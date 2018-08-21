Farmland Partners : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Farmland Partners Inc. Investors

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Farmland Partners Inc. (“Farmland” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FPI) between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Farmland investors have until September 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their Farmland investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

On July 11, 2018, Rota Fortunae published a report alleging that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent. The report also claimed that Farmland neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans were made to two members of its management team. On this news, Farmland’s share price fell nearly 40% on July 11, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Farmland inflated its revenue artificially by making loans to related parties. Based on this fact, the Company's revenues were overstated throughout the class period. Farmland's public statements were false and materially misleading.

If you purchased shares of Farmland during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

