Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices -

03/29/2019 | 12:15am EDT

Last Updated: 2019.03.29

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Japan time) / 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended February 28, 2019 and declaring an interim dividend or any other distribution (if any).

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 04:15:03 UTC
