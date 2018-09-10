FARMLAND PARTNERS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until September 10, 2018 to file lead
plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against
Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI, FPI-PB). Investor losses must relate
to purchases of the Company’s securities or preferred securities between
the expanded period of March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018. This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.
Get Help
Farmland investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-farmland-partners-inc-securities-litigation
or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.
About the Lawsuit
On July 11, 2018, Seeking Alpha reported that Farmland increased its
revenues artificially “by making loans to related-party tenants who
round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent” and “310% of 2017
earnings could be made-up.” Further, it had “neglected to disclose that
the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the
management team.” On this news, the price of Farmland’s shares plummeted.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts
monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from
a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad
range of financial instruments.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
