News

FARMLAND 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

09/08/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until September 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI, FPI-PB). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities or preferred securities between the expanded period of March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities or preferred securities of Farmland and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fpi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 10, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On July 11, 2018, Seeking Alpha reported that Farmland increased its revenues artificially “by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent” and “310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up.” Further, it had “neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team.” On this news, the price of Farmland’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
