Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy : FDA accepts protocol for new Traumakine trial

FDA accepts protocol for new Traumakine trial in ARDS

Company announcement, 09 March 2020 at 9.00 AM (EET)

Inside information

TURKU - FINLAND - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON), the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the proposed protocol design for the next Traumakine study in ARDS patients, following the Company's protocol submission announced on 6 February 2020.

The trial protocol reflects the feedback and conclusions from the FDA that further studies with interferon-beta (IFN beta-1a) should exclude the use of concomitant glucocorticoids since they are likely to block the desired therapeutic effect of Traumakine and may have a potentially deleterious impact on patient survival. This harmful interaction has been previously evidenced both clinically in the INTEREST study, where concomitant glucocorticoids use was associated with increased mortality, and experimentally ex vivousing human lung tissue and pulmonary endothelial cells.

Faron is planning to split the clinical development of Traumakine in ARDS into two steps, commencing with INTEGRITY, a pilot randomised and placebo controlled study with approximately 60 patients.The INTEGRITY data will then serve as final adjustment for adequate statistical powering and sample size justification for the pivotal CALIBER study, subjected for FDA review. The Company expects that the sample size of the CALIBER study will not exceed 200 patients based on the post hoc analysis of the INTEREST trial data. As previously announced, the Company envisages that future Traumakine trials (including INTEGRITY and CALIBER) are likely to be funded through a third party or parties.

Dr. Markku Jalkanen, Faron's CEO, said:'FDA's acceptance of our proposed study design and protocol is a significant step for the future development of Traumakine. Our learnings from previous trials in this development programme have enabled us to refocus our efforts on Traumakine, which we continue to believe holds great potential as a future treatment for ARDS, including flu or corona virus infected people. We look forward to providing further updates as our funding discussions with third parties progress.'

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen, its precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development. Currently in phase I/II clinical development as a novel macrophage checkpoint immunotherapy for patients with untreatable solid tumours, Clevegen has potential as a single-agent therapy or in combination with other standard treatments including immune checkpoint molecules. Traumakine, the Company's pipeline candidate to prevent vascular leakage and organ failures, has completed a phase III clinical trial in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Plans for its future development are being finalised to avoid interfering steroid use together with Traumakine. Faron is based in Turku, Finland. Further information is available at www.faron.com

