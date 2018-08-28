Farmers National Banc Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On August 28, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc
Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per
share, a 33% increase from the 2017 third quarter payment, and a 14%
increase from the 2018 second quarter payment. The common stock cash
dividend will have a record date of September 14, 2018, and is payable
to shareholders on September 28, 2018.
Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “The third quarter dividend
payment is the fourth increase in Farmers’ dividend in the past two
years, and is the second increase the Board of Directors has approved in
2018. The increase in our quarterly dividend payment reflects continued
strength in our financial performance and the Board’s commitment to
create value for our shareholders.”
ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Founded in 1887, Farmers is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with over $2 billion in banking assets
and over $1 billion in trust assets. Farmers’ wholly-owned subsidiaries
are comprised of Farmers National Bank, a full-service national bank
engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 locations in Mahoning,
Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Medina, Holmes and Cuyahoga
Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust
Company, which operates 4 trust offices and offers services in the same
geographic markets; National Associates, Inc.; and Farmers National
Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc. which offer a variety
of insurance products.
