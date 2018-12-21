Log in
FAST RETAILING CO LTD (9983)
Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

12/21/2018

Last Updated: 2018.12.21

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Japan time) / 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the quarterly results of the Group for the three months ended November 30, 2018.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, 21 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 04:09:02 UTC
