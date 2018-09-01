FARMLAND PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. - FPI, FPI-PB

Log in
09/01/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI, FPI-PB), if they purchased the Company's securities or preferred securities between the expanded period of March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased securities or preferred securities of Farmland and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fpi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 10, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Farmland and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 11, 2018, a report by Seeking Alpha revealed allegations that Farmland had increased its revenues artificially "by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent" and that "310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up." Further, the Company had "neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team."

On this news, the price of Farmland's shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-partners-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-farmland-partners-inc-300705436.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


