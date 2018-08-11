Log in
FARMLAND PARTNERS INC (FPI)
DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Those Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. to Contact the Firm

08/11/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of purchasers of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI; FPI.B) (“Farmland Partners” or the “Company”) securities during the period between May 9, 2017 through July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until September 10, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Farmland Partners securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Farmland Partners artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants, and its revenues were overstated.

According to the complaint, following a July 11, 2018 report alleging that Farmland artificially increased revenues and neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans had been made to two members of the management team, the value of Farmland Partners shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Farmland Partners securities purchased on or after May 9, 2017 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.