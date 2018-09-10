FARMLAND PARTNERS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until September 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI, FPI-PB). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities or preferred securities between the expanded period of March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

On July 11, 2018, Seeking Alpha reported that Farmland increased its revenues artificially “by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent” and “310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up.” Further, it had “neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team.” On this news, the price of Farmland’s shares plummeted.

