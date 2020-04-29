Farmers National Banc Corp. : Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results 0 04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT Send by mail :

Net income of $8.6 million for the quarter is 3% higher than same quarter in 2019

149 consecutive quarters of profitability

18% noninterest income growth in the first quarter of 2020 compared to same quarter in 2019

15% growth in customer non-brokered deposits compared to March 31, 2019

Loan loss provision of $1.1 million for the quarter; Election made to delay implementation of Current Expected Credit Losses model (CECL) as permitted by the CARES Act. Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, which compares to $8.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $9.7 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Net income excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $9.7 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $8.4 million or $0.30 per share for the same quarter in 2019 and $9.8 million or $0.35 per share for the most recent quarter. Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.32% and 11.53%, respectively, for the three month period ending March 31, 2020, compared to 1.45% and 12.71% for the same three month period in 2019, and 1.58% and 12.78% for the linked quarter. Excluding acquisition costs, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on equity (non-GAAP) would have been 1.48% and 12.95% respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Farmers’ annualized return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 13.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 14.99% for the same quarter in 2019 and 15.03% for the linked quarter. Excluding acquisition costs, annualized return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) would have been 15.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “As we all experience the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused around the world, the people at Farmers remain actively engaged and are focused on helping our clients navigate through this challenging time. We arrive here uniquely prepared to address what’s ahead - at the end of 2019, the Company had $264 million in total regulatory capital and strong tangible common equity. As a result of the economic uncertainty, the Company has suspended its stock repurchase program in order to preserve capital." In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Company focused first on the well-being of its people, customers and communities. Preventative health measures were put in place including elimination of business related travel requirements, mandatory work from home for all employees able to do so and social distancing precautions for all employees in the office. The Company also restricted access to branch lobbies to appointment only and continues to conduct preventative cleaning at all offices and branches. The Company also focused on business continuity measures, including forming a COVID-19 task force, monitoring potential business interruptions, making improvements to our remote working technology, and conducting regular discussions with our technology vendors. Farmers is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through March 31, 2020, the Company has processed approximately 168 consumer payment deferral requests for a total of $8.3 million, including approximately 41 related to residential mortgages totaling $5.5 million. From a business customer perspective, the Company has processed approximately 170 payment deferral requests totaling $89.1 million. Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and has dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. Through April 24, 2020, the Company has facilitated PPP assistance to 726 business customers totaling approximately $145.6 million. On January 7, 2020, Farmers announced it completed the merger of Maple Leaf Financial (“Maple Leaf”), the holding company for Geauga Savings Bank, with branches located in Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties in Ohio. The transaction increases Farmers’ market share in Cuyahoga and Geauga Counties and enables Farmers to continue building local scale throughout Northeast Ohio. As of January 7, 2020, Maple Leaf had total assets of $277.0 million, which included gross loans of $182.1 million, deposits of $183.1 million and equity of $32.1 million. 2020 First Quarter Financial Highlights Loan growth

Total loans were $1.98 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.74 billion at March 31, 2019, representing an increase of 13.4%. Excluding the $182.1 million of loans added from the Maple Leaf acquisition, loan growth was 2.9%. The increase in loans was a direct result of Farmers’ focus on loan growth utilizing a talented lending and credit team, while adhering to a sound underwriting discipline. The increase in loans has occurred in the agricultural, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loan portfolios. Loans now comprise 78.6% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, down slightly compared to 79.3% for the same period in 2019. The growth in loans has resulted in a 12.2% increase in tax equated loan interest income, including fees, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Farmers maintains, in the opinion of management, liquidity sufficient to satisfy depositor’s requirements and meet the credit needs of its customers. The Company’s non-brokered deposits increased 15% from $1.9 billion at March 31, 2019 to $2.1 billion at March 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio at March 31, 2020 stands at 87.99%, a slight improvement compared to 89.22% one year ago. The Company has additional borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and approved lines of credit at two domestic banks. Funds have also been accessed through the Federal Reserve’s PPP Liquidity Facility.

Non-performing assets to total assets remain at a low level, currently at 0.45%, but increased from the 0.26% reported in the most recent quarter. Early stage delinquencies were $19.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $11.9 million, or 0.66% of total loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $635 thousand, compared to $365 thousand in the same quarter in 2019, and total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 0.09% for the most recent quarter. As a result of the increased non-performing assets and early stage delinquencies, and the increased level of net charge-offs, the Company increased its provision for loan losses to $1.1 million, an increase of $500 thousand compared to the $600 thousand provision recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. This additional provision is due to necessary amount required for the allowance as a result of the impact of increased negative economic factors that exist in the current business environment. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for loan losses decreased to 0.76% during the current quarter compared to 0.80% during the quarter ended December 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the additional loans acquired in the Maple Leaf merger that are recorded at fair market value and require no additional allowance. Excluding the loans acquired in the Maple Leaf merger, the allowance as a percentage of loans would have been 0.92%. The amount of loans made to vulnerable industries (Restaurants, Transportation, Arts/Entertainment, Hotels and Oil & Gas) is less than 4.1% of our total loan portfolio. It is also important to note that the average FICO score of our consumer loan portfolio stands at a healthy 759.



In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the CARES Act, the Bank has postponed the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards, primarily due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy and the lack of reasonable and supportable economic forecasts. Had we adopted CECL as of January 1, 2020, the increase to our allowance for loan losses estimated to have ranged from 15% to 20% of the amount recorded at December 31, 2019, which did not consider potential COVID-19 pandemic related impacts.

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.75%, a 6 basis points decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 9 basis points less than the 3.84% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2019, asset yields decreased 5 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 1 basis point. Most of the decrease in the asset yields was the result of lower rates earned on tax-exempt securities, declining from 3.93% to 3.90%. Loan yields also dropped one basis point from 5.06% to 5.05%. Although the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased one basis point, this was offset by the cost of time deposits, which increased from 1.83% to 1.98%, however the 1.98% remains unchanged to the most recent quarter. The net interest margin is impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in the previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 6 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 4 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Noninterest income increased 18.3% to $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $6.5 million in the same quarter in 2019. Gains on the sales of mortgage loans increased $695 thousand or 104%, investment commissions increased $163 thousand or 63%, insurance agency commissions grew $80 thousand or 10%, and security gains increased $147 thousand or 1,470% in comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same quarter in 2019.

Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2020 increased 16.3% to $18.6 million compared to $16.0 million in the same quarter in 2019, primarily as a result of increases in merger related costs of $1.3 million and salaries and employee benefits of $875 thousand or 9.4% and a $138 thousand or 158.6% increase in FDIC insurance expense. Annualized noninterest expenses excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets decreased from 2.77% in the first quarter of 2019 to 2.63% in the first quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased to 59.72% compared to 57.83% for the same quarter in 2019. Excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) of $1.3 million, the efficiency ratio improved to 55.40% in the first quarter of 2020. The improvement in net interest income and noninterest income in the first quarter of 2020 was offset by a slightly higher level of noninterest expenses as explained in the preceding paragraphs. Mr. Helmick added, "We want to extend our sincere best wishes to all those directly fighting the Coronavirus in Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and across the country. Farmers is focusing its capital, liquidity, financial strength and expertise on the broad-based solutions required to respond to this crisis," Helmick continued. "Thanks to the success of our pandemic response plan and the tireless work of our staff, we are prepared to support our communities as long as they need us.” Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $2.7 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 42 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at March 31, 2020 are $2.2 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products. Non-GAAP Disclosure This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity and net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below. Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements. Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Highlights (Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Total interest income $27,717 $25,847 $25,931 $25,529 $24,679 Total interest expense 5,415 4,682 5,174 5,038 4,714 Net interest income 22,302 21,165 20,757 20,491 19,965 Provision for loan losses 1,100 600 550 750 550 Noninterest income 7,715 7,647 7,441 6,994 6,520 Acquisition related costs 1,319 104 112 (19) 0 Other expense 17,263 16,247 16,311 16,723 15,977 Income before income taxes 10,335 11,861 11,225 10,031 9,958 Income taxes 1,696 2,186 2,071 1,488 1,570 Net income $8,639 $9,675 $9,154 $8,543 $8,388 Average diluted shares outstanding 28,710 27,829 27,819 27,931 27,983 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.30 0.35 0.33 0.31 0.30 Cash dividends 3,139 2,767 2,767 2,504 2,500 Cash dividends per share 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.09 0.09 Performance Ratios Net Interest Margin (Annualized) 3.75% 3.84% 3.79% 3.84% 3.81% Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis) 59.72% 54.51% 55.90% 58.28% 57.83% Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 1.32% 1.58% 1.51% 1.45% 1.45% Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 11.53% 12.78% 12.49% 12.34% 12.71% Dividends to Net Income 36.34% 28.60% 30.23% 29.31% 29.80% Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP) Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.33% 1.62% 1.55% 1.47% 1.46% Return on Average Tangible Equity 13.81% 15.03% 14.80% 14.59% 14.99% Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs 15.50% 15.17% 14.95% 14.55% 14.99% Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $83,107 $70,760 $85,675 $64,007 $69,672 Securities available for sale 448,043 432,233 423,193 424,252 403,770 Equity securities 8,080 7,909 7,856 7,222 7,460 Loans held for sale 3,272 2,600 2,079 1,093 2,360 Loans 1,976,582 1,811,539 1,784,125 1,780,504 1,743,651 Less allowance for loan losses 14,952 14,487 14,261 14,222 13,777 Net Loans 1,961,630 1,797,052 1,769,864 1,766,282 1,729,874 Other assets 164,256 138,604 144,543 143,093 142,938 Total Assets $2,668,388 $2,449,158 $2,433,210 $2,405,949 $2,356,074 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $449,952 $434,126 $432,609 $415,935 $415,131 Interest-bearing 1,796,325 1,574,838 1,608,043 1,584,700 1,539,202 Total deposits 2,246,277 2,008,964 2,040,652 2,000,635 1,954,333 Other interest-bearing liabilities 96,852 122,197 76,324 96,978 109,348 Other liabilities 21,523 18,688 23,011 23,511 19,442 Total liabilities 2,364,652 2,149,849 2,139,987 2,121,124 2,083,123 Stockholders' Equity 303,736 299,309 293,223 284,825 272,951 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,668,388 $2,449,158 $2,433,210 $2,405,949 $2,356,074 Period-end shares outstanding 28,127 27,671 27,669 27,768 27,777 Book value per share $10.80 $10.82 $10.60 $10.26 $9.83 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)* 8.94 9.28 9.04 8.70 8.26 * Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by period-end shares outstanding Capital and Liquidity Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a) 12.26% 12.94% 12.70% 12.47% 12.37% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 12.99% 13.82% 13.58% 13.34% 13.24% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 12.36% 13.06% 12.83% 12.59% 12.50% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a) 9.81% 10.69% 10.42% 10.27% 10.07% Equity to Asset Ratio 11.38% 12.22% 12.05% 11.84% 11.58% Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b) 9.61% 10.67% 10.47% 10.22% 9.92% Net Loans to Assets 73.51% 73.37% 72.74% 73.41% 73.42% Loans to Deposits 87.99% 90.17% 87.43% 89.00% 89.22% Asset Quality Non-performing loans $11,845 $6,345 $6,749 $7,252 $7,578 Other Real Estate Owned 131 19 74 74 208 Non-performing assets 11,976 6,364 6,823 7,326 7,786 Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent 19,067 11,893 9,076 10,203 9,082 Charged-off loans 749 519 674 588 566 Recoveries 114 145 163 283 201 Net Charge-offs 635 374 511 305 365 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans Outstanding 0.13% 0.09% 0.12% 0.07% 0.08% Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 0.76% 0.80% 0.80% 0.80% 0.79% Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.60% 0.35% 0.38% 0.41% 0.43% Allowance to Non-performing Loans 126.23% 228.32% 211.31% 196.11% 181.80% Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.45% 0.26% 0.28% 0.30% 0.33% (a) March 31, 2020 ratio is estimated (b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below. Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Total Assets $2,668,388 $2,449,158 $2,433,210 $2,405,949 $2,356,074 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 52,337 42,645 42,973 43,298 43,625 Tangible Assets $2,616,051 $2,406,513 $2,390,237 $2,362,651 $2,312,449 Average Assets 2,641,597 2,424,574 2,409,010 2,369,388 2,338,792 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 51,103 42,859 43,187 43,508 43,840 Average Tangible Assets $2,590,494 $2,381,715 $2,365,823 $2,325,880 $2,294,952 Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Stockholders' Equity $303,736 $299,309 $293,223 $284,825 $272,951 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 52,337 42,645 42,973 43,298 43,625 Tangible Common Equity $251,399 $256,664 $250,250 $241,527 $229,326 Average Stockholders' Equity 301,408 300,355 290,673 277,746 267,736 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 51,103 42,859 43,187 43,508 43,840 Average Tangible Common Equity $250,305 $257,496 $247,486 $234,238 $223,896 Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net income $8,639 $9,675 $9,154 $8,543 $8,388 Acquisition related costs (income) - tax equated 1,063 90 97 (20) 0 Net income - Adjusted $9,702 $9,765 $9,251 $8,523 $8,388 Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs $0.34 $0.35 $0.33 $0.31 $0.30 End of Period Loan Balances March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial real estate $714,477 $616,778 $602,580 $614,452 $589,219 Commercial 283,033 255,823 251,613 256,657 254,957 Residential real estate 541,534 500,024 499,996 493,529 488,854 Consumer 210,173 209,271 207,319 207,417 209,541 Agricultural loans 223,977 226,333 219,487 205,544 198,210 Total, excluding net deferred loan costs $1,973,194 $1,808,229 $1,780,995 $1,777,599 $1,740,781 For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Noninterest Income 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Service charges on deposit accounts $1,095 $1,139 $1,208 $1,093 $1,074 Bank owned life insurance income 208 192 204 208 214 Trust fees 1,857 1,891 1,905 1,821 1,858 Insurance agency commissions 883 696 681 739 803 Security gains (losses) 157 28 22 (18) 10 Retirement plan consulting fees 380 343 338 450 358 Investment commissions 423 435 384 327 260 Net gains on sale of loans 1,366 1,517 1,143 1,055 671 Debit card and EFT fees 851 922 935 887 778 Other operating income 495 484 621 432 494 Total Noninterest Income $7,715 $7,647 $7,441 $6,994 $6,520 For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Noninterest Expense 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Salaries and employee benefits $10,231 $9,128 $9,422 $9,266 $9,356 Occupancy and equipment 1,800 1,667 1,615 1,650 1,717 State and local taxes 464 416 468 472 470 Professional fees 816 787 654 887 794 Merger related costs (income) 1,319 104 112 (19) 0 Advertising 271 607 437 442 250 FDIC insurance 225 79 80 85 87 Intangible amortization 332 326 326 327 327 Core processing charges 861 876 900 803 791 Telephone and data 203 235 236 217 260 Other operating expenses 2,060 2,126 2,173 2,574 1,925 Total Noninterest Expense $18,582 $16,351 $16,423 $16,704 $15,977 Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 AVERAGE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $1,927,468 $24,197 5.05% $1,727,950 $21,571 5.06% Taxable securities 220,374 1,547 2.82 196,062 1,244 2.57 Tax-exempt securities (2) 231,213 2,243 3.90 207,618 2,011 3.93 Equity securities 16,304 140 3.45 11,932 175 5.95 Federal funds sold and other 57,900 149 1.04 34,789 196 2.28 Total earning assets 2,453,259 28,276 4.64 2,178,351 25,197 4.69 Nonearning assets 188,338 160,441 Total assets $2,641,597 $2,338,792 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $495,813 $2,442 1.98% $368,117 $1,659 1.83% Brokered time deposits 105,493 483 1.83 46,861 266 2.27 Savings deposits 425,276 321 0.30 420,613 308 0.30 Demand deposits 690,705 1,393 0.81 589,595 1,202 0.83 Short term borrowings 62,476 320 2.06 197,787 1,231 2.52 Long term borrowings 100,230 456 1.83 5,907 48 3.30 Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,879,993 5,415 1.16 $1,628,880 4,714 1.17 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 448,319 428,520 Other liabilities 11,877 13,656 Stockholders' equity 301,408 267,736 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $2,641,597 $2,338,792 Net interest income and interest rate spread $22,861 3.48% $20,483 3.52% Net interest margin 3.75% 3.81% (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2020, adjustments of $98 thousand and $461 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2019, adjustments of $102 thousand and $416 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005096/en/

