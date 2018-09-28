Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

Log in
09/28/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Last Updated: 2018.09.28

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
(99KB)

to Chinese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Japan time) / 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the final results of the Group for the year ended August 31, 2018.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Mitsuru Ohki
Joint Company Secretary

Japan, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive director is Toru Murayama and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Takashi Nawa and Masaaki Shintaku.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 04:11:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 2 113 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 144 B
Finance 2018 471 B
Yield 2018 0,74%
P/E ratio 2018 39,54
P/E ratio 2019 34,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 5 874 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54 008  JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO & Group Senior Executive Officer
Tohru Murayama Outside Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.44%52 153
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-6.18%96 297
KERING18.07%68 044
ROSS STORES21.48%36 407
PRADA S.P.A.36.04%11 732
BURBERRY GROUP12.72%10 780
