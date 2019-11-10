Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fast Retailing : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 11:05pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the announcements of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 7 August 2019 and 5 November 2019 in relation to the final dividend for the year ended 31 August 2019.

Based on the information provided by the depositary of Hong Kong Depositary Receipts ("HDRs"), the Company is pleased to announce that:

  1. the final gross amount of the year-end dividend payable per HDR is HK$ 0.171708 based on the Japanese yen / Hong Kong dollar exchange rate of 0.071545 as of 8 November 2019;
  2. the final net amount of the year-end dividend payable per HDR is HK$ 0.111411 based on the Japanese yen / Hong Kong dollar exchange rate of 0.071545 as of 8 November 2019, after deduction of the following charges by the HDR depositary:
    1. a withholding income tax of 15.315%* or HK$ 0.026297
      (Holders of HDRs should consult their own tax advisers for advice on the reduction of any withholding tax based on their own particular circumstances.); and
    2. a dividend fee of HK$ 0.034.

* The current withholding income tax rate on dividends for Japanese listed equities is 15.315%.

  1. holders of HDRs will receive the payment through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary for the HDRs, on 19 November 2019.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, 11 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
12:20aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
11/10FAST RETAILING : Announcement of payment of final dividend for year ended 31 aug..
PU
11/08FAST RETAILING : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
11/07FAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
11/07Re-sale market drives hype around H&M designer collaborations
RE
11/07FAST RETAILING : Convocation notice of 2019 general meeting of shareholders
PU
11/07FAST RETAILING : Notice of 2019 general meeting of shareholders
PU
11/07FAST RETAILING : Form of proxy for 2019 general meeting of shareholders
PU
11/07FAST RETAILING : Items stipulated for internet disclosure in conjunction with th..
PU
11/06FAST RETAILING : Contributes US$ 1 Million in Support of UNHCR Emergency Assista..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 441 B
EBIT 2020 288 B
Net income 2020 189 B
Finance 2020 566 B
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
EV / Sales2021 2,35x
Capitalization 7 008 B
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 65 726,67  JPY
Last Close Price 68 660,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.01%64 260
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.23.13%98 208
KERING26.24%72 267
ROSS STORES34.40%40 608
HENNES & MAURITZ53.64%33 987
BURBERRY GROUP PLC17.78%10 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group