Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Farmland Partners Inc. Securities

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a securities class action case was filed on behalf of purchasers of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) securities between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado and is captioned Kachmar v. Farmland Partners Inc., No. 1:18-cv-01771, and is assigned to Judge Arguello.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Farmland securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. Lead plaintiff motions must be filed with the court no later than 60 days from July 11, 2018.

The complaint charges Farmland and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing materially false and misleading statements and/or failing to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including that Farmland had artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related-party tenants, causing Farmland’s revenues during the Class Period to be overstated. As a result of these false statements and/or omissions, Farmland securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, with its common stock trading at prices of more than $10 per share.

On July 11, 2018, Seeking Alpha published an online report alleging that Farmland had artificially increased its revenues “by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent” and that “310% of [Farmland’s] 2017 earnings could be made-up.” The report further stated that Farmland “neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans [$9.2 million out of a total of $15.4 million] have been made to two members of the management team .... We believe these loans lack economic substance and have been used to artificially increase revenues.” On this news, the price of Farmland common stock declined nearly 39% to close at $5.28 per share on July 11, 2018, and the price of Farmland Series B preferred stock declined nearly 25% to close at $18.49 per share on July 11, 2018.

