Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Farmland Partners Inc    FPI

FARMLAND PARTNERS INC (FPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Farmland Partners Inc : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. - FPI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Farmland Partners investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Farmland Partners class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/farmland-partners-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland Partners artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Farmland Partners' Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland Partners' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/farmland-partners-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

CONTACT:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group

https://www.accesswire.com/511282/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pawar-Law-Group-Announces-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Farmland-Partners-Inc-FPI

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARMLAND PARTNERS INC
09:10pFARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
AC
02:06pFARMLAND PARTNERS INC : MONDAY DEADLINE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Expanded Clas..
AC
09/01FARMLAND PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
08/31FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
AC
08/31SEPTEMBER 10TH DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of..
BU
08/29FPI INVESTORS : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Pla..
BU
08/29FARMLAND PARTNERS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100..
BU
08/25FARMLAND PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08/24FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
AC
08/23FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27REIT Management Matters 
08/15Looking Back On A Few Summer Ideas - The Idea Guide 
08/14FARMLAND PARTNERS : Let's Not Forget What We're Buying Here 
08/13FARMLAND PARTNERS : Opacity 
08/13Buy LAND, They're Not Making It Anymore 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 57,8 M
EBIT 2018 33,3 M
Net income 2018 0,72 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,10%
P/E ratio 2018 282,40
P/E ratio 2019 156,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,96x
Capitalization 232 M
Chart FARMLAND PARTNERS INC
Duration : Period :
Farmland Partners Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Pittman Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Luca Fabbri Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay B. Bartels Independent Director
Christopher A. Downey Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Glauber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMLAND PARTNERS INC-9.56%232
AMERICAN TOWER CORP4.52%65 737
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP2.72%47 304
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.98%17 827
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO3.79%7 631
CYRUSONE INC12.48%6 637
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.