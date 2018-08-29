FARMLAND PARTNERS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until September 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Farmland
Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI, FPI-PB), if they purchased the Company’s
securities or preferred securities between the expanded period of March
16, 2016 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action
is pending in the United States District Court for the District of
Colorado.
About the Lawsuit
Farmland and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 11, 2018, a report by Seeking Alpha revealed allegations that
the Company had increased its revenues artificially “by making loans to
related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as
rent” and that “310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up.” Further, the
Company had allegedly “neglected to disclose that the majority of its
loans have been made to two members of the management team.”
On this news, the price of Farmland’s shares plummeted.
