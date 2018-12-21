Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

Last Updated: 2018.12.21

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') announces that Mr. Misturu Ohki ('Mr. Ohki') and Ms. Choy Yee Man ('Ms. Choy') have resigned as the joint company secretaries of the Company with effect from 21 December 2018. Mr. Ohki and Ms. Choy confirm that they have no disagreement with the Board and/or the Company, and there are no matters in relation to their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts holders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Shea Yee Man ('Ms. Shea') has been appointed (the 'Appointment') as the company secretary of the Company under Rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with effect on 21 December 2018. Ms. Shea joined the Company in June 2014. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Laws from the University of Melbourne in Australia and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong. Ms. Shea has been a solicitor admitted in Hong Kong and Australia (Victoria) since November 2011 and February 2013 respectively. She is also fellow members of the Law Society of Hong Kong and the Law Institute of Victoria in Australia.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Ohki and Ms. Choy for their valuable contribution to the Company during their tenure, and also extend its welcome to Ms. Shea on the Appointment.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, 21 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

