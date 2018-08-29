Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Farmland Partners Inc    FPI

FARMLAND PARTNERS INC (FPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FPI Investors: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:18pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the September 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Farmland Partners Inc. (“Farmland” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FPI) securities between March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Farmland investors have until September 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Farmland investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 11, 2018, Rota Fortunae published a report alleging that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent. The report also claimed that Farmland neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans were made to two members of its management team. On this news, Farmland’s share price fell nearly 40% on July 11, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Farmland inflated its revenue artificially by making loans to related parties. Based on this fact, the Company's revenues were overstated throughout the class period. Farmland's public statements were false and materially misleading.

If you purchased shares of Farmland during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARMLAND PARTNERS INC
08/29FPI INVESTORS : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Pla..
BU
08/29FARMLAND PARTNERS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100..
BU
08/25FARMLAND PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08/24FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
AC
08/23FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
08/21FARMLAND PARTNERS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
08/20FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Farmland Partners Inc. - Pawar Law Reminds of Important ..
AC
08/18NEW FARMLAND CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That It Has Filed A..
PR
08/16FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
08/15SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27REIT Management Matters 
08/15Looking Back On A Few Summer Ideas - The Idea Guide 
08/14FARMLAND PARTNERS : Let's Not Forget What We're Buying Here 
08/13FARMLAND PARTNERS : Opacity 
08/13Buy LAND, They're Not Making It Anymore 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 57,8 M
EBIT 2018 33,3 M
Net income 2018 0,72 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,32%
P/E ratio 2018 270,80
P/E ratio 2019 150,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,75x
Capitalization 219 M
Chart FARMLAND PARTNERS INC
Duration : Period :
Farmland Partners Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Pittman Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Luca Fabbri Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay B. Bartels Independent Director
Christopher A. Downey Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Glauber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMLAND PARTNERS INC-9.56%219
AMERICAN TOWER CORP5.21%65 407
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP0.56%46 309
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.01%18 009
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO2.55%7 524
CYRUSONE INC13.46%6 646
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.