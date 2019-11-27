Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy    FARN   FI4000153309

FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY

(FARN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy : ´s financial calendar for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:33am EST
Faron´s financial calendar for 2020

Released : 27 Nov 2019 16:00

RNS Number : 8985U
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
27 November 2019

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
('Faron' or the 'Company')

Faron´s financial calendar for 2020

Company announcement, 27 November 2019 at 6.00 pm (EET)

TURKU - FINLAND- Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (AIM: FARN) ('Faron' or the 'Company'), the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announces the following dates for the Company's financial reporting in 2020:

20 March Financial Statement release for full year 2019

27 March Financial Statements for full year 2019

24 September Half-Year Financial Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2020

The Annual General Meeting is planned for 13 May 2020. A separate stock exchange notice will be issued by Faron´s Board of Directors to convene the meeting.

For more information please contact:

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
Dr Markku Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer
investor.relations@faron.com

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Nomad and Broker on AIM
Emma Earl, Freddy Crossley
Phone: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Sisu Partners Oy, Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North
Juha Karttunen, Jussi Majamaa
Phone: +358 (0)40 555 4727

Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Lindsey Neville
Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Email: faron@consilium-comms.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.faron.com

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron (AIM:FARN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the endothelial receptors involved in regulation of immune response, in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen®, its precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development. Currently in phase I/II clinical development as a novel macrophage checkpoint immunotherapy for patients with untreatable solid tumours, Clevegen® has potential as a single-agent therapy or in combination with other immune checkpoint molecules or other cancer standard cares. Traumakine®, the Company's pipeline candidate to prevent vascular leakage and organ failures, has completed a phase III clinical trial in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Plans for its future development are being finalised to avoid interfering steroid use together with Traumakine®. Faron is based in Turku, Finland. Further information is available at www.faron.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NORUBVVRKUAAUAA

Disclaimer

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 16:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
11:33aFARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : ´s financial calendar for 2020
PU
11:01aFARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : financial calendar for 2020
AQ
11/22FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Application for admission to Nasdaq First North Growt..
AQ
11/21FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Holdings in Company
AQ
11/21FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Application to Nasdaq First North Growth Market
AQ
11/11FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Results of Placing and Issue Price
AQ
11/08FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Results of Placing and Issue Price
PU
11/07FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Proposed Placing and Financial Adviser Appointment
PU
11/01FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Statement regarding Price Movement
PU
11/01FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -7,31 M
Net income 2019 -7,30 M
Debt 2019 2,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,44x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 85,9 M
Chart FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
Duration : Period :
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,70  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markku Tapani Jalkanen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Frank Murdoch Armstrong Non-Executive Chairman
Toni Haenninen Chief Financial Officer
Matti Karvonen Chief Medical Officer & VP-Drug Development
Matti Esa Manner Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY206.31%95
GILEAD SCIENCES7.56%85 119
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.19%56 329
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.79%39 775
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.69.60%20 940
GENMAB49.46%15 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group