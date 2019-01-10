Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Faroe Petroleum plc    FPM   GB0033032904

FAROE PETROLEUM PLC (FPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Faroe Petroleum : Form 8 (DD) -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:49am EST

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Bank of Montreal

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Faroe Petroleum plc

(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)

Connected to Faroe Petroleum plc

(e) Date dealing undertaken:

09 January 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security:

10p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

2,174,345

0.58

0

0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

2,174,345

0.58

0

0

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

Sale

247134

1.60 GBP

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

10 January 2019

Contact name:

Renate Ekre

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 011 5210

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Faroe Petroleum plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 11:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAROE PETROLEUM PLC
06:49aFAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8 (DD) -
PU
06:04aFAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Faroe Petroleum plc
PU
02:44aFAROE PETROLEUM : Dno owns or has acceptances for 72.80% of faroe
PU
02:21aFAROE PETROLEUM : DNO now owns or has acceptances for 72.80 percent of Faroe
AQ
01:13aFAROE PETROLEUM : waves white flag after broadside DNO bid
AQ
01/09FAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.3 -Faroe Petroleum (repl 1610M & 6699M
PU
01/09FAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.3 - Faroe Petroleum PLC Replacement
PU
01/09FAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.3 - Faroe Petroleum PLC - Replacement
PU
01/09FAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.3 - Faroe Petroleum PLC -Amend
PU
01/09Norway's DNO clinches Faroe Petroleum after raising hostile bid
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 236 M
EBIT 2018 88,2 M
Net income 2018 45,5 M
Finance 2018 40,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,69
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 600 M
Chart FAROE PETROLEUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Faroe Petroleum plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAROE PETROLEUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,79  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Duncan Stewart Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John William Sharp Bentley Non-Executive Chairman
Helge Ansgar Hammer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Robert Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Wood Manager-Technical & Asset
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAROE PETROLEUM PLC9.39%767
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.58%76 500
CNOOC LTD4.61%73 092
EOG RESOURCES9.53%57 521
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.88%49 666
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD4.83%31 965
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.