FARMLAND 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until September 10, 2018
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI, FPI-PB). Investor losses must
relate to purchases of the Company’s securities or preferred securities
between the expanded period of March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018. This
action is pending in the United States District Court for the District
of Colorado.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities or preferred securities of Farmland and
would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect
you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without
obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fpi/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by September 10, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On July 11, 2018, Seeking Alpha reported that Farmland increased its
revenues artificially “by making loans to related-party tenants who
round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent” and “310% of 2017
earnings could be made-up.” Further, it had “neglected to disclose that
the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the
management team.” On this news, the price of Farmland’s shares plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
