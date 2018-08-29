FPI Investors: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the September 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Farmland Partners Inc. (“Farmland” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FPI) securities between March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Farmland investors have until September 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 11, 2018, Rota Fortunae published a report alleging that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent. The report also claimed that Farmland neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans were made to two members of its management team. On this news, Farmland’s share price fell nearly 40% on July 11, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Farmland inflated its revenue artificially by making loans to related parties. Based on this fact, the Company's revenues were overstated throughout the class period. Farmland's public statements were false and materially misleading.

If you purchased shares of Farmland during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

