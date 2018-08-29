FPI Investors: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the September
10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Farmland Partners
Inc. (“Farmland” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FPI)
securities between March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Farmland investors have until September
10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On July 11, 2018, Rota Fortunae published a report alleging that
Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to
related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as
rent. The report also claimed that Farmland neglected to disclose that
the majority of its loans were made to two members of its management
team. On this news, Farmland’s share price fell nearly 40% on July 11,
2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made
false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class
period. Farmland inflated its revenue artificially by making loans to
related parties. Based on this fact, the Company's revenues were
overstated throughout the class period. Farmland's public statements
were false and materially misleading.
If you purchased shares of Farmland during the Class Period you may move
the Court no later than September 10, 2018 to ask the Court
to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need
not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice
or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of
Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
