Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy : ´s financial calendar for 2020

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

('Faron' or the 'Company')

Faron´s financial calendar for 2020

Company announcement, 27 November 2019 at 6.00 pm (EET)

TURKU - FINLAND- Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (AIM: FARN) ('Faron' or the 'Company'), the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announces the following dates for the Company's financial reporting in 2020:

20 March Financial Statement release for full year 2019

27 March Financial Statements for full year 2019

24 September Half-Year Financial Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2020

The Annual General Meeting is planned for 13 May 2020. A separate stock exchange notice will be issued by Faron´s Board of Directors to convene the meeting.

For more information please contact:

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Dr Markku Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer

investor.relations@faron.com



Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Nomad and Broker on AIM

Emma Earl, Freddy Crossley

Phone: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Sisu Partners Oy, Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North

Juha Karttunen, Jussi Majamaa

Phone: +358 (0)40 555 4727

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Lindsey Neville

Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: faron@consilium-comms.com



About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron (AIM:FARN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the endothelial receptors involved in regulation of immune response, in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen®, its precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development. Currently in phase I/II clinical development as a novel macrophage checkpoint immunotherapy for patients with untreatable solid tumours, Clevegen® has potential as a single-agent therapy or in combination with other immune checkpoint molecules or other cancer standard cares. Traumakine®, the Company's pipeline candidate to prevent vascular leakage and organ failures, has completed a phase III clinical trial in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Plans for its future development are being finalised to avoid interfering steroid use together with Traumakine®. Faron is based in Turku, Finland. Further information is available at www.faron.com.