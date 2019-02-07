Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

Last Updated: 2019.02.08

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

PROPOSED RECORD DATE IN CONNECTION WITH

THE PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING FEBRUARY 28, 2019

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.66(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Listing Rules').

(1) Subject to the approval and confirmation of the board of directors of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. at a meeting to be held and announced in advance in accordance with Rule 13.43 of the Listing Rules, the interim dividend for the six months ending February 28, 2019, if any, will be payable to (a) shareholders on the Shareholder Register in Japan and (b) Hong Kong Depositary Receipt ('HDR') holders on the HDR Register in Hong Kong, on Thursday, February 28, 2019; (2) Any person who has acquired HDRs registered on the HDR Register in Hong Kong, but who has not lodged the HDR transfer with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (the 'HDR Registrar'), should do so before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in order to receive the interim dividend for the six months ending February 28, 2019, if any; and (3) No application for conversion of HDRs will be processed by the HDR Registrar during the period from Monday, February 25, 2019 to Thursday, February 28, 2019. Accordingly, the latest time for lodging any conversion notice of HDRs in order to be eligible to receive the interim dividend, if any, as a holder of HDRs is at the close of business on Friday, February 22, 2019 (Hong Kong time), and for lodging any conversion application with the HDR Registrar by no later than 12:00 noon (Hong Kong time) on Friday, February 22, 2019.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, February 8, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

