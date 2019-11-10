Fast Retailing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the announcements of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 7 August 2019 and 5 November 2019 in relation to the final dividend for the year ended 31 August 2019.

Based on the information provided by the depositary of Hong Kong Depositary Receipts ("HDRs"), the Company is pleased to announce that:

the final gross amount of the year-end dividend payable per HDR is HK$ 0.171708 based on the Japanese yen / Hong Kong dollar exchange rate of 0.071545 as of 8 November 2019; the final net amount of the year-end dividend payable per HDR is HK$ 0.111411 based on the Japanese yen / Hong Kong dollar exchange rate of 0.071545 as of 8 November 2019, after deduction of the following charges by the HDR depositary: a withholding income tax of 15.315%* or HK$ 0.026297

(Holders of HDRs should consult their own tax advisers for advice on the reduction of any withholding tax based on their own particular circumstances.); and a dividend fee of HK$ 0.034.

* The current withholding income tax rate on dividends for Japanese listed equities is 15.315%.