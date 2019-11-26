Log in
FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

(FMNB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Farmers National Banc Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
11/26/2019 | 02:31pm EST

On November 26, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 13, 2019, and is payable to shareholders on December 31, 2019.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $2.4 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, Farmers Trust Company, which operates four trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets, and National Associates, Inc. Total wealth management assets under care at September 30, 2019 are $2.5 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.


© Business Wire 2019
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 112 M
EBIT 2019 47,6 M
Net income 2019 34,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,52x
Capitalization 430 M
Chart FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Farmers National Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,63  $
Last Close Price 15,54  $
Spread / Highest target 2,96%
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Helmick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance J. Ciroli Non-Executive Chairman
Carl D. Culp Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Anne Frederick Crawford Independent Director
Ralph D. Macali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.21.98%430
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%412 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%301 066
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.05%287 054
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 426
Categories
