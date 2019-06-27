Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fast Retailing Co Ltd    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO LTD

(9983)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:25am EDT

Last Updated: 2019.06.27

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
(179KB)

to Chinese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Japan time) / 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the quarterly results of the Group for the nine months ended May 31, 2019.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 04:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO LTD
12:25aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
06/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On Lowered Expectations For Fed Rate Cut, U..
DJ
06/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Fed Leaves Itself Wiggle Room, Hopes For ..
DJ
06/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
06/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Weak China Data, Geopolitical Jitters
DJ
06/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Despite Fresh Tariff Threats From Trump
DJ
06/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Weigh Trade Tensions Vs. Hopes O..
DJ
06/04FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (May 2019)
PU
06/04FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (May 2019..
PU
05/30FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Marks Launch in Italy with Opening of First Milan Store ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 297 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 167 B
Finance 2019 520 B
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 40,32
P/E ratio 2020 34,94
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 7 010 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 63 451  JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO & Group Senior Executive Officer
Tohru Murayama Outside Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO LTD20.89%65 127
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL12.93%89 582
KERING24.05%73 427
ROSS STORES23.62%37 020
HENNES & MAURITZ15.20%22 924
ZALANDO69.47%10 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About