Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Farmers National Banc Corp    FMNB

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP (FMNB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 08:55:50 pm
15.8 USD   -0.63%
08:31pFARMERS NATIONA : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/20FARMERS NATIONA : FMNB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
07/18FARMERS NATIONA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Farmers National Banc Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

  • Represents 33% Year-Over-Year Increase in Quarterly Dividend Payment
  • Second Quarterly Dividend Increase in 2018

On August 28, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, a 33% increase from the 2017 third quarter payment, and a 14% increase from the 2018 second quarter payment. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of September 14, 2018, and is payable to shareholders on September 28, 2018.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “The third quarter dividend payment is the fourth increase in Farmers’ dividend in the past two years, and is the second increase the Board of Directors has approved in 2018. The increase in our quarterly dividend payment reflects continued strength in our financial performance and the Board’s commitment to create value for our shareholders.”

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with over $2 billion in banking assets and over $1 billion in trust assets. Farmers’ wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of Farmers National Bank, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Medina, Holmes and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates 4 trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets; National Associates, Inc.; and Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc. which offer a variety of insurance products.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP
08:31pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/08FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
07/20FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. (NASDAQ : FMNB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations a..
AQ
07/20FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/18FARMERS NATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
06/05INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY FARMERS NAT : FMNB) – VP Bought 63 shares of Stoc..
AQ
06/05INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY FARMERS NAT : FMNB) – CEO Bought 32 shares of Sto..
AQ
06/05INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY FARMERS NAT : FMNB) – Director Bought 237 shares ..
AQ
06/05INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY FARMERS NAT : FMNB) – CFO Bought 13 shares of Sto..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18Farmers National beats by $0.01, misses on revenue 
05/22Farmers National declares $0.07 dividend 
04/18Farmers National beats by $0.02, misses on revenue 
03/19Analysis Of Current Zweig Picks 
02/27Farmers National declares $0.07 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 106 M
EBIT 2018 44,1 M
Net income 2018 32,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 13,83
P/E ratio 2019 12,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,94x
Capitalization 442 M
Chart FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP
Duration : Period :
Farmers National Banc Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Helmick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance J. Ciroli Non-Executive Chairman
Carl D. Culp Principal Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Anne Frederick Crawford Independent Director
Ralph D. Macali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP8.47%442
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.24%385 426
BANK OF AMERICA4.64%308 537
WELLS FARGO-3.26%282 659
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%275 363
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.03%236 243
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.