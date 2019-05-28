Farmmi : to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on July 27, 2019

LISHUI, China, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that it plans to hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on July 27, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., local time, at the Company's office at 9th Floor, Block A, FPI, No.459 Qianmo Rd, Binjiang District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, PRC. Shareholders as of the record date, close of business on June 21, 2019, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Although the Company does not provide its shareholders with any right to put any proposals before annual general meetings, any shareholder may submit a proposal to the Company for consideration of inclusion in a proxy statement. The Company has determined that June 10, 2019 should be the deadline for receipt of proposals. Such proposals by mails should be delivered to: Farmmi, Inc., No. 307, Tianning Industrial Area, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, PRC 323000. Attention: Corporate Secretary. Proposals by email should be sent to farmmi@farmmi.com.

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought after agricultural products. The products sold on the Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market include geographical indication products and other agricultural products. For further information, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

