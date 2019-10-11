Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy    FARN   FI4000153309

FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY

(FARN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/11 09:15:12 am
122.05 GBp   +14.07%
09:16aFARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
10/10FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : - matins trial update
AQ
10/09FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Matins Trial Update
PU
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy : Second Price Monitoring Extn

10/11/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Second Price Monitoring Extn

Released : 11 Oct 2019 14:05

RNS Number : 6683P
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
11 October 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APMLLFIVIELLLIA

Disclaimer

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:15:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -7,31 M
Net income 2019 -7,30 M
Debt 2019 2,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,75x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 47,5 M
Chart FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
Duration : Period :
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,21  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markku Tapani Jalkanen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Frank Murdoch Armstrong Non-Executive Chairman
Toni Haenninen Chief Financial Officer
Matti Karvonen Chief Medical Officer & VP-Drug Development
Matti Esa Manner Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY92.79%52
GILEAD SCIENCES1.14%80 116
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.82%43 753
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.12%32 647
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.00%20 085
GENMAB23.89%12 675
