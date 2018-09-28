Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

Last Updated: 2018.09.28

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Japan time) / 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the final results of the Group for the year ended August 31, 2018.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Mitsuru Ohki

Joint Company Secretary

Japan, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive director is Toru Murayama and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Takashi Nawa and Masaaki Shintaku.

