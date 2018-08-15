Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Farmland Partners Inc. Securities

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a securities class
action case was filed on behalf of purchasers of Farmland Partners Inc.
(NYSE:FPI) securities between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018 (the “Class
Period”). This action was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Colorado and is captioned Kachmar v. Farmland Partners
Inc., No. 1:18-cv-01771, and is assigned to Judge Arguello.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased Farmland securities during the Class Period to
seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of
all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff
can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in
any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead
plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff or have questions
concerning your rights, please contact Dave
Walton of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. Lead
plaintiff motions must be filed with the court no later than 60 days
from July 11, 2018.
The complaint charges Farmland and certain of its officers and directors
with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing
materially false and misleading statements and/or failing to disclose
adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects,
including that Farmland had artificially increased its revenues by
making loans to related-party tenants, causing Farmland’s revenues
during the Class Period to be overstated. As a result of these false
statements and/or omissions, Farmland securities traded at artificially
inflated prices during the Class Period, with its common stock trading
at prices of more than $10 per share.
On July 11, 2018, Seeking Alpha published an online report
alleging that Farmland had artificially increased its revenues “by
making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to
[Farmland] as rent” and that “310% of [Farmland’s] 2017 earnings could
be made-up.” The report further stated that Farmland “neglected to
disclose that the majority of its loans [$9.2 million out of a total of
$15.4 million] have been made to two members of the management team ....
We believe these loans lack economic substance and have been used to
artificially increase revenues.” On this news, the price of Farmland
common stock declined nearly 39% to close at $5.28 per share on July 11,
2018, and the price of Farmland Series B preferred stock declined nearly
25% to close at $18.49 per share on July 11, 2018.
Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing
investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices,
Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action
recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class
Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as
one of the top law firms in both the amount recovered for shareholders
and the total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller
attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of
billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing
financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also
specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to
improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005671/en/