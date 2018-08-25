FARMLAND PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
September 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:
FPI, FPI-PB), if they purchased the Company’s securities or preferred
securities between the expanded period of March 16, 2016 and July 10,
2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the District of Colorado.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities or preferred securities of Farmland and
would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect
you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without
obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fpi/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by September 10, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
Farmland and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 11, 2018, a report by Seeking Alpha revealed allegations that
Farmland had increased its revenues artificially “by making loans to
related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as
rent” and that “310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up.” Further, the
Company had “neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have
been made to two members of the management team.”
On this news, the price of Farmland’s shares plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005443/en/