.94

9.28

9.04

8.70

8.26

 

* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by period-end shares outstanding

 

Capital and Liquidity

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a)

12.26%

12.94%

12.70%

12.47%

12.37%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

12.99%

13.82%

13.58%

13.34%

13.24%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

12.36%

13.06%

12.83%

12.59%

12.50%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a)

9.81%

10.69%

10.42%

10.27%

10.07%

Equity to Asset Ratio

11.38%

12.22%

12.05%

11.84%

11.58%

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b)

9.61%

10.67%

10.47%

10.22%

9.92%

Net Loans to Assets

73.51%

73.37%

72.74%

73.41%

73.42%

Loans to Deposits

87.99%

90.17%

87.43%

89.00%

89.22%

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans

$11,845

$6,345

$6,749

$7,252

$7,578

Other Real Estate Owned

131

19

74

74

208

Non-performing assets

11,976

6,364

6,823

7,326

7,786

Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent

19,067

11,893

9,076

10,203

9,082

Charged-off loans

749

519

674

588

566

Recoveries

114

145

163

283

201

Net Charge-offs

635

374

511

305

365

Annualized Net Charge-offs to

Average Net Loans Outstanding

0.13%

0.09%

0.12%

0.07%

0.08%

Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans

0.76%

0.80%

0.80%

0.80%

0.79%

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.60%

0.35%

0.38%

0.41%

0.43%

Allowance to Non-performing Loans

126.23%

228.32%

211.31%

196.11%

181.80%

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.45%

0.26%

0.28%

0.30%

0.33%

 

(a) March 31, 2020 ratio is estimated

(b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below.

 
 

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Total Assets

$2,668,388

$2,449,158

$2,433,210

$2,405,949

$2,356,074

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

52,337

42,645

42,973

43,298

43,625

Tangible Assets

$2,616,051

$2,406,513

$2,390,237

$2,362,651

$2,312,449

Average Assets

2,641,597

2,424,574

2,409,010

2,369,388

2,338,792

Less average Goodwill and other intangibles

51,103

42,859

43,187

43,508

43,840

Average Tangible Assets

$2,590,494

$2,381,715

$2,365,823

$2,325,880

$2,294,952

 
 

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Stockholders' Equity

$303,736

$299,309

$293,223

$284,825

$272,951

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

52,337

42,645

42,973

43,298

43,625

Tangible Common Equity

$251,399

$256,664

$250,250

$241,527

$229,326

Average Stockholders' Equity

301,408

300,355

290,673

277,746

267,736

Less average Goodwill and other intangibles

51,103

42,859

43,187

43,508

43,840

Average Tangible Common Equity

$250,305

$257,496

$247,486

$234,238

$223,896

 
 

Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Net income

$8,639

$9,675

$9,154

$8,543

$8,388

Acquisition related costs (income) - tax equated

1,063

90

97

(20)

0

Net income - Adjusted

$9,702

$9,765

$9,251

$8,523

$8,388

Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs

$0.34

$0.35

$0.33

$0.31

$0.30

 
 

End of Period Loan Balances

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Commercial real estate

$714,477

$616,778

$602,580

$614,452

$589,219

Commercial

283,033

255,823

251,613

256,657

254,957

Residential real estate

541,534

500,024

499,996

493,529

488,854

Consumer

210,173

209,271

207,319

207,417

209,541

Agricultural loans

223,977

226,333

219,487

205,544

198,210

Total, excluding net deferred loan costs

$1,973,194

$1,808,229

$1,780,995

$1,777,599

$1,740,781

 
 

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

Noninterest Income

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Service charges on deposit accounts

$1,095

$1,139

$1,208

$1,093

$1,074

Bank owned life insurance income

208

192

204

208

214

Trust fees

1,857

1,891

1,905

1,821

1,858

Insurance agency commissions

883

696

681

739

803

Security gains (losses)

157

28

22

(18)

10

Retirement plan consulting fees

380

343

338

450

358

Investment commissions

423

435

384

327

260

Net gains on sale of loans

1,366

1,517

1,143

1,055

671

Debit card and EFT fees

851

922

935

887

778

Other operating income

495

484

621

432

494

Total Noninterest Income

$7,715

$7,647

$7,441

$6,994

$6,520

 
 

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

Noninterest Expense

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Salaries and employee benefits

$10,231

$9,128

$9,422

$9,266

$9,356

Occupancy and equipment

1,800

1,667

1,615

1,650

1,717

State and local taxes

464

416

468

472

470

Professional fees

816

787

654

887

794

Merger related costs (income)

1,319

104

112

(19)

0

Advertising

271

607

437

442

250

FDIC insurance

225

79

80

85

87

Intangible amortization

332

326

326

327

327

Core processing charges

861

876

900

803

791

Telephone and data

203

235

236

217

260

Other operating expenses

2,060

2,126

2,173

2,574

1,925

Total Noninterest Expense

$18,582

$16,351

$16,423

$16,704

$15,977

 
 

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

AVERAGE

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE

 

 

 

 

BALANCE

 

INTEREST (1)

 

RATE (1)

 

BALANCE

 

INTEREST (1)

 

RATE (1)

EARNING ASSETS

Loans (2)

$1,927,468

$24,197

5.05%

$1,727,950

$21,571

5.06%

Taxable securities

220,374

1,547

2.82

196,062

1,244

2.57

Tax-exempt securities (2)

231,213

2,243

3.90

207,618

2,011

3.93

Equity securities

16,304

140

3.45

11,932

175

5.95

Federal funds sold and other

57,900

149

1.04

34,789

196

2.28

Total earning assets

2,453,259

28,276

4.64

2,178,351

25,197

4.69

Nonearning assets

188,338

160,441

Total assets

$2,641,597

$2,338,792

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

Time deposits

$495,813

$2,442

1.98%

$368,117

$1,659

1.83%

Brokered time deposits

105,493

483

1.83

46,861

266

2.27

Savings deposits

425,276

321

0.30

420,613

308

0.30

Demand deposits

690,705

1,393

0.81

589,595

1,202

0.83

Short term borrowings

62,476

320

2.06

197,787

1,231

2.52

Long term borrowings

100,230

456

1.83

5,907

48

3.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$1,879,993

5,415

1.16

$1,628,880

4,714

1.17

NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

448,319

428,520

Other liabilities

11,877

13,656

Stockholders' equity

301,408

267,736

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$2,641,597

$2,338,792

Net interest income and interest rate spread

$22,861

3.48%

$20,483

3.52%

Net interest margin

3.75%

3.81%

 

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.

(2) For 2020, adjustments of $98 thousand and $461 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2019, adjustments of $102 thousand and $416 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP
08:08aFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
08:01aFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
04/17FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Chan..
AQ
03/05FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/25FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
01/31FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
01/29FARMERS NATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
01/29FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
BU
01/07FARMERS NATIONAL BANC :  Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Completion of Mer..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M
EBIT 2020 52,2 M
Net income 2020 30,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,82x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,82x
Capitalization 343 M
Chart FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Farmers National Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 12,10  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Helmick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance J. Ciroli Non-Executive Chairman
Carl D. Culp Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Anne Frederick Crawford Independent Director
Ralph D. Macali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.-25.86%343
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%290 259
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.96%253 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%207 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.63%202 379
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.03%133 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group